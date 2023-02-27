It’s time for a hard truth: There is no such thing as a pretty litter box, and anyone who tells you otherwise is just trying to sell you something. Probably an ugly litter box. True, there are a handful of cute, covered litter boxes on the market, but these really only work if your cat is very small and doesn’t mind being completely shut in while going to the bathroom, which a lot of cats (most, even) aren’t and do.
The best thing you can hope for is to find a way to hide said litter box — somewhere that keeps it out of sight, but doesn’t obscure it to the point that your cat decides to pee in, say, the bathtub.
“To ensure a cat will use the litter boxopens in a new tab (any box), it should be as comfortable and easy for them to use as possible,” says certified feline behavior consultant and Kinship Collective member Cristin Tamburoopens in a new tab (aka the Cat Counseloropens in a new tab). “In my opinion, bigger is always better when it comes to litter boxes. Ideally, they should be at least one and a half times the size of the cat, and your cat should be able to easily maneuver and turn around without having to play Twister.”
If you do nothing else, teach your cat to poop in their litter box (not your shoe).
That’s a tall order when it comes to traditional covered litter boxes, which can often feel like claustrophobic little caves to cats. With only one entrance/exit and no way to see what is going on just outside the box, some cats will eschew conventional covered litter boxes for fear of being ambushed either while doing their business — when they are most vulnerable — or upon exiting the enclosure.
“[This is the reason] most cats prefer open boxes without lids — especially in multi-cat homes,” Tamburo says. And once a cat starts going to the bathroom outside their litter box, it can be difficult (if not impossible) to get them to go back.
Still, there are some options on the market that allow cats the space and visibility they need to use their litter boxes comfortably, while still allowing you to put some visual distance between yourself and their…place of, um, business.
Sometimes, the simplest solution is the best one. A good folding screen allows you to hide your cat’s litter box without limiting their movement in and around the box or obstructing their view. Many folding room-divider screens balance on spindly little legs, but this one from West Elm goes all the way to the floor and comes in dozens of upholstery options to fit your style.
Worried about the screen falling over? You can always install stabilizing brackets, attach one end of the divider to the wall, or purchase feet like theseopens in a new tab from sellers on Amazon and Etsy.
Cheap this piece is not, but it has tons of features that make it well worth the price, if you’ve got the space in your home to accommodate it. First of all, it’s made of solid pine — not pressed board — so it is seriously sturdy. It’s also got a pleasing, minimalist, mid-century look with a raised base and tapered legs that allows it to fit seamlessly into many decor schemes.
In addition, the front folds down, and the shelf on which the litter box rests pulls out to facilitate easy access and cleaning. This fold-down front panel can also be helpful to you when introducing the piece to your cat; it allows you to completely expose the interior and get them used to the idea of using the litter box inside.
Remember: it’s important that you take your time when introducing this — or any — new litter box setup to your cat. “Anything we do with cats should be done in small, incremental steps,” Tamburo says. “Moving too quickly or forcing anything on a cat generally backfires.”
This look is perhaps more distinctive and less versatile than the Tuft + Paw option, but as with the Rifiuti’s slats, the slight opening in the front where the two doors don’t overlap means your can keep an eye on their surroundings. This particular enclosure also has a convenient little shelf where you can put your litter scoop, which is a nice touch for sure.
If you have a lot of space in your place to fill or two cats in need of litter box hideaways, this is the litter box enclosure of your dreams. Both sides have open entryways divided in the center, so two kitties can have their privacy at the same time — or if you only have one cat, you get some extra storage space. The kicker? The front of the structure is a scratching pad, so when your cat’s done doing their business, they can have some playtime.
What makes this enclosure great is that there are openings on either side, so cats who might otherwise feel anxious about being ambushed know they have an alternate-exit option, should an unwelcome visitor enter while they are mid-pee. This also means you can set multiple units next to each other to accommodate multiple litter boxes. You could even get three of these enclosures, put them next to each other, then put a litter box in the center one and carpet in the bottoms of the boxes on either side to catch any litter lingering on your cat’s paws.
The unit is sturdy enough to accommodate 150 pounds on top and has an adjustable shelf inside that can be removed entirely, should you decide you want to give your cat a bathroom with a vaulted ceiling of sorts.
Calling all plant parents: For those of you with apartments covered head-to-toe in greenery, this Bundle & Bliss litter box will blend right in. And for those of you who don’t have a green thumb, this faux philodendron might be just what you need to give your home a cozy pop of color. As a bonus, the litter box includes a carbon filter, which will help keep the odor to a minimum. Yes, this is technically an actual litter box, but it’s large and open enough to make the list.
This enclosure is a steal at $130. The style is more industrial than other models on this list and the metal frame and dark coloring give it, perhaps, a more sleek look. It’s also full of special features for you and your cat, from ventilation holes in the back and a scratch pad/litter catcher, to open storage compartments and a rail along the top outer edge to keep your items from falling off.
This sleek, modern design comes in four colors (including a super trendy orange) and allows for simple litter box clean up thanks to its large swinging double doors. Cats hop in and out through a circular opening in the side. The top has tons of surface area to display your own objects — or a cat bed, if you’d rather keep spoiling your kitty.
Low-fi and affordable, this attractive, mod option doesn’t have any doors or fancy features. You just slide your cat’s litter box inside, and slide it out when it’s time to scoop. The slats allow your cat visibility, while obscuring the box inside just enough that most people probably won’t even realize it’s there, unless they look really closely. It’s perfect for smaller spaces and even comes in a handful of different stain optionsopens in a new tab.