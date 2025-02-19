The Most Decorated Dog in U.S. History—Who Protected the Obamas from an Intruder—Has Died

Hurricane, a beloved former Special Operations Canine with the United States Secret Service and the most decorated dog in U.S. history, has passed away at age 15. A truly heroic pup, his legacy of bravery and sacrifice will live on.

Hurricane is best known for an act of courage in 2012, when he took down a White House intruder while the Obama family was inside. A 23-year-old man had climbed the White House fence and come within 100 yards of the Obamas, opens in a new tab reported the New York Times. He fought off the first Secret Service dog he encountered, but Hurricane was able to wrestle him to the ground, sustaining an injury to his hip in the process.

“Hurricane showed extreme discipline and focus from day one of his training, and we knew he was going to excel in performance at the highest levels,” Deputy Chief Richard Macauley of the Secret Service told Hurricane Heroes opens in a new tab , a non-profit created by Hurricane’s handler in 2022. “I believe the intruder would have hoped Hurricane was not on duty because from that day on, he will know to not mess with a man’s best friend.”

For his bravery and skill, Hurricane was honored with USSS Award for Merit, the DHS Award for Valor, the PDSA Order of Merit, AMC Top Dog in 2016, and was the first dog to receive the Animal’s in War and Peace Distinguished Service Medal, the Hurricane Heroes website shared. In 2022, Hurricane was awarded the Distinguished Service Medal by the Secret Service opens in a new tab , according to The Hill.

After his retirement in 2016, Hurricane’s handler, Marshall Mirarchi, dedicated himself to Hurricane’s Heroes, an organization that provides veterinary care for retired working dogs. Medical attention, even if it is for injuries that a dog sustained while on the job — like the hip injury Hurricane suffered while protecting the Obamas — aren't typically covered after law enforcement and military dogs retire. Since it was founded, Hurricane’s Heroes has helped over 150 retired dogs receive veterinary attention.