senior cat
- health
5 Common Types of Cancer in Cats, Symptoms, and Treatments
Learn how to spot the early signs to how to treat them.
- health
Your Cat Can’t Poop—What Now?
Here’s how to deal with cat constipation.
- health
You Should Not Feed Your Pet This Snack Due to Listeria-Contamination
And the signs to look out for if you’re concerned.
- lifestyle
Cat Retirement Homes Are a Sweet New Option for Senior Kitties
When cats’ people can’t care for them anymore, the loving staff at these facilities step in.
- behavior
What’s Your Cat’s Love Language?
Five surprising ways cats show affection (and how you can show it back), according to a cat behaviorist.
- health
Is My Cat Going Bald?
If your Persian is looking more like a Sphynx, underlying health conditions could be to blame for your cat’s hair loss.
- lifestyle
10 Questions to Ask a Shelter About an Adoptable Cat
From medical history to adoption fees to litter preferences, here is everything you need to know.
- shopping
7 Cat Hammocks That Make the Perfect Lounge Accessory for Your Kitty
Hang loose, little dudes.
- nutrition
What Can Cats Eat Besides Cat Food?
Good news for your begging cat: Some of your favorite snacks are safe to share.
- behavior
Why Does My Cat Knead Me?
Among other things, “making biscuits” is a sign of affection. We’re not crying…
- lifestyle
7 Myths About Rescue Animals—Debunked
For starters: No, they’re not all traumatized and yes, you can find a purebred puppy at a shelter.
- health
Can Cats Get “Jacked” on Steroids? Matt Damon Says His Did
The Oscar winner says his cat was prescribed life-saving steroids and is now “like Arnold Schwarzenegger.” Could that be true?
- health
Why Does My Cat Keep Throwing Up?
Here’s when you should worry.
- lifestyle
Pet Cremation: How Much Does It Cost?
You never want to think about it, but it’s important to plan.
- behavior
Why Does My Cat Stare at Me?
...Is it something you said?
- shopping
9 Litter Box Enclosures That Aren’t Total Eyesores
Keep your cat’s litter box out of sight — but easy to scoop.
- shopping
Litter Robot: Will My Cat Use an Automatic Litter Box?
I introduced my cat to an automatic litter box, and let’s just say it went off with multiple hitches.
- shopping
9 Subscription Boxes Your Cat Will Thank You for Endlessly
Curated treats, toys, and catnip. What more could a cat ask for—besides the cardboard the toys arrived in?
- health
10 Longevity Tips From People Whose Pets Have Lived Incredibly Long Lives
Follow these vet-backed tips to help your best bud live a healthy and full life.
- health
Vets Are at High Risk For Compassion Fatigue—Here Are 4 Ways You Can Help
It’s extra important to be nice to the vet in your life.
- health
Whisker Fatigue — Apparently It’s a Thing
Or, is it a genius marketing ploy to get you to buy fancy “whisker friendly” cat bowls? We asked a vet...
- health
6 Ways Your Cat Could Tell You They Are in Pain
Here are all the way your kitty is trying to tell you they’re hurting.
- lifestyle
Why You Should Adopt a “Less Adoptable” Cat
Here’s why bonded kitties, senior cats, and felines with FIV make just as amazing pets as any other.
- shopping
Mau Designs Fierce Furniture For Cats Who Are Wild at Heart
Sustainable home decor for “tree cats,” “bush cats” and every little lion in between.
- lifestyle
10 Things to Consider Before Adopting a Pet
It’s a big decision, so check these boxes before you sign on the dotted line.
- health
Which Pet Insurance Company Is Right for You?
We compared the top insurers so you don’t have to.
- health
Can’t Pay Your Pet’s Vet Bills? These Orgs Can Help
When the bills rack up, these resources have your back.
- behavior
Why is My Cat Twitching in Their Sleep?
Why do they do it? Here are the top three reasons your cat twitches in their sleep — from sweet dreams to scary spasms.
- behavior
Why Does Your Cat Headbutt You? Curious Cat Behavior Explained
Apparently, you should take it as a compliment.
- lifestyle
How to Teach Your Kitty-Obsessed Kid How to Pet a Cat
Boundaries are the name of the game with this one.
- nutrition
Why Is My Cat Not Eating? Causes, Symptoms, and Treatment
A veterinary nutritionist explains why your cat isn’t eating and how to increase their appetite.
- lifestyle
Black Cats: Good Luck Charms or Bad Omens?
August 17 is Black Cat Appreciation Day. Let’s dispel some silly superstitions that haunt them.
- shopping
PrettyLitter Has Beauty and Brains
At long last, a litter that’s for more than just scooping.
- shopping
This Ripple Rug Is the Perfect Activity For Your Easily Bored Kitty
The best toy to keep your cat focused, entertained, and deterred from scratching the furniture.
- shopping
You Can Transfer Your Woo-Woo Crystal Habit to Your Stressed-Out Cat
Merci Collective founder Chani Ronez on her new collection of crystal and catnip-infused toys for cats.
- health
Yep, Kittens Need Vaccines (Even Indoor Ones)
A vet gets the facts straight.
- health
It’s Seriously Uncool to Declaw Your Cat
A cat veterinarian explains why the inhumane surgery is no joke.
- nutrition
The Ultimate Puzzle: Picking the Right Cat Food
Four veterinary nutritionists pick apart the claims so that you can choose the right food for your kitty.
- health
6 Common Health Concerns in Senior Cats
How to spot and how to treat them.
- health
The Best Way to Get Rid of Fleas on Cats, According to a Veterinarian
Fleas sound like villains of a horror movie, and that’s honestly not that far off.
- nutrition
The 5 Best Fish Oils for Cats
The next best thing to branzino, omega-3s support your cat’s skin, brain, joint, and heart health.
- health
Did Your Cat Just Sneeze Like a Human Being? Here’s Why
Kitty sneezes can be alarming, but they’re not always cause for concern.
- behavior
Does Your Cat Hate Your New Partner?
How to help your kitty warm up to your S.O.
- nutrition
Everything You Need to Know About Freeze-Dried Cat Food
This diet could be just right for your cat. But keep these things in mind before you make the switch.
- behavior
In “Kitty Language,” Lili Chin Draws You a Literal Cheat Code to Your Cat
The author and artist uses informative (and freakin’ adorable) images to teach cat parents everything about kitty communication.
- health
Yes, Cats Can Get Heartworm. Here’s How to Prevent It
Dogs are the natural target for these worms, but that doesn’t mean your cat isn’t at risk.
- behavior
Dream of High-Fiving Your Cat? Here’s How to Teach a Cat Tricks
It takes some patience (shocker), but it can be done.
- behavior
Why Do Cats Sleep So Much?
A very sleepy kitty isn’t usually a problem, but watch out for these signs of medical distress.
- health
Cats Lifespan: How Long Do Cats Live? And What to Expect
They are the absolute light of your life. Here’s how you can help them live as close to forever as possible.