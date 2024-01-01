pet lifestyle
Virgo Season Is for Pet Parents Who Never Forget to Bring Poop Bags
And have to learn it’s OK to trip over the leash every once in a while.
Why You Should Adopt a Dog From (or Donate to) an International Rescue Organization
Without the advocacy they need, these animals rely on Americans for help.
Find Some Doggie Cowboy Boots — Here’s Your Pup-Friendly Guide to Austin
Keep Austin weird—and full of dogs.
The ASPCA Rescued Over 100 Dogs From a Dogfighting Operation
Now, they’re providing medical aid to the injured pups and assisting with the police investigation.
Turbulence Is Getting Worse—Help Your Pet Weather the Ride
Pre-flight cuddles are OK, but the carrier is safest for your pal the rest of the trip. Here’s why.
A Facebook Scam Has Devastated an Oregon Animal Shelter—And They Need Your Help
The nonprofit’s page was hacked, leaving their operations paused and potential adopters vulnerable to theft.
5 Development Stages You Should Know When You Get a Puppy
It’s like What to Expect When You’re Expecting, except add “four little paws to run around your house” to the title.
The Dog-Friendly Chicago Guide For Windy City Pooches
From lounging at pup-friendly breweries to chowing down at pet bakeries, there are countless ways to enjoy this Midwest playground with your dog.
“She Is Me”: Paulina Alexis Sees Her Soulful, Fearless Self in ‘Reservation Dogs’
The rising star on saving stray animals on her reservation, her horse girl side hustle, and how her character connects with her roots in season 2.
How to Shop Brands That Don’t Test on Animals
Find out how to buy truly cruelty-free products.
The “Big D” Stands For Dog in This Dog-Friendly Dallas Guide
Pups and their parents can giddy up for a good time.
What’s Stopping You From Fostering a Pet?
Here are six very good reasons why you should reconsider.
Leo Season 2024 Will Bring Out the Loyal Pet Parent in You
Leos are lion-hearted, bold, and they are incredibly devoted to those they love—including the furry ones.
13 Best Dog-Friendly Companies to Work For
In 2024, the only job worth having is one that lets you bring your dog to the office.
How to Prepare Your Pet for a Natural Disaster
The East Coast just had a rare earthquake. A vet breaks down what to include in an emergency go-bag for your pet in times like this.
Why Do We Have the Urge to Squeeze Our Adorable Pets?
There’s a scientific reason for this impulse.
Why Dogs Are Obsessed With Leah and Bea Koch’s Romance-Only Bookstore
The sisters talk romance, pets, and their obsession with both.
6 Ways to Help Local Shelters Without Committing to Full-Time Pet Parenthood
Adoption isn’t for everyone—here are other ways you can be there for animals in need.
Nearly 100 Dogs and Cats Rescued From Hurricane Beryl Are Available for Adoption
Find out how you can help the pets affected by the storm.
Want to Help a Rescue Pet Get to Their New Home? Become a Transport Volunteer
Domestic and international transport volunteers are in high demand—here’s how you can become one.
Wait, Before You Toss All That Pet Hair—Donate It
The eco-enthusiasts at Matter of Trust want to use it to clean up oil spills.
7 Ways You Can Upcycle the Tumbleweeds of Pet Hair Floating Around Your House
Turns out, it’s not an annoyance— it’s an opportunity to get creative.
How Musician Emmy Meli’s Cat Helped Her Find Peace With Being on Her Own
The past few years have been a whirlwind for the R&B pop star, but her “little best friend” helps her stay calm in all the chaos.
Cancer Season 2024 Is for Emotional Animals
You and your pets have permission to feel all the feels this month.
Help! I Think My Dog Is Trying to Sabotage My Relationship
One reader’s dog won't stop barking at her partner—what do you do with a jealous pup?
How I Built My Queer Family One Pet at a Time
My life looks nothing like I imagined growing up—but it’s perfectly complete.
9 Queer-Owned Pet Brands We’re Celebrating This (And Every Other) Month
Support these LGBTQ+ animal lovers by shopping their design-forward pet beds, carriers, supplements, and more.
23 of the Best Accessories for You and Your Pup This Pride Month
This June, you can look especially good as you march, party, and stand up for the rights of the LGBTQ+ community.
42 Deals That Will Have Your Pet Stoked for Memorial Day 2024
Wild One, Little Beast, Maxbone, and more should be on your holiday shopping list this year.
A Month Spoiling a Boxer on a $200K Salary—Tailored Jackets, First-Class Plane Tickets, and More
This New York City entrepreneur may have also bought a Mercedes SUV so she can drive her dog to the beach.
9 Ways to Keep Your Pup Safe From Common Memorial Day Hazards
It’s the unofficial start of summer, and you don’t want to spend it at the emergency vet.
This DC Bill Will Prevent Renters from Being Discriminated Against Because of Their Pets
If passed, it will mark progress in the fight against breed-specific legislation.
8 Popular Airlines’ Pet Policies—So You Can Jet-Set Together
We broke down the details so you don’t have to.
FYI, Pets Are Incredibly Good For Your Mental Health
This Mental Health Awareness Month, experts share the science-backed ways our pets offer us emotional support.
Does Your Pet Like One Person in Your Relationship More?
Pet jealousy can become a thing if one partner feels like the cat or dog is just not that into them.
Want Your Dog to be the Witness at Your Wedding? It’s Possible in These 23 States
One lucky pup gives us a first-person account of their experience in this official role.
Millennials Are Choosing Pets Over Kids, Study Finds
A study found that millennials are choosing pets over kids. Here’s why.
Is Pet Bereavement Leave in Our Future?
More companies are considering how they can support grieving pet parents.
What People Can and Can’t Ask You About Your Service Dog
The questions will come, so you should be prepared with answers.
A Month Spoiling a Rescued Pit Bull on a $75,000 Income
From dry shampoo to floral bandanas, this upstate New York dog dad gives his foster fail the good life.
Regret Your Tattoo? Replace It With a Pet Portrait, Courtesy of Petsmart
Swap your ex’s initials with an image you’ll never get sick of looking at.
Downsize It: How to Live in Small Spaces With Pets
Whether you’re stuck in a tiny apartment or living on the road, @KeepingFinn’s Henry Friedman offers tips to not only endure—but thrive.