nutrition

Can My Cat Eat...?

Kibble or canned? Fresh or dehydrated? Human-grade?! We’ll help you choose the best pet food on the market.

Woman eating lemon cake with her gray cat in her lap.

They don’t go for citrus the same way you do. Here’s why.

Cat sniffing bowl of cherries.

Hopefully the answer is yes, because telling them no is the pits.

woman holding out popsicle to her cat

They want to cool down, too!

Cat sniffing bowl of peaches on table.

Fat-peach season at the farmers’ market is upon us.

Cat curious about a bowl of oranges on the table.

The question should be: Do they want to?

White blue-eyed cat looking at pineapple on the table.

It’s the season of tropical-fruit salads after all.

Orange cat sniffing cut up mango fruit.

It is the perfect healthy treat for you, but what about them?

Woman eats ice cream with her cat at the beach.

They just want a little treat.

Woman and her cat sniffing at cooked pork chop on the counter.

They want in on those barbecue bites...

cat with a person eating a hot dog

Find out of if your kitty can come to the barbecue this summer.

Orange cat looking at peanuts on table.

They’re not technically dangerous, but they’re not ideal.

Woman offering broccoli to her black cat.

They shouldn’t share your broccoli cheddar soup, but...

Cat sniffing French fries on dinner table.

They just want a little bite...

Cat eating cucumber.

We already know they’re scared of them, thanks to all those YouTube videos.

Woman feeding her cat buttered toast for breakfast.

 Butter isn’t toxic to your cat—but despite what they tell you, they really shouldn’t eat it.

