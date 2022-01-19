Yes, strawberries are a nutritious treat for dogs.
recipes
Learn how to home cook healthy pet recipes, from delicious chicken dinners to peanut butter cookies.
These expert-approved recipes will help you use all the food in your kitchen.
Save the charcuterie for the humans.
Nutrition Calculator
If we could give our pets infinite treats, we would. But this tool will tell you the right amount to feed your friend.Get calculatingopens in a new tab
Can Cats Eat Blueberries?
Go ahead and serve up the superfood — with a couple caveats.
Can Cats Eat Peanut Butter?
The sweet and salty treat is okay in moderation.
Growth Charts
So, you have a new, tiny family member? Well, we’ll help you track their growth, keep an eye on their health, and even predict how not-so-tiny they’ll become. Just add their weight to start.Start Chartingopens in a new tab
Ask a Vet
Pet health question that’s not an emergency? Our vet team will answer over email within 48 hours. So, go ahead, ask us about weird poop, bad breath, and everything in between.