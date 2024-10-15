As pet parents, we often want to bring our dogs wherever possible — restaurants, the beach, concerts, and… polling stations? Is that allowed? With Election Day basically here, we want to know: Can you bring your dog to vote?

Before taking your pet on any outing, it’s worth asking yourself whether it’s really a good idea. Just because you can bring your dog to a bar doesn’t mean you should opens in a new tab , and voting sites can be just as crowded as any drinking hole. That said, if you simply cannot imagine casting your ballot without a little canine support, read on for a complete guide to voting with your dog.

Can you bring your service dog to vote?

This one’s actually easy. As mandated by Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act, service dogs opens in a new tab can accompany their disabled parents into public spaces, including voting sites. opens in a new tab

Even if your polling place normally has a no-pets policy, service animals must be allowed in for voting. That said, these protections apply only to service animals — not emotional support animals or household pets.

Can you bring your dog to vote?

As much as we’d all love to familiarize our dogs with the civic process, pet parents are generally discouraged from bringing their dogs to polling places. This includes on a leash or in a bag. Voter guides from coast opens in a new tab to coast opens in a new tab recommend against it.

It’s easy to guess why dogs aren’t usually permitted at polling places: Many designated buildings, like libraries and schools, are not set up to safely accommodate them. Plus, depending on where you live and the time of day, these places can get very crowded. Between the lines, the hordes of people walking around, and all of the unfamiliar sites, it’s hard to imagine any dog would have much fun.

Can my dog wait outside while I vote?

No one’s stopping you from bringing your dog along and allowing them to wait outside while you cast your ballot. That said, you’ll need to plan ahead.

If you plan to bring your dog with you to vote, make sure a friend or loved one comes with you to wait outside with them. Do not tie your dog up and leave them unattended; voting sites are chaotic, and there’s always a chance that someone could walk off with them. Similarly, do not ask election workers to watch your dog. It’s not their job, and they will be very busy already. This should be obvious, but it bears repeating: Do not ask anyone working at the polls to watch your dog.

Should you choose to bring your dog to vote, make sure you come prepared. Your dog-sitter should be ready to wait for a long time in case your polling place is crowded. Bring a portable water bowl, water, and treats. Keep your dog on a leash and make sure they’re wearing a tag with up-to-date contact information. (This is important even if your dog is microchipped because not everyone knows to scan for those when they find a lost dog.) Make sure that wherever your dog and their sitter choose to stand, they’re not going to get in the way of election workers or voters.

Even if your dog is usually sociable, whoever is watching them should pay attention to their body language. Big crowds and unusual objects can frighten and disorient dogs, and it’s crucial that we make them feel safe. Look for signs like low or stiff posture, excessive lip-licking or panting, wide “whale eyes,” shaking, jumpiness, growling, or snarling. If you see any of these behaviors, ask your dog’s temporary guardian to take them home to avoid a negative experience. You can always bring back an “I Voted” sticker to show them later.