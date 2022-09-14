Gwen Stefani taught us how to spell it, but can we feed it to our cats?

Your cat might brush up against your legs, or — when they are feeling bold — lunge for your sushi as you guide it toward your mouth with chopsticks. There are times, though, that they might shock you with the kinds of snacks they beg for. For example, when you sit down for your morning dose of potassium in the form of a banana, you might feel that familiar brush against your legs. You might also hear a purr or a meow of impatience. Should you give in and let them snack on your breakfast?

Cats should be able to bite a banana into smaller pieces, but some cats who enjoy the snack may get so excited that they might try to eat the banana whole. For this reason, it’s best to cut it into chunks and skip the banana peel, which is hard for cats to digest. As with all new foods, offer a small amount at first to see how your cat reacts.

Nutrition facts: Bananas for cats

Are bananas good for cats?

Yes, bananas are a great source of potassium, vitamin B6, vitamin C, and fiber in human diets, but that doesn’t mean cats want to eat them. In fact, don’t be surprised if your cat refuses your offer to share your morning snack. Bananas are high in sugar, and cats lack the taste receptors to recognize sweetness, which could make bananas unappetizing to them. It all comes down to individual taste preferences.

Can cats eat bananas?

Yes, cats can eat bananas, but that doesn’t mean they will. There is a theory that cats hate the smell of bananas. The peel contains a chemical compound called ethyl acetate, which becomes stronger as bananas ripen; cats dislike the smell, which sends them running from the fruit bowl.

There are countless online videos opens in a new tab of cats reacting with fear and suspicion when they see bananas. You may be surprised by your cat’s outsized reaction to a little piece of fruit; it’s worth your entertainment alone.

But there are some cats out there who like bananas. If your cat is one of them, they should be able to bite a banana into smaller pieces. Some cats, however, who enjoy the snack may get so excited that they might try to eat the banana whole. For this reason, it’s best to cut it into chunks and skip the banana peel, which is hard for cats to digest. As with all new foods, offer a small amount at first to see how your cat reacts.

Are bananas completely safe for cats?

It’s not a big deal if your cat eats a few bits of banana — but you should still be on the lookout for potential (mild) reactions. Bananas, like other sugary foods, could cause stomach upset with symptoms ranging from diarrhea opens in a new tab to constipation opens in a new tab to vomiting opens in a new tab to regurgitation.

“Cats are carnivores, which means they are less tolerant of sudden changes in the amount of sugars in their diet,” says Jessica Sewell, regional technician and assistant director for VCA Animal Hospitals.

Other foods that are good for cats

Other foods that are not good for cats

The bottom line: Human food for cats

Cats can eat bananas, but only in moderation. Like all treats, bananas should only be given to your cat as a supplement to their complete and balanced cat food diet.

FAQs (People also ask)

Can I feed my cat bananas?

Yes, you can feed your cat bananas, which are a good source of potassium, vitamin B6, vitamin C, and fiber.

Why do cats like bananas?

Some cats like bananas, but not at all. Cats lack the taste receptors to recognize sweetness, and there is a theory that cats hate the smell of bananas, too. Your cat might not even want to eat a banana piece if you offer it.

Is it OK to give my cat banana?

Yes, it is okay to give your cat banana. But start slow: bananas, like other sugar foods, could give your cat indigestion.

Can cats eat banana peels?

Banana peels can be hard for your cat to digest, and so should be avoided.

References