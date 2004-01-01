Gives Back
The Bark Pottyopens in a new tab is an all-natural alternative to single-use pee pads that mimics the look, feel, and smell of grass that entices dogs to go. Made of genuine bark and fully recyclable, it’s the perfect option for dogs who’d prefer to minimize the number of trips they take up and down the stairs.
Many people are surprised to learn that dogs can develop dementia, but what’s even more concerning is about 85 percent of cases go undiagnosedopens in a new tab. This blend of essential fatty acids, herbs, vitamins, and probiotics can help minimize the risk and maintain healthy brain functioning.
We became obsessed with C.Bonz’s custom embroidered sweaters a couple of falls ago, when we sat down to chat with founder and designer Celine Benzopens in a new tab. A fave among celebs like Hilary Duff, Lil Wayne, and Lady Gaga, C.Bonz is perfect for the haute couture homebody. Put the pup’s name above their photo or do something a little different like Duff chose to do while working with Benz:
“I did a portrait of [Duff’s] two chickens on her Goyard bag,” she told us in 2022opens in a new tab. “She sent the bag back to me after one of the chickens died, and we added ‘RIP,’ so now it says, ‘RIP Delores.’”
Maybe keep it a little lighter this time, but here’s a reminder to have some fun with your C.Bonz gift. —Rebecca Caplan
Jax & Bonesopens in a new tab’s Bumble Terra Lounge Bed is designed like a sofa, allowing your pet to snuggle against whichever side they choose — perfect for dogs who like to curl up in corners. The filling is both eco-friendly and hypoallergenic, so you can feel proud that all creatures benefit from your pup’s stylish choice of nap pad.
The company reimagines waste materials like plastic bottles and fabric scraps into functional works of art that discerning pet parents will appreciate. “I started Jax & Bones in 2004 because I couldn’t find products on the market for Jax that were safe and stylish,” founder Tina Nguyen tells Kinshipopens in a new tab. —CT and JT
Once you’re all back for the day, it’s time to get out the toys you can play with together. If you’re looking for a healthy after-school snack for your pup, look no further than this pizza rolls toy by Bark. It’s all the fun of frozen pizza rolls with none of the emergency-vet opens in a new tabvisits that the real snack might cause.
This two-in-one chew toy and treat dispenser is perfect for keeping your pup as busy as you are this fall.
“Treat-stuffable busy toys are a great way to keep dogs happily occupied when the family is away from home,” Schade says. “The trick is filling the toy so that the dog has to work hard to get the goodies out, but not to make it so tough that it becomes frustrating and your dog abandons the toy.”
If you’re looking for an enrichment “homework” toy that doesn’t use treats, this tumble toy by Wild One is the answer. Instead of food, the prize in this toy is the tennis ball, which is great for pups looking to save all their treats for Halloween.
Another great way to keep your dog busy and enriched this fall, this snuffle mat is a fun reminder of the classic back-to-school lunch we’re all still nostalgic for.
Here’s an endorsement opens in a new tabof snuffle mats from veterinary behaviorist Dr. Valli Parthasarathy: “Snuffle mats are a great way to provide enrichment and entertainment by helping dogs use their amazing sense of smell to find the hidden food. Sniff-based mental stimulation can help promote overall relaxation in dogs, as well.”
Your dog might not actually be headed back to the classroom right now, but that doesn’t mean they couldn’t benefit from some homework. Per Schade: “Your dog has physical and mental needs that have to be addressed, especially during transitional periods that can be stressful.”
That’s where this school-themed sniff work toy by Lambwolf Collective comes in. Hiding treats in the folds and pockets of this toy challenges your dog’s brain, keeping them engaged and focused.
All experts agree that sporting Gilmore Girls vibes will help your dog adjust into their new fall routines. Just as long as you both remember to say, “Why did you drop out of Yale?” with that exact inflection.
This subscription box is made for dogs who love to chew. Beyond meaty chews and full-size bags of treats, these come with two fluff-free, ultra-durable toys, such as a treat-dispensing acorn. Did we mention they’re themed?
This Wild Oneopens in a new tab toy is ideal for the dog who has chewed more tennis balls than Rafa Nadal has seen in his life. It’ll help slow the destruction process by keeping the object of your pup’s affection just out of reach, offering a satisfying reward when they finally wriggle it free.
