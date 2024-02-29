11 Electronic Cat Toys Your Kitty Will Go Wild For · Kinship

11 High-Tech Toys Your Cat Will Go Wild For

Stoke your little lion’s hunting instinct with these electronic cat toys.

by Charles Manning | expert review by Cristin Tamburo, CFTBS, CAFTP
Updated February 29, 2024
Bengal cat running on indoor wheel
Artour K. Photography / Shutterstock

Electronic cat toys can seem needlessly complex to the uninitiated. After all, many cats seem perfectly happy swatting at a piece of string on the end of a stick or wrestling with a sachet of catnip. But just because your cat appreciates the simple things, doesn’t mean they won’t derive pleasure from something with a few more bells and whistles. (Well, not actual bells and whistles, since most cats are quite sensitive to discordant noises, but you know what I mean.)

Benefits of electronic cat toys

“Play is so important for cats,” says certified feline behavior consultant and Kinship Collective member  Cristin Tamburo, a.k.a. The Cat Counselor. “It helps to fulfill their natural need to hunt and can strengthen the bond between cat and human. It can also help alleviate behavioral issues, since cats who are properly stimulated are happier and less likely to act out.”

For this reason, Tamburo recommends establishing a regular play routine with your cats and paying special attention to the way your cats like to play. “Some cats like toys they can chase,” she says, “while others prefer cat food puzzles or things they can wrestle with.” She also recommends having a variety of toys, rotating them every few weeks, and keeping them put away when not in use to help prevent cats from getting bored.

And while Tamburo is especially fond of low-fi, interactive toys like the  Turbo Scratcher  or the  Cat Dancer Deluxe, she’s no cat toy luddite. “Electronic toys can be great for cats,” she says. “They are no substitute for human/cat play sessions, but they are an excellent way to keep cats stimulated when humans are busy.” Of course, higher-tech toys do tend to be more expensive, which can be stressful for parents with finicky felines. Fortunately, she has some suggestions to help get your furry friend on board.

“Some cats are hesitant about new things, so I recommend going slowly,” she says. Try laying the new toy out and allowing the cat to investigate it on their own before engaging them directly. If it’s a puzzle game, make sure you show your cat how to use it. Get down on their level and bat at the thing they are supposed to bat at and let them see how it’s done.

And if all else fails, just add catnip. “Seventy percent of cats respond to catnip, so spraying the toys with a catnip spray (From the Field is her personal favorite) can help entice them to play.” Finally, consider ending play sessions with a treat. Since play is linked to a cat’s hunting instincts, a treat allows them to complete their prey sequence and will help motivate them to play again.  

11 Best Electronic Cat Toys

Here are our top picks for the best electronic cat toys that’ll actually keep your kitty entertained.

silver cat laser pointer
Koackl Rechargeable Laser Pointer Cat Toy
$10
$8

You can’t go wrong with a classic laser pointer. This particular one has a strong beam, which makes it a good option day or night. Plus, it is rechargeable. “There is a lot of debate surrounding laser pointers, since they can cause frustration in some cats,” says Tamburo. “Personally, I feel they are a good option for most cats, so long as you end the laser play session on something tangible, such as a toy or a treat.”

$8 at Amazon
saolife cat laser
Saolife Automatic Cat Laser
$29
$16

If you’re looking to up your laser pointer game, go for this automatic, 360 degree range option. It comes with three modes of different colors and speeds. Remember to follow Tamburo’s advice even if you aren’t controlling the laser, though, and end the play session with a tangible toy or treat.

$16 at Amazon
Flopping fish toy
Potaroma Electronic Floppy Fish
$14

This one is great for cats who enjoy a little wrestle and kick. It has a pouch for catnip and the USB-charged flopping action makes it way more engaging than a stuffed mouse or flaccid felt tube. 

$14 at Amazon
hexbug toy
Hexbug Nano Robotic Cat Toy
$11

This palm-sized electronic robot cat toy will run around your house like a Roomba, changing directions when it bumps into objects and keeping your little hunter wondering where it’s going to go next.

$11 at Chewy
Cheerble wicked mouse
Cheerble Wicked Mouse
$24
$20

Your cat really wants to chase a mouse — and this plastic, flashing little robot is the next best thing. This electronic mouse includes a smart sensor that allows it to stay moving and avoid obstacles like walls and furniture. Its LED light keeps cats engaged for hours of fun.

$20 at Amazon
SmartyKat Hot Pursuit Cat Toy
SmartyKat Hot Pursuit Cat Toy
$19
$16

This electric cat toy’s adjustable speeds and erratic movements keep cats entertained and stimulate their hunting instincts. 

$16 at Amazon
mouse for cats ipad game
Mouse for Cats

No iPad will ever replace human-cat interaction, but this game’s a super fun choice for the tech-inclined cat. “In the over thousand cats I’ve worked with, I’ve met very few that were not interested in this game,” Tamburo says. “[It] gives them the visual stimulation of watching the mice run around on the screen and even fulfills some of their hunting needs.” 

Shop Apple
Potaroma Cat Toys Flapping Bird
Potaroma Flapping Bird
$20
$16

This electronic bird engages your cat’s hunting instincts by chirping and flapping its wings. Plus, you can stuff it with catnip.

$16 at Amazon
orsda interactive cat toy
ORSDA Interactive Cat Toy
$32
$27

This colorful spinning ball taps into your cat’s hunting instincts and serves as a great alternative to a feather wand when you’re a little too busy. “There are several reasons I like this [toy],” Tambour says. “In addition to the ball that can be batted around and the feather that pops out, it goes into sleep mode and will come back on at a certain time interval. It reminds that cat that there is something fun today and helps keep them on their toes.”

$27 at Amazon
cat string
Moody Pet Fling-AMA-String Cat Toy
$39

Super high-tech this is not, but it does need batteries, so it’s more high-tech than a regular string. It’s also award-winning and cats freakin’ love it. The string randomly appears and disappears and flails about and just generally keeps cats thoroughly amused.

$39 at Amazon
one fast cat exercise wheel
Cat Exercise Wheel by One Fast Cat
$219

Does your cat get the zoomies? Give them a way to work out some of that pent-up energy without tearing recklessly from one end of the house to the other. It’s a great way to keep them active, and while it’s not right for every cat, the ones who love it, love it.

$219 at Amazon

Charles Manning

Charles Manning is an actor, writer, and fashion/media consultant living in New York City with his two cats, Pumpkin and Bear. Follow him on Instagram @charlesemanning.

