Top 5 Automatic Dog Ball Launchers for Active Dogs

If you have an energetic dog, you know all too well what can happen when they’re not adequately exercised or mentally stimulated. Cue: wild zoomies and potentially destructive behavior. While regular walks and puzzle play are recommended for happy, healthy pups, it’s also worthwhile to add an automatic dog ball launcher to your dog parent toolkit.

After all, with the ability to chuck mini tennis balls and standard-sized tennis balls with the utmost ease, these machines can help keep dogs entertained and well-exercised with very little effort, which is especially handy during busy work weeks or days when you’re simply not up for your regular walking schedule. Of course, that leads to the magic question: What’s the best automatic dog ball launcher for active dogs? We set out to discover just that. Ahead, find the top five ball launchers Amazon has to offer, many of which will arrive in just a few days time.

Main takeaways Automatic dog ball launchers help ensure dogs stay active, even if pet parents are too busy for dedicated, hands-on playtime.

Some automatic ball launchers hold just a few balls, while others are equipped to dispense up to 25 consecutively.

Depending on the machine, tennis ball launchers can shoot balls up to 50 feet.

Some ball launchers are only equipped to launch miniature balls for small-to-medium dogs, so be sure to check the size notes.

As convenient and fun as automatic dog ball launchers are, it’s imperative that pet parents monitor their pups during play to avoid choking hazards or other injuries.