17 Birthday Essentials to Give Your Dog a Celebration They’ll Never Forget
Because they deserve something special on their big day.
Your Ultimate Foster Dog Shopping List
Your foster dog needs love — but they also need stuff.
10 Cult Dog Products All New Pet Parents Need
Technically, you can live without this stuff, but we don’t recommend it.
Why Your Dog Needs a Frozen Kong
Two words: Endless entertainment.
42 Deals That Will Have Your Pet Stoked for Memorial Day 2024
Wild One, Little Beast, Maxbone, and more should be on your holiday shopping list this year.
8 Made-in-the-USA Pet Brands You’ll Want to Support This Memorial Day
Plus, scaling back on international shopping is a great way to reduce your carbon footprint.
12 FurryFolks Dog Toys and Accessories That’ll Tickle Your Funny Bone
This brand knows the best pups (and their parents) have a sense of humor.
It’s Amazon Pet Day: Here Are the 33 Best Deals for Spoiling Your Bestie
It’s time to splurge on your BFF.
We *Highly* Recommend BarkBox’s 4/20-Inspired Toys
The first box is only $4.20 for a limited time!
Selena Gomez Thinks Your Pup Is Rare, Too—Check Out Her Beauty Brand’s New Dog Toys
Rare Beauty mascara-shaped plushie, anyone?
8 Ways to Be a More Eco-Friendly Pet Parent
Expert tips to help reduce your pet’s carbon footprint. (Pawprint? You get it.)
13 Black-Owned Pet Brands You Should Absolutely Shop
Customized meals, sustainable toys, handmade sweaters, and more.
18 Valentine’s Day Gifts For the Canine Love of Your Life
Pup-friendly champagne, heart-printed sweaters, and heartthrob-red walking gear to show your dog how much you love them.
22 Best Amazon Products for Pets—According to Reviewers
Reviewers (aka real pet parents) picked these best-selling, highest-rated toys, probiotics, poop bags, and more.
How to Keep You and Your Dog Out of the Snow
Tips to avoid boredom when cooped up during all this winter weather.
18 Best Interactive Dog Puzzle Toys
Let the games begin.
The Pet Dream House Wants Your Dog to Play With Their Food
No more cleaning up saliva-covered kibble.
How Lambwolf Collective Made Pet “Play Objects” a Thing
The pet lifestyle brand’s creations are simply too pretty to be called toys. (The rest of their accessories are pretty gorgeous, too.)
Shelter Pets Deserve Christmas Gifts, Too
Seriously, you can donate to shelters just by shopping!
12 Holiday-Themed Toys Your Dog Will Sniff Out as Soon as You Wrap Them
This selection of reindeer plush toys and dreidel squeakers will help make the season bright.
The Best Holiday Gifts For Dog Lovers
Fetch one of these for the dog person in your life.
What Should I Get My Dog For the Holidays?
Your pup deserves the best this holiday season.
40 Cyber Monday Deals Your Pet Is Begging You Not to Miss
All the best savings for you and your pet to cash in on Cyber Monday.
How We Chose the Winners For Best in Show 2023
Here’s how we selected everything you’re shopping in our Best in Show guide this year.
Where Interior Designers Shop for Dog Stuff
Vogue and Vanity Fair alum Matthew Morris on collaborating with local makers at his design-forward brand, Mr. Dog.
15 Ways to Help Your Dog Adjust to Back to School
Because this season should mean more fun—and less stress—for your pup.
The Best Amazon Prime Day Pet Deals to Shop Now
October 11 is the last day to take advantage of major deals!
26 Spooky Pet Toys and Treats to Haunt Your House
October is so cute it’s scary.
21 Toys in Colors Your Dog Can Actually See
Shop this list for dog accessories in hues of blue and yellow.
Everything You Need to Know About October’s Amazon Prime Big Deal Days
Plus, get early savings on some must-have pet products.
The Definitive Guide to Choosing Safe Dog Toys
Tips for pet parents who want their pups to have safe fun.
42 Best Labor Day Deals for Pets
From Dyson’s pet hair vacuum to Fable’s coveted crate, a post-summer oasis awaits everyone in the fam.
12 Splashy Dog Pool Toys For the End of Your Pup’s Summer
Because all dog pool parties need accessories.
Dog Trainer Robert Haussmann’s Favorite Enrichment Toys
Kinship Collective expert shares his top toys and tools, from classics Kongs to snuffle mats to slow feeders.
33 Items You and Your Pet Need To Finish Out Your Dream Barbie Summer
Here, pet parents — and their stylish cats and dogs — are “kenough.”
The Best Dog Pools For Your Dog to Splash Around in This Summer
It’s summer fun time, baby.
MoMA Has the Pop-Up Store of Your Artsy Pet Parent Dreams
A watermelon-shaped litter box, crocheted toys, and harnesses and leashes that come in colors your favorite TikTok influencer would envy.
Pet Project LA Is a “Pet Store Slash Therapy Session”
Come for the pet accessories, toys, treats, and more. Stay for the community (and all the pretty things).
Injoya Is Giving Pets a Slice of Pizza Heaven
The brand’s snuffle mat gives pups the chance to stuff their faces into a fluffy pizza pie.
GroovyToob Is the Upgraded Squeaker Toy of Your Puppy’s Dreams
It’s like a squeaker, but way less annoying. Sound good? Thought so.
10 NYC-Themed Dog Toys as Iconic as the City Itself
Nothing’s better than summer in the city, except maybe these adorable toys.
The Bee-Inspired Toys Dogs Are Buzzing About
“Saving bees brings more beauty and joy into the world — just like dogs do.”
Playing Tug With Your Dog Is Good Exercise For Both Of You
Basics of the tug game and how to troubleshoot common problems.
Loobani Is TikTok’s Favorite Dog Feeder
The tool can help slow down mealtime and reduce stress — not to mention, it’s tons of fun for pups.