Dayna Isom Johnson’s Favorite Etsy Pet Products Have Lots of Mojo

Etsy’s trend expert shares her (and her pup Mojo’s) favorite small businesses on the indie platform.

by Avery Felman
April 5, 2023
Dayna Isom Johnson is the friend that you want to get a birthday present from. As a trend forecaster at Etsy, her job is pretty much being a pro-gifter, and treasure hunting on the design-aficionado beloved site is more than just a pastime — it’s a career. Featuring hand-crafted homewares and accessories galore, Etsy is a playground for pet parents looking for custom portraits, specialty treats, or hand-knit sweaters for their pets. Johnson shared her favorite of these pet-related finds with Kinship, including those approved by her Jindo / Jack Russell mix, Mojo. Below, the best picks for pet parents from the indie-shopping guru herself.

poodle on dark bed
LayloPets Modern Mud Cloth Dog Bed
$15

I want Mojo’s bed to be comfortable for him, as well as fit my personal home decor style. This bed perfectly marries those two things.”

$15 at Etsy
dog eating out of pet bowl
WAAMIndustries Pet Bowl
$90

An elevated food bowl is a must for my Mojo so he doesn’t have to strain his neck. I especially like the wood lattice detailing of this handmade set.”

$90 at Etsy
crochet knit dog toys
ColetteBream Crochet Dog Toy
$13

Mojo is a squeaky-toy fan, and I adore these super fun options that add a pop of color to my space.”

$13 at Etsy
portrait of black dog with blue background in white frame
LittleShopOfPuppers Custom Pet Portrait
$15

My pets are absolutely members of my family, so it’s important that they are included in the wall art! One of my favorite ways to do this is with modern pet illustrations.”

$15 at Etsy
star and moon dog cookies with yellow and blue frosting
PoochandPastry Howling At the Moon and Stars Dog Treat Set
$15

Much like his mom, Mojo loves a good homemade cookie, and I love that this seller offers cute shaped treats that can also be personalized.”

$15 at Etsy
neutral treat pouch
bandandroll Dog Snack Bag
$40

I love this treat pouch. Not only is it an earth-friendly option (so long, one-use plastic bags!), it easily clips onto any leash or belt buckle for easy access. Mojo is very food-motivated, and this pouch allows me to have treats on-hand for consistent training.”

$40 at Etsy
dog on pink leash
BarkyCo The Original Leash
$45

I like to inject pops of print and vibrant colors wherever I can, and Mojo’s accessories are no different.”

$45 at Etsy
dog and owner in matching purple hoodies
OLLIpets Custom Matching Dog Owner and Dog Hoodie Set
$35

I love a good matching situation, especially when it’s modern and fashionable.”

$35 at Etsy
dog wearing colorful matching bandana with owner
GabeJadeAccessories African Dog Bandana
$20

Mojo is a bandana boy. I love switching out his bandanas each week to show off his spunky personality.”

$20 at Etsy
brown dog on couch next to portrait of themself
HommeSurLaLune Custom Pet Portrait
pet house with wooden exterior
KokaaStore Cabin OO Pet House
$269

Avery Felman

Avery is a writer and producer. She has written for numerous publications, including Refinery29, BuzzFeed, and V Magazine. When she’s not at her computer, you can find her reading, practicing her Greek on Duolingo, and delving into the Sex and the City discourse. She lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their cat, Chicken, who rules with an iron fist.

