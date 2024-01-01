Behavior & Body Language · Kinship

behavior

behavior & body language

Tail wagging? Ear pinning? It all means something. We’ll show you how to understand your pet (and communicate with them) with guides to decode the weirdest body language and behavior.

Woman holding cat on her lap.

And you can best comfort your sad kitty.

Cat sleeping on the sofa at home.

Besides looking like the perfect little sourdough baby.

Black Puppy Sniffing Reflection In Mirror.

They do seem to act different after a trip to the groomer, right?

Cat nuzzling person's hand.

Seventeen years ago, one unique kitty inspired the question, and experts remain curious to this day. 

Man walking dog on a clear night.

Hopefully, they at least fare better than we do when the lights go out.

Couple hugs their merle Boxer

Animal behaviorist Dr. Karen B. London on how to strengthen your pet-parent bond.

a cat making an excited face at a person's hand

They’re not so mysterious after all.

Small black and white dog licking itself.

They especially love to do this when they’re ignoring you.

a small dog looking disgusted

A dog’s sense of smell can be 100,000 times stronger than a human—so when it’s bad, it’s bad.

Two cats meeting each other for the first time at home.
Shy black dog walking with owner at the park.

Pro tips for boosting the confidence of a scaredy-cat dog.

Woman playing with her dog outside.

You can certainly feel the love.

Brunette girl with tattoo on shoulder hugs dog.

Canine grumpiness is very real and the summer heat doesn't help.

Two fearful adolescent dogs peeking through a slightly open door

Turns out, adolescence isn’t just tough for humans—it can be hard on dogs, too.

Adult dog sitting on a bed

What to expect in the first three days, three weeks, and three months.

