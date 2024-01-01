Articles by Laura Bradley
Laura Bradley
Laura is a New York-based experienced writer and mom of two rescue pups. When she is not writing or walking the pooches, you will probably find her in the community garden.
- lifestyle
Want to Adopt a Senior Dog? Here’s Your Cheat Sheet to Achieving Your Dream
How to search foster rescues, shelters, and sanctuaries across the country to find the right snuggle buddy.
- lifestyle
The Pit Bull-Advocacy Doc “Saving Jones” Isn’t Just for Dog Lovers
Actress and comedian Rebecca Corry wants to heal society’s messed up relationship with Pit Bulls—starting with this movie.
- lifestyle
10 Dog-Friendly Pride Events for You and Your Favorite Ally to Attend This June
Our pups might not be welcome at every single Pride parade, but these celebrations are for the whole family.
