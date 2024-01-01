kitten
- nutrition
What Can I Feed a Kitten?
Learn what nutrients are a must for your new little one.
- health
Kitten Teething: Do Kittens Lose Their Teeth?
Get those little chompers ready for the kitten tooth fairy.
- behavior
How to Introduce Cats
- health
Doctor’s Orders: Cat Vet Visits Are Essential
Get thy cat to a vet, even if it’s a struggle to get them out the door.
- health
You Should Not Feed Your Pet This Snack Due to Listeria-Contamination
And the signs to look out for if you’re concerned.
- lifestyle
What to Expect When Fostering a Kitten
Besides plenty of cuteness, of course.
- lifestyle
Why Do We Have the Urge to Squeeze Our Adorable Pets?
There’s a scientific reason for this impulse.
- behavior
Does Your Cat Think You’re Their Mom?
You love them like a child, but is the feeling mutual?
- health
When Can a Kitten Leave Their Mom?
And why it’s important for their health to stay with her as long as possible.
- lifestyle
A Guide to Naming Your Cat
How to christen your cat with an ingenious name (and IG handle).
- nutrition
When Can a Kitten Eat Wet Food?
And how to know what kind they need.
- behavior
How to Train a Cat to Use a Litter Box
If you do nothing else, teach your cat to poop in their litter box (not your shoe).
- behavior
Why Does My Cat Knead Me?
Among other things, “making biscuits” is a sign of affection. We’re not crying…
- health
5 Development Stages You Should Know When You Get a Kitten
What to expect from birth to 16 months.
- nutrition
Can a Kitten Eat Dry Food?
And the nutrients you should make sure they’re getting.
- behavior
Kittens Are Smarter Than Puppies, Study Says—And Really Good at Math
They aren’t exactly CPAs, but they can probably tell you which piggy bank has more coins in it.
- behavior
Kittens Really Need Their Moms—Science Says So
The “I’m just a baby” TikTok sound definitely applies here.
- lifestyle
Why Kitten Season Is Getting Longer and More Intense Every Year
And what you can do to help.
- shopping
The Best Diaper Options for Kittens in 2024
Plus, all your kitten-diaper questions answered (we know you have them).
- behavior
Why Does My Cat Meow So Much? Reasons Your Cat Meows Excessively
How to decode your cat’s love language when one meow has many meanings.
- lifestyle
Heads Up: It’s Officially “Kitten Season”
Hannah Shaw, aka Kitten Lady, on how you can care for orphaned kittens this spring.
- behavior
Your Cat Really Wants You to Play With Them—Here’s How
It’s the key to a happy cat.
- behavior
8 Myths About Your Kitten—Busted By a Behaviorist
Forget everything you think you know about baby cats.
- behavior
Why Does My Cat Stare at Me?
...Is it something you said?
- shopping
9 Litter Box Enclosures That Aren’t Total Eyesores
Keep your cat’s litter box out of sight — but easy to scoop.
- shopping
11 High-Tech Toys Your Cat Will Go Wild For
Stoke your little lion’s hunting instinct with these electronic cat toys.
- shopping
The Best Litter Boxes for Kittens in 2024
Help your little one learn the ropes.
- behavior
Nature vs. Nurture: Does Your Parenting Style Influence Your Pet’s Behavior?
Your personality may actually have something to do with your pet’s personality.
- shopping
The Best Toys for Kittens in 2024
They love to play, and you need to keep them busy. Here you go.
- behavior
5 Kitten Behavioral Milestones You Should Know
Keep track of all their fun phases with these guidelines.
- health
What Is Fading Kitten Syndrome?
Newborn kittens give you lots to worry about. Know the signs of this particular condition.
- nutrition
Blue Ridge Beef Has Recalled Puppy and Kitten Food in These 16 States
Here’s what you need to know if you think your pet has been affected.
- health
Vets Are at High Risk For Compassion Fatigue—Here Are 4 Ways You Can Help
It’s extra important to be nice to the vet in your life.
- grooming
The 15 Best Cat Brushes to Buy in 2024
Level up your grooming game.
- lifestyle
Why Napping With Your Pet Is Actually Good for You
This study says you benefit from a power nap. Guess what? So does your cat or dog.
- shopping
How We Chose the Winners For Best in Show 2023
Here’s how we selected everything you’re shopping in our Best in Show guide this year.
- health
Yes, You Should Spay/Neuter Your Cat. Here’s Why
A veterinarian breaks down how it keeps your pet healthy and curbs kitten overpopulation.
- health
Which Pet Insurance Company Is Right for You?
We compared the top insurers so you don’t have to.
- health
What’s the Deal with Pet Insurance?
It covers your pet so you can get that broken leg fixed — while keeping your wallet happy.
- behavior
Not All Cat Toys Are Created Equal
Here are the toys that will motivate your pet to get in the game.
- lifestyle
What to Expect in the First 48 Hours With Your New Cat
Here’s how to help your rescue kitty feel at home.
- behavior
Preventing Escape Artists: How to Keep Your Cat from Running Away
Your kitty’s an explorer. Just keep their expeditions indoors.
- health
Yep, Kittens Need Vaccines (Even Indoor Ones)
A vet gets the facts straight.
- health
It’s Seriously Uncool to Declaw Your Cat
A cat veterinarian explains why the inhumane surgery is no joke.
- nutrition
The Ultimate Puzzle: Picking the Right Cat Food
Four veterinary nutritionists pick apart the claims so that you can choose the right food for your kitty.
- behavior
In “Kitty Language,” Lili Chin Draws You a Literal Cheat Code to Your Cat
The author and artist uses informative (and freakin’ adorable) images to teach cat parents everything about kitty communication.