16 Pieces of Furniture So Stylish You Would Never Know They’re for Cats

Mid-century modern coffee table or litter box? Industrial bookcase or cat tower? If you can’t tell, that’s kind of the point.

by Avery Felman
Updated January 12, 2023
There are two types of cat parents in the world: those who are willing to sacrifice their personal style for practical-leaning cat furniture and those who aren’t. Now, thanks to the internet’s coolest creatives, you don’t have to relinquish your personal aesthetic to the world of beige shag cat trees.

Simply put, you and your cat can have it all: good looks, longevity, and a bond unshaken by the more, shall we say, superficial household purchases. Here are 16 pieces of uniquely modern cat furniture.

the box in light wood
Tuft + Paw Rifiuti Litter Box Enclosure
$699

I’m just going to say it: Living with a roommate who poops in a box is weird. And it’s a fact that doesn’t get less weird with time. Might as well cover it up, because I have a feeling they don’t love making eye contact with you during the act, either.

$699 at Tuft + Paw
Tuft + Paw cat tower
Tuft + Paw Grove Cat Tower
$499

This cat tower is sleek, sleek, sleek. Your cat can hang out inside the structure and gaze at you through those cool slats, or they can flop on the faux shearling top level. Either way, this bed will definitely not be interfering with your interior design.

$499 at Tuft + Paw
modern cat tree with light wood base
Happy and Polly Coconut Cat Tree
$170

This resilient sisal rope scratching post is ideal for multi-cat households. It’ll hold fast against your chonky cat (no matter their jumping speed) and will blend seamlessly with your interior decor so it’ll add to, not take away from, the vibe you’re going for.

$170 at Happy and Polly
Vetreska tangerine cat scratching ball
Vetreska Tangerine Scratching Ball
$60

OK, maybe this pick isn’t quite as subtle. But look at it. A sturdy, durable, bright orange, tangerine-shaped cat scratcher — what more could you and your cat want?

$60 at Vetreska
black wire coffee table/cat bed
The Apollo Box Cat Bed Coffee Table
$510
$363

Is your cat always napping on your favorite stack of coffee table books? We have the perfect solution: this high-quality tempered glass and durable iron coffee table. It conveniently features a special nook for your cat underneath, so your glass surfaces can remain smudge-less.

$363 at The Apollo Box
midcentury modern cat bed
Bohemian Midcentury Modern Cat Bed
$419

The Mad Men aesthetic hasn’t exited popular consciousness, and I’ll be the first to admit that I’ve googled “mid-century modern cat bed” more times than I can count. This elevated, contemporary wood bed frame with a cozy cushion is the perfect compromise between my delicate style sensibilities and my cat’s desire to sleep on anything besides a cardboard box.

$419 at Bohemian Feline
Mau strato cat bed
Mau Strato Cat Bed
$399

Have you ever seen a super cool, super minimalist sculpture and thought, What if there was a cat inside that? Then this is the cat bed for your feline. Seriously, look at the thing. It’s art.

$399 at Mau Pets
cat in wooden side table
PurrFur Stylish Plywood Mid Century Cat House
$273

Seeking the perfect plywood side table to match your mid-century aesthetic, but also a cozy place for your cat to take their afternoon naps? Look no further than this stylish cat house!

$273 at Etsy
Petfusion infinity cat scratcher
PetFusion Infinity Cat Scratcher
$53

This simple modern piece looks elevated in any space, and its curving cardboard design is great for cats who want to scratch or lounge.

$53 at PetFusion
the cat stools in pink green and blue
Estilo Modern Stool with Cat Cafe
$158

If you’re constantly looking for more seating, let this spare chair/foot stool/cat cave serve as the perfect solution.

$158 at Estilo
the way basics cat litter box in gray
Inmod Way Basics Eco Friendly Cat Litterbox
$141

It’s never a gorgeous sight, but allowing your cat the space to do the unsightly without sacrificing precious living room real estate is a major win.

$141 at Inmod
District 70 sardine scratcher
District 70 Sardine
$80

For those whose decor needs a pop of something slightly more playful, this cardboard cat scratcher is where it’s at. Your pet can scratch at the outside or curl up for a nap inside. Imagine their little head peaking out from inside a sardine tin. Perfect, right?

$80 at District 70
the cat condo in white
Sam's Pets 40" Becky Condo
$180

Ahh, a place to store your prized coffee table books and display your family photographs. The fact that your cat also has their very own cubby hole in your new side table? That’s just a bonus.

$180 at Wayfair
Pottery Barn canopy pet bed
Pottery Barn Canopy Pet Bed
$369

Nothing beats a classic wicker design. This cozy canopy bed is like an ordinary cat cave — but just a little more chic.

$369 at Pottery Barn
the cat shelving unit
PetFusion VersiCLimb Cat Tree
$95

If you’ve got a climber on your hands, there’s no better way to keep them occupied than giving them a jungle gym of sorts. This way, they’re happy, and your furniture remains scratch-free.

$95 at Amazon
cats sitting atop a modern wood cat tower
Tucker Murphy Pet Cohasset Climbing Cat Tree
$145

You may be scrolling through tons of floating wall shelves and other cat ear-shaped perches that just aren’t meshing with your vibe. Now, you won’t have to sacrifice any wall space to the Pinterest cat aesthetic, thanks to this mid-century modern cat tower.

$145 at Wayfair

Avery, editor at The Wildest, and her cat, Chicken

Avery Felman

Avery is a writer and producer. She has written for numerous publications, including Refinery29, BuzzFeed, and V Magazine. When she’s not at her computer, you can find her reading, practicing her Greek on Duolingo, and delving into the Sex and the City discourse. She lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their cat, Chicken, who rules with an iron fist.

