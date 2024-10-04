When Deputy Wright with the Stevens County Sheriff’s Office in Colville, Washington found a dog standing in the middle of the road, he thought he was dealing with a runaway pup. But it turned out the heroic 13-year-old dog was right where she was supposed to be — and she was about to save her guardian’s life.

“Wright tried to get the dog into his vehicle so he could attempt to find the owner, but the dog would not get in his vehicle,” the Sheriff’s Office shared on Facebook. “Wright proceeded to check the surrounding area residences within a mile and could not find the owner.”

Wright returned to the dog, whose name he later learned is Gita, and tried to move her off the road — then she took off down an unmarked roadway. Wright followed her, and she led him to a small cabin, where he heard a man calling for help from a short distance away.

When he followed the voice, Wright found a man who had fallen and injured his leg. ”The 84-year-old-male, who also had other medical conditions needing regular medications, had fallen and injured his leg,” the Sheriff’s Office said. “He had laid there for hours and may have had serious consequences if he had not been found.”

The Sheriff’s Office learned that Gita is “a 13-year-old rescue dog and best friend of the gentleman in trouble.” When her guardian had fallen, she’d raced into action to find help.

“We credit Gita for saving his life that day,” the Sheriff’s office said. “The loyalty and heroism of our furry friends never cease to amaze us.”