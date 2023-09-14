WIP x Block Shop Textiles’ Tiny Couch Is the Stuff of Cat Dreams
Finally, the perfect spot for your pet to veg out while binge-watching Selling Sunset.
Share Article
Cats have a talent for staying snug. As a cat parent, you’ve probably furnished your home with creature comforts from cat hammocksopens in a new tab to cat towersopens in a new tab — even if they wind up curling up in a pile of laundry. But until now, cats have been missing out on the cushiest human invention of all: the couch.
LA brand Work In Progressopens in a new tab ’ newest product, the Cat Couchopens in a new tab ($225), is so much more than, well, a cat couch. The cushion doubles as a scratch pad, which is at once reversible, recyclable, and replaceable. In other words, it’s the perfect distraction from furniture you would prefer your cat not tear up (read: your couch). Unlike most cat furniture, WIP’s piece — which is handcrafted from Baltic birch wood — is adorable in a modern, minimalist way. I mean...
The aforementioned cushion is customizable thanks to “ Cushion Collabsopens in a new tab ” with super-cool human home decor brands like Block Shop Textilesopens in a new tab, who have designed three colorful patterns so even the pickiest cat will find something to suit their style. The Block Shop colorways were all printed in small batches in Jaipur using non-toxic, AZO-free dye pigments: adobe, indigo, and peachy-pink.
If you needed yet another good reason to splurge on this, Work In Progress is a proudly queer (“as in both gay and weird”) brand that is committed to working with traditionally underrepresented artists. They walk the walk, too, donating 20% of their proceeds to the Los Angeles Trans Wellness Centeropens in a new tab. Ultimately, the Cat Couch is a purchase that you can be sure will have a positive impact — for at-risk trans youth, skilled artists and, of course, your heavy-lidded pet.
Sio Hornbuckle
Sio Hornbuckle is a writer living in New York City with their cat, Toni Collette.