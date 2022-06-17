Can Cats Eat Peanut Butter?
The sweet and salty treat is okay in moderation.
Peanut butter: you slather it on toast, add it to smoothies, and use it as the main ingredient in homemade dog treats. But your feline friend might like a sweet spoonful, too.
Nutrition facts: Peanut butter for cats
Is peanut butter good for cats?
Peanut butter is packed with protein, and is often added to treats or used to hide medications, according to Dr. Maryanne Murphy, clinical assistant professor of nutrition at the University of Tennessee. “Cats do fine with peanut butter,” she adds.
Can cats eat peanut butter?
Yes, cats can eat peanut butter, but only in moderation. You can hide pills in a small glob of peanut butter, offer a few licks off of the spoon, or use it as a sweet and salty ingredient in homemade treats.
Is peanut butter completely safe for cats?
Peanut butter is safe for many cats, but there are still several good reasons to find another go-to treat for your feline friends:
The oil and fat that give peanut butter its flavor are high in calories and could cause them to pack on the pounds; for this reason, it’s best to limit quantities, but “a small amount to give a cat medication or a little treat is just fine,” Dr. Murphy says.
Peanut butter also contains a lot of salt. Too much sodium could lead to vomitingopens in a new tab, diarrheaopens in a new tab or excessive thirst and, in severe cases, heart disease.
Peanut butter may be a choking hazard due to its thick consistency.
Some cats have nut allergies, including allergies to peanuts. It’s rare but it’s also possible and, in severe cases, it can cause a life-threatening allergic reaction called anaphylaxis.
Peanut butter can contain an artificial sweetener called xylitol that is toxic to dogsopens in a new tab. “A detrimental link in cats has not been shown,” says Dr. Murphy. “Out of an abundance of caution, I would still recommend against using a xylitol-containing product with cats, and would still call your veterinarian or animal poison control if your cat consumes [peanut butter that contains xylitol].”
Other foods that are good for cats
Sweet potatoes: In moderation, sweet potatoes can have health benefitsopens in a new tab for your kitty.
Blueberries: With some caveats, blueberries are an antioxidant-rich treatopens in a new tab for your cat.
Shrimp: Cats love the tasteopens in a new tab, and shrimp can provide nutritional benefits to your cat, too.
Other food that are not good for cats
Chocolate: Just like dogs, chocolate is toxic for catsopens in a new tab.
Marshmallows: Marshmallows are not toxic to cats, but they can experience adverse gastrointestinal symptoms if they eat a few too manyopens in a new tab.
Pomegranates: Pomegranate seeds present a choking hazardopens in a new tab to cats, and so should be avoided.
The bottom line: Can cats eat human food?
Cats can eat peanut butter, but only in moderation. Like all treats, peanut butter should only be given to your cat as a supplement to their complete and balanced cat food diet.
