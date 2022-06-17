The sweet and salty treat is okay in moderation.

Peanut butter: you slather it on toast, add it to smoothies, and use it as the main ingredient in homemade dog treats. But your feline friend might like a sweet spoonful, too.

Is peanut butter good for cats?

Peanut butter is packed with protein, and is often added to treats or used to hide medications, according to Dr. Maryanne Murphy, clinical assistant professor of nutrition at the University of Tennessee. “Cats do fine with peanut butter,” she adds.

Can cats eat peanut butter?

Yes, cats can eat peanut butter, but only in moderation. You can hide pills in a small glob of peanut butter, offer a few licks off of the spoon, or use it as a sweet and salty ingredient in homemade treats.

Is peanut butter completely safe for cats?

Peanut butter is safe for many cats, but there are still several good reasons to find another go-to treat for your feline friends:

The oil and fat that give peanut butter its flavor are high in calories and could cause them to pack on the pounds; for this reason, it’s best to limit quantities, but “a small amount to give a cat medication or a little treat is just fine,” Dr. Murphy says.

Peanut butter also contains a lot of salt. Too much sodium could lead to vomiting opens in a new tab , diarrhea opens in a new tab or excessive thirst and, in severe cases, heart disease.

Peanut butter may be a choking hazard due to its thick consistency.

Some cats have nut allergies, including allergies to peanuts. It’s rare but it’s also possible and, in severe cases, it can cause a life-threatening allergic reaction called anaphylaxis.

Peanut butter can contain an artificial sweetener called xylitol that is toxic to dogs opens in a new tab . “A detrimental link in cats has not been shown,” says Dr. Murphy. “Out of an abundance of caution, I would still recommend against using a xylitol-containing product with cats, and would still call your veterinarian or animal poison control if your cat consumes [peanut butter that contains xylitol].”

Cats can eat peanut butter, but only in moderation. Like all treats, peanut butter should only be given to your cat as a supplement to their complete and balanced cat food diet.

