Cue the song, because your pup is the friend who will “ help you carry on. ”

Has your dog ever come over and leaned on you, and you thought, Ohhh, this is just the sweetest? Well, yes, they may be doing this to show you how much they love you, or they are asking for comfort in a stressful situation. Dogs are social animals; once they have gained your trust, they may look to you for affection, security, or comfort.

Why dogs lean on people

Maybe you were gone all day at work or away on vacation. When you return, your dog is excited to see you; after jumping on you a few times, they lean their body weight into you. They are showing you how much they missed you and that they are happy you have returned. They may like to cuddle up on the couch at the end of the day and lean on you for love, affection, and petting. Some dogs can be very cuddly and affectionate!

Dogs lean on people for comfort, security, affection, expressing trust, and bonding. This behavior can also indicate a need for attention or reassurance, especially in new or stressful environments. Leaning is a natural, loving gesture that shows that your dog feels safe and connected with you.

Do dogs lean on you to show dominance?

Typically, if your dog is leaning on you for attention, their personality will be showing a bit more than in other situations. If a dog is leaning on you for this reason, it may come across as more of a body slam when they lean their body against you, trying to get you interested in play — just like how they may do with another dog. Your dog may come over and lean on you with a ball or rope toy in their mouth, trying to engage you to grab it.

Your dog also may lean or hide behind you when in a fearful situation (especially on leash if there is nowhere else to go). If your dog lacks confidence, they may be fearful in different situations and may react by hiding. Typically, if your dog is leaning because they are afraid, they will show other signs of fear, too. Some signs of fearfulness in a dog are:

ears back opens in a new tab

tail tucked

trembling

or lowering their head

If you notice these behaviors, it may be best to either leave the area or remove your dog from what they are scared of, until you can work on building their confidence around whatever is scaring them.

Related article opens in a new tab How Do I Get My Shy Dog To Socialize? opens in a new tab Kinship Collective dog trainer Robert Haussmann’s tips for getting a shy pup to go from wallflower to social butterfly.

Can dog leaning be a problem?

Did the vet just walk into the exam room, and did your pup come over and lean on you? Your dog is looking for reassurance in this situation. They may feel uncomfortable because they remember what has happened at the vet’s office in the past. In this situation, it’s OK to comfort your dog and do your best to reassure them that everything will be fine.

If your dog has other great qualities on top of their tendency to lean, they may be the perfect candidate to become a certified therapy dog opens in a new tab . A therapy dog differs greatly from an emotional support dog or service dog.

Once your dog passes the test and becomes a certified therapy dog, they can visit folks in a retirement home, hospital, school, library, and more. There, they will provide comfort for individuals who may have an illness or anxiety, and help comfort them in difficult situations. Some qualities to look for in a possible therapy dog:

frequent leaning

calm demeanor and temperament

enjoys being touched and handled

friendly, confident, and obedient

If you think your dog has many of these traits and if you would be interested in taking your dog to visit those in need, then you can check out your area’s local therapy dog company to begin training.

Always know that if a dog leans on you, it means they trust you and have a strong bond with you, whether they are seeking reassurance, affection, or comfort in a tricky situation.

Related article opens in a new tab How to Know If Your Dog Has Imprinted on You opens in a new tab This has nothing to do with a werewolf named Jacob in a series called Twilight, but here’s what it is all about.

FAQs (People also ask):

Is a dog leaning on you a sign of love?

Dogs lean on people for comfort, security, expressing trust, and bonding. Leaning can be a sign of affection between dog and human, and shows that your dog feels safe with you.

Is it bad if a dog leans on you?

Not necessarily. Dogs lean on their people out of love, to display affection, or to seek reassurance when they are anxious or afraid.

Do dogs lean on you to show dominance?

In general, dogs lean on you to express affection and comfort, or to seek reassurance, rather than to display dominance.

References: