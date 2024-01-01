Pets & Their People · Kinship

lifestyle

pets & their people

Let’s talk humans. See what celebs have to say about pet parenthood. Find advice on handling your pet’s other people (e.g. your ex.) And get more tips for the people stuff.

Paulina Alexis cover story

The rising star on saving stray animals on her reservation, her horse girl side hustle, and how her character connects with her roots in season 2.

Cacau, a chocolate Labrador from Brazil, took home the "top surf dog" gold medal for herself and her owner, Ivan Moreira, as determined by length of ride, technique, confidence and size or strength of the wave.

This pup gave an Olympic-worthy athletic performance for a good cause.

Person traveling on the train with their dog.

Definitely something worth looking into.

This is Peggy. She was cast as @Dogpool in the pupcoming Marvel Studios movie Deadpool & Wolverine. She was selected as the perfect sidekick to Wade Wilson after winning the title of Britain’s Ugliest Dog in 2023.

Peggy was the runt of her litter—now, she’s a Marvel VIP.

Bea Koch and Leah Hodge with small dog.

The sisters talk romance, pets, and their obsession with both.


Suni Lee with Beacon, the USA Gymnastics' therapy dog

The pup is a credentialed staff member of USA Gymnastics.

Emmy Meli with her cat, Ruth

The past few years have been a whirlwind for the R&B pop star, but her “little best friend” helps her stay calm in all the chaos.

Kabosu, Shiba Inu Who Helped Define the Doge Meme, Dies at 18.

The famous rescue pup, who was also the face of Dogecoin, passed peacefully at age 18.

A man sitting at his kitchen table using a laptop with a black and white cat on his lap.

Man has a new best friend.

African American woman with floral arm tattoos and short curly hair laughing with joy while holding her small Chihuahua dog outside

Turn those barks and meows into namastes.

two black-and-white illustrated dogs

You never want to think about it, but it’s important to plan.

Messi dog at the Oscars

The pup wasn’t nominated for best actor, but he won in our hearts (and in Ryan Gosling’s, too).

The must-have florence by mills pet collection by Millie Bobby Brown.

The actress is a huge advocate for animal rescue.

Jon Stewart tears up honoring his late dog Dipper on The Daily Show: 'In a world of good boys, he was the best'

Watch the heartbreaking — and heartwarming — tribute to his three-legged rescue Pittie, Dipper.

Kaley Cuoco with dog

The Emmy-nominated actor and Oh Norman! founder on balancing parenthood—in all its forms—with a burgeoning new pet care business.

Logan Ryan with his large black and gray dog

The veteran safety, who’s headed to the Super Bowl this weekend, tells Kinship all about being a dog dad and his org, The Ryan Animal Rescue Foundation.

Arabelle Sicardi holds their dog, Titan

Titan was just their partner’s pup. Now, he’s the writer’s favorite excuse to take a mental-health break from late-night edits.

Lorien Stern with her dog on a yellow couch

She couldnt let allergies get in the way of her love of animals.

Katherine Heigl poses with her dog

Now, the Emmy-winning actress and animal activist is giving it back through her rescue foundation and pet wellness brand, Badlands Ranch. “There is a benefit to our spirits, our minds, and even our physical nature — anyone who has ever loved an animal knows that.”

Blondshell makes a kissy face at her dog, Chinchilla

The musician has had a huge year touring on the road, but to keep going, she learns by example from her endlessly energetic pup, Chinchilla.

Gracie McGraw on a red chair with her dog

The New York-based actress is forging her own path on the Great White Way with her killer pipes, a busy city life, and a pup who is “drama dot com.”

