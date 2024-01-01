Articles by JoAnna Lou
JoAnna Lou
JoAnna Lou is a New York City-based researcher, writer and agility enthusiast.
- behavior
How to Help Thunder-Phobic Dogs
Tips for comforting your pup when the storm is too loud for your pup’s comfort.
- lifestyle
How to Plan a Dreamy Summer Road Trip With Your Dog
They are your favorite person anyway—why not plan the perfect vacation with them?
- health
Water Hemlock Poisoning in Dogs
Pet parents, watch out for a common — but deadly — plant.
- lifestyle
How to Safely Kayak with Your Dog
Bring your pup with you on your next adventure.
- health
Understanding Limber Tail Syndrome: Causes, Symptoms, and Treatment
Seeing your pup’s normally perky tail go limp can be unnerving, but it’s really nothing to panic about.
- lifestyle
6 Travel Destinations For Dog-Friendly Winter Fun
It’s time to dust off your skis and snowshoes, pack your dog’s cold-weather gear, and let them (safely) jump headfirst into a snow drift.
- health
When Drinking Too Much Water Is Deadly
How to keep your swim fan safe.
- health
Sweet But Deadly: Xylitol Toxicity in Dogs Is on the Rise
Hmm, sugar sugar. Pet Poison Helpline veterinary toxicologist Dr. Ahna Brutlag explains how this artificial sweetener can be fatal for your pet.
- lifestyle
Maremma Sheepdogs: Penguin Protecting Pups
The Australian pups that keep predators away.
