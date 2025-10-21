How Dogs Really Choose Their Favorite Human (It’s Not Just About the Treats)

When we bring a new dog into the house, many of us do so with a specific fantasy. We want to be this new critter’s best friend. Their closest confidant. Their favorite snuggle buddy. To put it in Grey’s Anatomy terms, we want to be the Cristina Yang to their Meredith Grey — their person. But this can become a problem when there are multiple humans in the house.

There can only be one favorite, and sometimes, a dog’s choice can hurt their human family members’ feelings. The family member who tries too hard might feel slighted when the person who doesn’t even like dogs somehow winds up with a furry shadow always on their heels. But is any of this real, or are we all just projecting way too much onto our animals (as usual)? Do dogs really play favorites? And more importantly, if they do, is there any way to tip the scales in our favor?

Navigating life with a new pet? Head to littleKin! littleKin™ is Kinship’s home just for puppy and kitten parents. Bop over to check out expert advice, new pet tools, and special deals—all curated for your newest family member. Get Free Advice

All three experts who spoke with me for this article agree that yes, our dogs definitely tend to claim a person in their household — and that once they’ve made their choice, it’s unlikely to change. Still, the selection process might not be what you think. Read on to learn more about how our dogs pick their human BFFs, and how to strengthen your bond even if you’re not The One.

How do dogs choose their person?

As with so many things, this can depend on the dog. But generally speaking, doggy favoritism follows a few patterns. They tend to choose the person who spends the most time with them, rewards them in ways that they like, and best speaks their language — whatever that might be.