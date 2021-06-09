The Coolest Gifts for Cat Dads

Father’s Day is June 20th and cat dads deserve some love. You know, in addition to all the cat cuddles they’re sure to be getting already. We discovered that shopping for cat dads is actually easier than shopping for other dads and had a lot of fun rounding up these gifts for all kinds of feline fathers — from the Clash fans to mid-century modern aficionados. And, of course, those who have a sense of humor…what cat dad doesn’t?

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)