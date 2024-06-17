7 Cat Hammocks for Your Kitty to Lounge in Around the House · Kinship

7 Cat Hammocks That Make the Perfect Lounge Accessory for Your Kitty

Hang loose, little dudes.

by Elizabeth Geier
Updated June 17, 2024
Blue white British shorthair cat resting on a hammock
FurryFritz / Adobe Stock

Search hashtag “National Hammock Day” — which happens to be coming up on July 22 — and you’ll find thousands of pictures of people (and almost as many dogs) celebrating by simply chilling out. Cats, being supremely chill beings, may not need a holiday to remind them to relax, but they can always use yet another place to lounge, like, say, a cat hammock.

So how does a hammock differ from a bed or tower or window perch? “Hammocks also cater to your cat’s natural instinct to be up high; however, they can be safer for bigger or more active cats who might roll right off a shelf,” says cat behaviorist Pam Johnson-Bennett. The raised sides of a hammock offer more support so cats feel more secure, and they’re more comfortable “for cats who enjoy curling up tightly to sleep.”

If your cat goes full bagel at naptime, a hammock could be just the thing to elevate their snooze game. From freestanding to wall-mounted models, we rounded up eight hammocks that your cat can hang loose in.

FUKUMARU Wall Mounted Cat Hammock
FUKUMARU Wall-Mounted Cat Hammock
$35
$26

This wall-mounted hammock with a hand-crafted wooden frame doubles as a guardrail for sleeping cats. For chunkier kitties, you might want to pick up some bigger screws and install this on a stud for extra security. —Elizabeth Geier

$26 at Amazon
Planter Lounger
Catastrophic Creations Planter Lounge
$73

This hybrid hammock and planter is perfect for cats who like to forage. It floats on hidden brackets and can hold up to 85 pounds. The plant is not included, but cat grass or other cat-safe houseplants are good options. Catastrophic Creations also offer modular, customizable cat hammocks.

$73 at Catastrophic Creations
Cacti hammock
PAWZ Road Cactus Cat Tree and Hammock
$33

Add some desert vibes to your abode with this cactus-shaped cat tree that boasts sisal-wrapped posts for scratching, a pom-pom for batting around, and a plush hammock.

$33 at Amazon
Tucker Murphy Pet Cat Hammock
Tucker Murphy Cat Hammock
$29

This cat hammock, which looks like a mini human hammock, is made from sustainably sourced wood, and is safe for outdoor use. It’s currently only available in the gray colorway, unfortunately, but it’ll still look sleek in any window.

$29 at Wayfair
gray cat tent
Apollo Box Cat Tent
$57

Take your cat glamping without taking your cat glamping. This outdoorsy design is handcrafted by a couple of Canadian cat dads and woodworkers. The removable tent comes in a variety of earthy colors with toggle buttons.

$57 at Apollo Box
Wall Hammock with Stairway
Yiotl Wall Hammock with Stairway
$53

Build a jungle gym with this two-piece set that includes eco-friendly sisal rope-wrapped steps and a machine-washable fabric hammock. It’s ideal for cats who need a boost reaching their favorite perch.

$53 at Amazon
Wooden Frame Cat Hammock
Zamate 2-in-1 Cat Hammock and Cradle
$20

With a low profile, this freestanding cat hammock is a good fit for older cats for whom, as Johnson-Bennett explains, “hammocks can be more difficult to get out of.” It’s easy to assemble and comes with non-slip wooden “feet” so the cradle can rock or remain stationary. 

$20 at Amazon

Elizabeth Geier

Elisabeth Geier is a writer, teacher, and animal advocate with extensive pet handling experience and a soft spot for bully breeds and big orange tabbies.

