Go ahead and serve up the superfood — with a couple caveats.

The best snacks are the ones that satisfy your sugar craving and are actually good for you. Just like you power through a kale salad, your cat might begrudgingly eat their wet and dry food, but they probably suspect there’s something in it that’s healthy for them.

Not with blueberries. Your kitty probably gobbles those sweet little bursts of flavor up before they realize how many vitamins they are ingesting.

Nutrition facts: Blueberries for cats

Are blueberries good for cats?

For such small berries, blueberries pack a big nutritional punch. Blueberries are full of antioxidants, vitamin C, vitamin K, fiber, and phytoflavinoids that have helped earn them their reputation as a superfood. Luckily for our kitties, they’re safe to share.

“There is nothing harmful about blueberries for cats,” says Dr. Maryanne Murphy, clinical assistant professor of nutrition at the University of Tennessee. In fact, there are even some commercial cat foods and treats that list blueberries as ingredients.

Can cats eat blueberries?

Yes, cats can eat blueberries, with two caveats:

Oversized blueberries should be cut into smaller pieces.

All blueberries should be cut or pureed before being offered to kittens; the berries could pose a choking hazard due to their small airways.

Are blueberries completely safe for cats?

It’s okay to feed your cat small quantities of blueberries, but Dr. Murphy cautions that the fruits should be a treat, not a replacement for a complete and balanced diet — and treats, including blueberries, should never make up more than 10 percent of your cat’s diet.

Avoid processed foods, such as blueberry pie, blueberry scones, blueberry pancakes, and blueberry jelly that could contain extra ingredients that are toxic to cats. Anytime you introduce a new food into your cat’s diet, watch for vomiting opens in a new tab , diarrhea opens in a new tab , and other signs that the food may be causing stomach upset.

The bottom line: Human food for cats

Cats can eat blueberries, but only in moderation. Like all treats, blueberries should only be given to your cat as a supplement to their complete and balanced cat food diet.