Kongs are less about solving a puzzle than keeping a dog busy. Fill the hollow middle with peanut butter and kibble, then freeze it, to keep a dog with separation anxiety distracted when you leave the house.
Squirrels and squeaks: two things that endlessly fascinate our dogs, together at last! You stuff the squeaky squirrels in the tree, and your dog’s job is to hunt all six of them down in a kind of hide and seek.
There’s a lot of greenwashingopens in a new tab in dog poop. Sustainability expert Dave Coast recommendsopens in a new tab using GreenPolly’s recycled poop bags. They’re made from materials that were already trashed and will not release methane, unlike the so-called compostable bags.
Need a trusted leash? Get the one that goes best with your martingale collaropens in a new tab! There are no fancy bells and whistles here, just a simple hand leash. You want the four-foot model because as your foster either learns to walk on leash or learns to trust you (or both), you want to keep them close and start with a standard leash.
New fosters are considered a flight risk, and many of them have not yet been trained to recall and sometimes even going on walks will be totally new territory. Martingale collars opens in a new tabare as escape-proof as they get and are a must for a new foster. Once you have their trust, you can investigate changing to a harness.
As sweet as your new foster may be, they might also still carry that specific shelter smell or just be in need of some grooming.opens in a new tab This shampoo uses aromatherapy to soothe anxious dogs and is an affordable alternative to some of the more chichi grooming options.
Puppies are notorious chewers as they go through teething, which starts at about 4 months old. This toy is a soothing chew that will help your pup alleviate the pain in their gums — but with ridges and chewiness that will keep them engaged.
There are a few things you want in a crate pad — the most important among them is a removable cover that you can wash. This orthopedic mat has that, plus it uses breathable fabric to help keep your dog cool. A bonus? The orthopedic mattress will offer more support than a stuffed mat, which is helpful for olderopens in a new tab or anxious dogs.
Whether your dog’s running on sand, snow, rocks, or grass, this hemp oil will keep their paws soft, smooth, and protected from rough terrain. The hemp oil (250 mg) is grown and extracted on the company’s Colorado farmland, so you know it’s the real deal.
Vets agree that regular brushing opens in a new tabhelps maintain canine gum health, boosts oral hygiene, and can even prevent other issues down the line. But the toothpaste you use on your pup matters, and Virbac comes recommended by the pros. This enzymatic toothpaste removes plaque, freshens doggie breath, and, best of all, its poultry flavor is appealing to pups. The oral hygiene kit comes with a brush, too, so you’ll be set.
When there isn’t time for a head-to-toe bath, these biodegradable wipes will tide you over. Made from coconut water and aloe vera, they’ll clean your dog’s face, paws, feet, and body without leaving any residue behind. Pro tip: Stash a pack in your car for impromptu hikes or last-minute dog park outings.
Swipe away any tear stains or discharge around the eyes with these ultra-gentle hypoallergenic wipes. They’re safe for all dogs over six weeks old, so you can use them regularly on puppies and older dogs alike.
Give your pup the spa treatment — even between grooming appointments — with Kiehl’s luxe canine shampoo. The mild formula removes debris and dirt from fur and leaves your dog with a fresh, clean scent. What more could you ask for?
Just as we grow out of our 20s and can no longer handle crashing on floors and couches, our dogs also need a sleep upgrade. “I think this is a great way to provide comfort while they’re resting, especially for senior dogs. As they age, most — if not all — will eventually develop some form of arthritis, and this can help decrease any pressure on hips, knees, and elbows, versus a firmer-type bedding,” Dr. Iovino explains.
Mad scientist, indeed. Your cat’s challenge is to paw at three spinning beakers (hint: not too fast), then fish out treats from a spiked frame below.
The benefits of going for walks aren’t exclusive to leg movement. If a dog can no longer keep up on hikes, getting outside and interacting with nature still has plenty of valueopens in a new tab.
According to Dr. Iovino, stair treads can be super helpful for aging dogs experiencing changes in their mobility. He says, “Dogs who develop arthritis may have mobility issues, especially on slippery floors. So in this case, these dogs may need some added traction to walk well. Throw rugs and rubber matting can be really helpful in these cases.”
Of course, the best part of hitting retirement age is all that time available to travel, so your dog shouldn‘t have to sacrifice one of the many perks of their new lifestyle. This ramp will ensure day trips don’t become a thing of the past.
