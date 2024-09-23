Why Does My Dog Lean on Me?
Cue the song, because your pup is the friend who will “help you carry on.”
Share Article
In This Article:
Why Dogs Lean On Peopleopens in a new tab Do Dogs Lean On You to Show Dominance?opens in a new tab Can Dog Leaning Be a Problem?opens in a new tab Frequently Asked Questionsopens in a new tab
Has your dog ever come over and leaned on you, and you thought, Ohhh, this is just the sweetest? Well, yes, they may be doing this to show you how much they love you, or they are asking for comfort in a stressful situation. Dogs are social animals; once they have gained your trust, they may look to you for affection, security, or comfort.
Why dogs lean on people
Maybe you were gone all day at work or away on vacation. When you return, your dog is excited to see you; after jumping on you a few times, they lean their body weight into you. They are showing you how much they missed you and that they are happy you have returned. They may like to cuddle up on the couch at the end of the day and lean on you for love, affection, and petting. Some dogs can be very cuddly and affectionate!
Dogs lean on people for comfort, security, affection, expressing trust, and bonding. This behavior can also indicate a need for attention or reassurance, especially in new or stressful environments. Leaning is a natural, loving gesture that shows that your dog feels safe and connected with you.
Do dogs lean on you to show dominance?
Typically, if your dog is leaning on you for attention, their personality will be showing a bit more than in other situations. If a dog is leaning on you for this reason, it may come across as more of a body slam when they lean their body against you, trying to get you interested in play — just like how they may do with another dog. Your dog may come over and lean on you with a ball or rope toy in their mouth, trying to engage you to grab it.
Your dog also may lean or hide behind you when in a fearful situation (especially on leash if there is nowhere else to go). If your dog lacks confidence, they may be fearful in different situations and may react by hiding. Typically, if your dog is leaning because they are afraid, they will show other signs of fear, too. Some signs of fearfulness in a dog are:
tail tucked
trembling
or lowering their head
If you notice these behaviors, it may be best to either leave the area or remove your dog from what they are scared of, until you can work on building their confidence around whatever is scaring them.
Can dog leaning be a problem?
Did the vet just walk into the exam room, and did your pup come over and lean on you? Your dog is looking for reassurance in this situation. They may feel uncomfortable because they remember what has happened at the vet’s office in the past. In this situation, it’s OK to comfort your dog and do your best to reassure them that everything will be fine.
If your dog has other great qualities on top of their tendency to lean, they may be the perfect candidate to become a certified therapy dogopens in a new tab. A therapy dog differs greatly from an emotional support dog or service dog.
Once your dog passes the test and becomes a certified therapy dog, they can visit folks in a retirement home, hospital, school, library, and more. There, they will provide comfort for individuals who may have an illness or anxiety, and help comfort them in difficult situations. Some qualities to look for in a possible therapy dog:
frequent leaning
calm demeanor and temperament
enjoys being touched and handled
friendly, confident, and obedient
If you think your dog has many of these traits and if you would be interested in taking your dog to visit those in need, then you can check out your area’s local therapy dog company to begin training.
Always know that if a dog leans on you, it means they trust you and have a strong bond with you, whether they are seeking reassurance, affection, or comfort in a tricky situation.
FAQs (People also ask):
Is a dog leaning on you a sign of love?
Dogs lean on people for comfort, security, expressing trust, and bonding. Leaning can be a sign of affection between dog and human, and shows that your dog feels safe with you.
Is it bad if a dog leans on you?
Not necessarily. Dogs lean on their people out of love, to display affection, or to seek reassurance when they are anxious or afraid.
Do dogs lean on you to show dominance?
In general, dogs lean on you to express affection and comfort, or to seek reassurance, rather than to display dominance.
References:
Danielle Vrabel, CPDT-KA
Danielle Vrabel is a dog trainer who earned her CPDT-KA in 2020. Danielle is a proud pet mom of five pets: two dogs, two cats, and a corn snake. Danielle has fostered over 10 dogs and 15 cats/kittens as well as helped train shelter dogs before they are adopted. Both of Danielle’s dogs are pet therapy dogs, where she also volunteers her time helping evaluate future therapy dogs.
Related articles
- opens in a new tab
How Long Can You Leave a Dog Alone?
Not that you want to be away from them anyway.
- opens in a new tab
Why Does My Dog Follow Me Everywhere?
They are the cutest little shadow.
- opens in a new tab
Why Does My Dog Sit on Me?
“If I fits, I sits.”
- opens in a new tab
How to Improve Your Relationship with Your Dog
Animal behaviorist Dr. Karen B. London on how to strengthen your pet-parent bond.
- opens in a new tab
What Does Your Love Language Say About You as a Pet Parent?
We all give and receive love in our own way, pets included.