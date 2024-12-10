All cats have different appetites, but many seem to be constantly starving, no matter how much they eat. This is often nothing to worry about. Vet and cat expert opens in a new tab Elliott Garber says that “while some cats are quite talented at convincing us they're starving,” sometimes cats are “simply responding to learned behaviors around food and attention.”

However, an always-hungry cat could be cause for worry, particularly if their hunger has come from nowhere and if they are experiencing other symptoms. Garber says constant hunger can also “signal medical conditions like hyperthyroidism, diabetes, or parasites.”

With our comprehensive guide, you can figure out why your cat always seems to be hungry, even if you don’t think they should be.

Main takeaways

Different factors, including a cat’s breed, age, weight, and metabolism, can impact how hungry they seem to be.

Hunger may also be a sign of a medical issue, such as intestinal parasites, hyperthyroidism, diabetes, and malabsorptive diseases.

If in doubt, consult your vet to rule out medical issues and determine how much you should feed your cat.

Understanding cat hunger: when it’s normal vs. when it’s more than increased appetite

If your cat seems extra hungry, it could be for a simple and normal reason: they might just want attention or like the way their food tastes. However, there could be something more serious going on, like an illness or a change in their metabolism.

Reasons why your cat is always hungry

Here are some of the common reasons for cat hunger and when it could be more than just an increased appetite.

Boredom

Have you ever finished a sleeve of cookies in one sitting just because you had nothing better to do? Of course you have, and your cat is capable of the same behavior. Especially if you have an indoor cat, they might be asking for more food because they are bored and understimulated.

Garber says that especially when cats beg for food shortly after meals or when their pet parents are busy, “it's typically a sign of boredom rather than genuine hunger. They’ve learned that food-seeking behavior gets them the attention they’re craving.”

Try making eating more exciting and interesting for your cat by using food-puzzle toys opens in a new tab to turn eating into a game and stop them from asking for more food.

Low-quality diet

Another reason your cat may seem hungry when they should be full is that they have a low-quality diet. Different foods have different caloric contents, and your cat might not be totally full from the food you’re giving them. If you think that your cat’s food isn’t properly satisfying them because of its quality, you can consult your vet or a nutritionist to get your cat a new diet that keeps them full and stops them from asking for more food.

Aging and changes in metabolism

Your cat may be extra hungry for biological reasons. As your cat ages, their metabolism changes, usually slowing down. However, for some cats, these metabolism changes can cause extra hunger and dissatisfaction with the amount of food they’re eating. Garber says that “a noticeable increase in appetite combined with weight loss, particularly in senior cats, often indicates metabolic changes that require veterinary attention.”

Additionally, as cats age, their bodies lose muscle mass, and this can cause them to feel hungrier.

Your vet is your first port of call to create a diet plan for your cat that takes into account their age, muscle mass, and other factors. They can recommend food with the right amount of fats, proteins, carbohydrates, and more that your cat needs every day.

Medication side effects

Is your cat on any medications? If they are, then their extra hunger might be one of the medication’s side effects. If this is the case, your vet can help you to come up with a new diet plan that takes into account their changing hunger. Unfortunately, you can’t just give them the amount of food they’re asking for, in case the extra food and weight causes extra issues like obesity and arthritis.

Intestinal parasites

One of the more serious reasons why a cat might be hungry and begging for extra food is that they have intestinal parasites. While many of us give our cats monthly medication to prevent intestinal parasites like worms, these medications aren’t faultless, and we might make a mistake and skip a dose. Parasites take the food that your cat ingests, which makes them hungry because they’re deprived of the nutrition that they need. You may see worms in their stools, but even if you don’t, they could have a parasite. You should take them to the vet if you suspect a parasite.

Hyperthyroidism

Your cat could seem hungrier than usual because of a medical issue like hyperthyroidism, when the thyroid is overactive, causing an excess of thyroid hormones. If they have hyperthyroidism, they may also show weight loss, vomiting, muscle wasting, behavioral changes, and increased thirst. There could also be behavioral signs like nervousness and hyperactivity. If in doubt, contact your veterinarian.

Diabetes

Diabetes isn’t only a human issue; All kinds of animals can get diabetes in their lifetime. If your cat seems endlessly hungry and is never satisfied by food, they could be diabetic. Other symptoms include weight loss, increased water consumption, and increased peeing. In severe cases, your cat might also be vomiting, listless, and have diarrhea.

Malabsorptive diseases

If your cat won’t stop eating or asking for food, they could also have a malabsorptive disease. These diseases could include Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD), which causes the small intestines to not properly absorb nutrients. This can lead to muscle wastage and weight loss, along with increased appetite. They might also be vomiting and have diarrhea. There are other malabsorptive diseases, too, so if you suspect your cat might have one, you should take them to the vet to have imaging and bloodwork done.

When to consult a vet for your cat’s hunger issue

Particularly if your cat has other symptoms such as weight loss, muscle wastage, or vomiting, you should contact your vet immediately to get on top of any potential diseases or health issues that they may have. Garber adds that “any significant change in appetite, especially when accompanied by weight loss, increased thirst, or behavioral changes, warrants a visit to the vet to rule out underlying medical conditions that might require treatment."

However, if your cat never seems satisfied with their meals and doesn’t have other symptoms, it’s still a good idea to contact your veterinarian to come up with a more appropriate, fulfilling diet that will keep them full.

How vets diagnose issues related to hunger

If your vet suspects that your cat has a medical issue relating to their hunger, they will offer you a number of tests to determine the cause. These tests might include bloodwork, urine testing, and abdominal imaging. Treatment will then depend on what these tests show or indicate.

How to prevent your cat from overeating

If your cat is asking for more food, it can be tempting to keep giving them what they want to keep them happy (and they can be very insistent). However, if they are overfed, they can develop further issues such as obesity and arthritis. You need to hold firm, and if the begging for food continues, you should contact your vet to find out if there are underlying medical issues.

FAQs

Should you feed your cat every time they’re hungry?

No. While you might feel cruel denying your cat food, unfortunately, you could cause extra issues if you feed them beyond what they require for their nutritional needs. If you are worried that your cat is too hungry, you should consult a vet who can tell you exactly what they need.

Why is your cat constantly begging for food?

Your cat could be begging for extra food for any number of reasons: boredom, aging, a low-quality diet, malabsorptive diseases, diabetes, and more. You should consult your vet to find out exactly why they are so hungry and begging for food.

How do you stop your cat from being so hungry all the time?

Ultimately, the only way you can stop your cat from being so hungry is by getting to the bottom of the issue, whether it’s medical or behavioral. You can do this with the support of your vet. Garber adds that “the most effective approach combines strict meal scheduling, interactive feeding tools like food puzzles, and increased playtime. These all help regulate their food intake while addressing potential underlying boredom or attention-seeking behaviors.”



