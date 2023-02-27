It’s time for a hard truth: There is no such thing as a pretty litter box, and anyone who tells you otherwise is just trying to sell you something. Probably an ugly litter box. True, there are a handful of cute, covered litter boxes on the market, but these really only work if your cat is very small and doesn’t mind being completely shut in while going to the bathroom, which a lot of cats (most, even) aren’t and do.

The best thing you can hope for is to find a way to hide said litter box — somewhere that keeps it out of sight, but doesn’t obscure it to the point that your cat decides to pee in, say, the bathtub.

“To ensure a cat will use the litter box opens in a new tab (any box), it should be as comfortable and easy for them to use as possible,” says certified feline behavior consultant and Kinship Collective member Cristin Tamburo opens in a new tab (aka the Cat Counselor opens in a new tab ). “In my opinion, bigger is always better when it comes to litter boxes. Ideally, they should be at least one and a half times the size of the cat, and your cat should be able to easily maneuver and turn around without having to play Twister.”

That’s a tall order when it comes to traditional covered litter boxes, which can often feel like claustrophobic little caves to cats. With only one entrance/exit and no way to see what is going on just outside the box, some cats will eschew conventional covered litter boxes for fear of being ambushed either while doing their business — when they are most vulnerable — or upon exiting the enclosure.

“[This is the reason] most cats prefer open boxes without lids — especially in multi-cat homes,” Tamburo says. And once a cat starts going to the bathroom outside their litter box, it can be difficult (if not impossible) to get them to go back.

Still, there are some options on the market that allow cats the space and visibility they need to use their litter boxes comfortably, while still allowing you to put some visual distance between yourself and their…place of, um, business.

opens in a new tab Tuft + Paw Rifiuti Litter Box Enclosure opens in a new tab $ 699 Cheap this piece is not, but it has tons of features that make it well worth the price, if you’ve got the space in your home to accommodate it. First of all, it’s made of solid pine — not pressed board — so it is seriously sturdy. It’s also got a pleasing, minimalist, mid-century look with a raised base and tapered legs that allows it to fit seamlessly into many decor schemes. In addition, the front folds down, and the shelf on which the litter box rests pulls out to facilitate easy access and cleaning. This fold-down front panel can also be helpful to you when introducing the piece to your cat; it allows you to completely expose the interior and get them used to the idea of using the litter box inside. Remember: it’s important that you take your time when introducing this — or any — new litter box setup to your cat. “Anything we do with cats should be done in small, incremental steps,” Tamburo says. “Moving too quickly or forcing anything on a cat generally backfires.” Sustainable opens in a new tab $699 at Tuft + Paw opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab MYZOO Omega Slide opens in a new tab $ 695 $ 430 $ 430 This look is perhaps more distinctive and less versatile than the Tuft + Paw option, but a s with the Rifiuti’s slats, the slight opening in the front where the two doors don’t overlap means your can keep an eye on their surroundings. This particular enclosure also has a convenient little shelf where you can put your litter scoop, which is a nice touch for sure. $430 at MYZOO opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Lovinouse Cat Litter Box Enclosure opens in a new tab $ 140 What makes this enclosure great is that there are openings on either side, so cats who might otherwise feel anxious about being ambushed know they have an alternate-exit option, should an unwelcome visitor enter while they are mid-pee. This also means you can set multiple units next to each other to accommodate multiple litter boxes. You could even get three of these enclosures, put them next to each other, then put a litter box in the center one and carpet in the bottoms of the boxes on either side to catch any litter lingering on your cat’s paws. The unit is sturdy enough to accommodate 150 pounds on top and has an adjustable shelf inside that can be removed entirely, should you decide you want to give your cat a bathroom with a vaulted ceiling of sorts. $140 at Amazon opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab PETSITE Litter Box Enclosure opens in a new tab $ 146 $ 130 $ 130 T his enclosure is a steal at $130. The style is more industrial than other models on this list and the metal frame and dark coloring give it, perhaps, a more sleek look. It’s also full of special features for you and your cat, from ventilation holes in the back and a scratch pad/litter catcher, to open storage compartments and a rail along the top outer edge to keep your items from falling off. $130 at Amazon opens in a new tab