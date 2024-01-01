From matching Barbour jackets to rugged hiking packs to denim bandanas that announce he’s ready to mingle, there’s something special for every dog dad this year.
gift guide
Dog Gotcha Day? Cat dad birthday? Or just because? Our experts (and some celebs) picked out must-have gifts for both pets and their people.
He does a lot of work to keep them purring happily. Here’s what you can do for him.
Custom ceramics, whimsical puzzles, feline-themed kicks, clutches, candles, and more.
Get your fix of Kinship
We promise not to send you garbage that turns your inbox into a litter box. Just our latest tips and support for your pet.
Custom pet portraits, adorable sweaters, self-care essentials for both mom and pup, and more.
Pup-friendly champagne, heart-printed sweaters, and heartthrob-red walking gear to show your dog how much you love them.
Catnip-stuffed roses, blush-pink cat caves, heart-shaped scratchers, and more ways to show your kitty some love this V-day.
Seriously, you can donate to shelters just by shopping!
Colorful feline-themed puzzles that will be the best gift you ever give to yourself.
This selection of reindeer plush toys and dreidel squeakers will help make the season bright.
Ask a Vet
Pet health question that’s not an emergency? Our vet team will answer over email within 48 hours. So, go ahead, ask us about weird poop, bad breath, and everything in between.
Spoil your kitty with the best this holiday season.
Shopping for the cat person in your life has never been easier—or more fun.
Fetch one of these for the dog person in your life.
Your pup deserves the best this holiday season.
For dogs and cats who deserve a treat on the daily during the holidays.
Did someone say party?