Again, joint issues are a huge part of aging. As Dr. Iovino puts it, “As dogs age, natural function of the joint starts to deteriorate. Cartilage and bone inside of the joints start to deteriorate, and this stimulates the body to create inflammation to help clean up the issue.” Luckily, he offers an easy relief option. “We have a lot of evidence that joint supplementation can be helpful to rebuild components of the joints, and this will help them function better and in many cases can help to reduce pain.”
Sometimes older dogs need an extra lift to get up and down surfaces. This harness is perfect for older pups who need assistance and a useful alternative to ramps.
It’s important to use a litter that checks all of your boxes. While fragrance and dust-free litters are certainly a priority, no formula is more prized than an exceptional clumping litter. Per Dr. Louviere: “While not all cats are the same, studies support that cats generally have a preference for clumping clay litters,” making it an excellent choice for anyone who is looking to appease a picky cat.
If your cat can think of more reasons than not to avoid the litter box, you should return to one that’s reliable and widely beloved. “The cat needs to accept the litter substrate type,” Dr. Louviere urges. “No matter how much a pet parent likes it, if the cat doesn’t, then you can’t force them to use it.”
If you’re looking for a hard-core clumping litter, look no further than Dr. Elsey’s Precious Cat Ultra Cat Litter. Affordable and effective, we were shocked at how good this bentonite-clay based litter was when it came to clumping and odor control. For a clay litter, we also found Dr. Elsey’s to be low-tracking (though not entirely dust-free) and strong enough for use with multiple cats.
When Socrates said “know thyself,” he should have amended that statement to “know thyself as you know thy cat.” But those were the days well before the internet, and lugging 40 pounds of cat litter up your four story walk up wasn’t as much of an issue as, say, the plague.
Luckily for the savvy cat owner, Tuft and Paw’s Really Great Litter formula delivers low-tracking, flushable litter right to your door in the appropriate quantities, so you can say goodbye to the days of hiding excess litter under your kitchen sink. Plus, it’s made from a soybean byproduct that would otherwise end up in a landfill, so you can feel good about the way your litter choice impacts your cat, home, and planet.
One day, not too long ago, a beautiful genius arose from their slumber and decided to invent a perfect, high-tech kitty litter for the 21st century. From their mind came Pretty Litter, a silica gel-based cat litteropens in a new tab that is literally dust-free, in addition to some other pretty cool features.
In addition to great odor control, Pretty Litter’s color-changing silica gel pellets react with your cat’s urine to indicate possible health concerns. Three different colors indicate different health concerns, while a fourth color indicates healthy urine. These pellets are also dust-free, which is great if you or your cat has allergies. Things to keep in mind: This is a non-clumping litter, and it’s also the most expensive per pound. However, Pretty Litter does go farther than its competitors, with an eight-pound bag lasting up two months, so don’t rule it out as a cost-effective option.
Johnson describes this advanced toy as a “brains-over-brawn puzzle.” It will take a lot of willpower not to give your cat hints as they meet complicated obstacles head on, including a spinning wheel. You can put dry or wet food in this puzzle.
The ultimate exercise in critical thinking, sit back and watch your cat pull open drawers, push knobs, and flip lids to release treats — all without opposable thumbs! If yours is a multi-cat household, expect this toy to draw a crowd.
If your cat is no stranger to mind puzzles, this may be the perfect toy to challenge their skills. With four different modes that allow your cat to access the treats within the toy, there’s no shortage of ways to keep your cat engaged and concentrated.
If you’re looking to keep your cat busy while maintaining an eclectic home environment with a curation of your and your cat’s favorite things, this colorful hexagonal catnip puzzle is for you. It offers hours of entertainment, as well as scratching opportunities for your feline. Plus, it’s not a total eyesore, which is more than we can say for most cardboard contraptions.
While Wild One’s cult status among millennial pet parents is well established, their ever-popular harness sets are up to snuff when it comes to our rigorous requirements (we only want the best for our children).opens in a new tab
Using a trusted back-clip leash attachment and secure under-the-arm-attachment style, the harness not only meets our safety standards, but it’s also available in a number of colorways that are eye candy for pet parents. It also might be time to look into their matching leash and poop back set — whether or not you want to mix and match colors is up your and your pup’s discretion.