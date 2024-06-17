Search hashtag “National Hammock Day” — which happens to be coming up on July 22 — and you’ll find thousands of pictures of people (and almost as many dogs) celebrating by simply chilling out. Cats, being supremely chill beings, may not need a holiday to remind them to relax, but they can always use yet another place to lounge, like, say, a cat hammock.

So how does a hammock differ from a bed or tower or window perch opens in a new tab ? “Hammocks also cater to your cat’s natural instinct to be up high; however, they can be safer for bigger or more active cats who might roll right off a shelf,” says cat behaviorist Pam Johnson-Bennett opens in a new tab . The raised sides of a hammock offer more support so cats feel more secure, and they’re more comfortable “for cats who enjoy curling up tightly to sleep.”

If your cat goes full bagel at naptime, a hammock could be just the thing to elevate their snooze game. From freestanding to wall-mounted models, we rounded up eight hammocks that your cat can hang loose in.

