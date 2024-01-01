Cat Nutrition · Kinship

Skip to main content

Cat Nutrition

Prep your pet’s menu with expert tips on food, treats, supplements, recipes, weight management, and more.

Food & Food ToppersTreatsvitamins & supplementsweight managementrecipesCan My Cat Eat...?
Woman eating lemon cake with her gray cat in her lap.
nutrition|Can My Cat Eat This?

Can Cats Eat Lemons?

They don’t go for citrus the same way you do. Here’s why.

Food & Food Toppers

Kibble or canned? Fresh or dehydrated? Human-grade?! We’ll help you choose the best pet food on the market.

Woman feeding her kitten at home.

Learn what nutrients are a must for your new little one.

Person feeding a couple of cats at home.

Cats are notoriously picky, but science is getting to the bottom of their tastes.

Cat sniffing bowl of cherries.

Hopefully the answer is yes, because telling them no is the pits.

View More Food & Food Toppers Articles

Wildly Popular

Treats

Did your pet’s ears just perk up? Get expert recs on everything from dog training bites to catnip chews, plus human foods for healthy snacks.

Cat asking for human food from counter

Good news for your begging cat: Some of your favorite snacks are safe to share.

cat being offered a treat or vitamin

Not your mama’s multivitamin.

Young man playing with large white dog and dog toys.

Here’s how we selected everything you’re shopping in our Best in Show guide this year.

View More Treats Articles

Ask a Vet

Pet health question that’s not an emergency? Our vet team will answer over email within 48 hours. So, go ahead, ask us about weird poop, bad breath, and everything in between.

vitamins & supplements

Get the lowdown on Omega-3s, superfoods, and other pet vitamins and supplements that help with immunity, joint support, and other issues.

Woman giving her white cat a vitamin.
cat being offered a treat or vitamin

Not your mama’s multivitamin.

Young man playing with large white dog and dog toys.

Here’s how we selected everything you’re shopping in our Best in Show guide this year.

View More vitamins & supplements Articles

weight management

Are chunky pets cute? Yes. Can obesity be a serious health problem for pets? Also yes. So let’s talk weight management tips to get your pet in good shape.

A dog and a cat eating from the same food dish.

This National Pet Obesity Awareness Day, here are pro tips to help make sure your pet isn’t packing on too many pounds.

Grey cat at looking up from eating on floor at home

The mind-gut connection isn’t just for people. Your dog or cat’s gut microbiome plays a big role in their health and well-being.

Woman feeds gray cat dry food.

While they might not be working on their gains,” there are other reasons this diet could be a good fit.

View More weight management Articles

recipes

Learn how to home cook healthy pet recipes, from delicious chicken dinners to peanut butter cookies.

Grey cat eats a strawberry

Yes, strawberries are a nutritious treat for dogs.

two people preparing food for their dogs

These expert-approved recipes will help you use all the food in your kitchen.

Two grey cats eating swiss cheese off of slices of bread while sitting on a table

Save the charcuterie for the humans.

View More recipes Articles

Can My Cat Eat...?

Kibble or canned? Fresh or dehydrated? Human-grade?! We’ll help you choose the best pet food on the market.

Woman eating lemon cake with her gray cat in her lap.

They don’t go for citrus the same way you do. Here’s why.

Cat sniffing bowl of cherries.

Hopefully the answer is yes, because telling them no is the pits.

woman holding out popsicle to her cat

They want to cool down, too!

View More Can My Cat Eat...? Articles