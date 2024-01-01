Are chunky pets cute? Yes. Can obesity be a serious health problem for pets? Also yes. So let’s talk weight management tips to get your pet in good shape.

The chemical has been linked to a variety of health problems in animals.

Per this study, American dogs are overweight—but you have to consider these factors.

Experts weigh in on whether eating once or twice is better for health and longevity.

If we could give our pets infinite treats, we would. But this tool will tell you the right amount to feed your friend.

health How Long Can Dogs Go Without Eating? If you ask them, they would say they should be eating always. But here’s the truth.

nutrition Can Adult Dogs Eat Puppy Food? They might still be your baby, but here’s why they need to eat like a grown-up.

health Labs Are Actually Hungrier Than Other Dogs, New Study Finds Being constantly starving is in their genes.



health Help Your Chonky Pet Lose Weight This National Pet Obesity Awareness Day, here are pro tips to help make sure your pet isn’t packing on too many pounds.

nutrition Gut Feelings: How to Balance Your Pet’s Microbiome The mind-gut connection isn’t just for people. Your dog or cat’s gut microbiome plays a big role in their health and well-being.