cat health

Bird Flu Is Infecting Cats Across The Country—Including Indoor Ones
Nearly 40 domestic cats have been infected with bird flu—two of which have never been outside.
Can You Give Cats Benadryl? (Dosage Guide)
And learn what alternatives might be better.
What Can I Feed a Kitten?
Learn what nutrients are a must for your new little one.
Can Cats Get Fevers?
And how to know if they have one.
A Rabies-Infected Bat Was Found In Pasadena—Here’s What Pet Parents Should Know
August and September are the most active months for rabid bats. Here’s how to keep your pet safe.
5 Common Types of Cancer in Cats, Symptoms, and Treatments
Learn how to spot the early signs to how to treat them.
Your Cat Can’t Poop—What Now?
Here’s how to deal with cat constipation.
This Irresponsible Article in The Cut Makes Light of Abhorrent Animal Neglect
If your mental health is causing you to neglect your pet, find them immediate care while you get help.
Are Sunflowers Toxic to My Cat?
You’ve gotta love sunflower season—here’s why your cat can, too.
Can Humans Get Cats Sick? What Science Says
What about the other way around?
We Know That Forever Chemicals Are Bad For Us—But What About Our Pets?
Unpacking the research on whether PFAs pose a health risk to our besties.
Doctor’s Orders: Cat Vet Visits Are Essential
Get thy cat to a vet, even if it’s a struggle to get them out the door.
How to Give Your Cat a Bath
Pro tip: Take things step by step.
Can Cats Sweat?
They definitely seem to get a good workout with that feather toy they’re obsessed with.
How to Find a Vet Who Loves Your Cat Like You Do
I had to kiss a lot of frogs to find the perfect vet. Luckily, veterinarian Dr. Annette Louviere has some tips so you don’t have to, too.
You Should Not Feed Your Pet This Snack Due to Listeria-Contamination
And the signs to look out for if you’re concerned.
How to Shop Brands That Don’t Test on Animals
Find out how to buy truly cruelty-free products.
Wildfires Are More Common Now. Here’s How You Can Protect Your Pets
Wildfire season is here. Take these steps to protect your pets.
Ear Mites in Cats: When to Worry and Preventative Measures
Uh, ew. But also: Here‘s what you should look out for.
4 Reasons You Should Break Up With Your Vet
And how to let them down easy.
Can Cats Eat Popsicles?
They want to cool down, too!
Can Cats Get Kennel Cough From Dogs?
The answer isn’t fun, but you can prevent this.
What to Do If Your Cat Gets Stung By a Bee
It’s not always as simple as removing the stinger. Find out everything you need to know.
Pet Food Recalled After Testing Positive for Listeria
Five different pet foods have been contaminated.
How to Keep Your Pet Safe During a Hurricane and Other Natural Disasters
A VCA Animal Hospital expert explains everything you need to know about preparing for a natural disaster.
Foxtails Are a Hidden Danger for Cats—How to Keep Them Safe Outside This Summer
Adventure cats, beware: This plant can be seriously dangerous.
How to Keep Your Pets Safe During Extreme Heat Waves
As scorching summer temperatures become the new normal, here’s how to help keep your pets cool and healthy.
Is My Cat Going Bald?
If your Persian is looking more like a Sphynx, underlying health conditions could be to blame for your cat’s hair loss.
Pet Parents Left in a Panic After Nationwide Drops 100,000 Pet Insurance Policies
The company is cancelling these plans due to “inflation in the cost of veterinary care.”
How Catnip Blisses Out Cats
I’m so high right meow.
Follow These 4 Pet-Safe Pest Control Tips for Your Summer Garden
You need to be extra careful if your dog or cat is your gardening assistant.
How to Get a Cat to Drink Water
Their desert-dwelling roots might resist hydration, but these tricks can help.
Is Your Pet Better Off With You In The Exam Room at the Vet or Not?
Veterinarians weigh in on whether you should accompany your pet in the exam room—or let them fly solo.
4 Best Flea and Tick Preventatives and Treatments to Protect Your Kitty
From collars to topicals to chews, here are the flea and tick preventatives we’re giving our cats this summer.
Giant Flying Spiders Are Coming to the East Coast—Can They Be Harmful to Pets?
Holy Stranger Things! (But calm down; it’s not nearly that bad.)
Best Kitten Dewormer
Because the early bird isn’t the only one who gets the worm(s).
“Wobbly Cat Syndrome” Is All Over the Internet—But What Are These Cats Really Like?
The pet parents of Phineas, a beloved social media star, tell us all about living with a cat with cerebellar hypoplasia.
What Can Cats Eat Besides Cat Food?
Good news for your begging cat: Some of your favorite snacks are safe to share.
How Much Does a Vet Visit Cost? Average Cost in 2024
And why those price tags look like they do.
How to Clean a Litter Box
Cats appreciate a clean bathroom as much as you do.
These 10 States Have the Highest Risk of Pet Illness, New Research Finds
From ticks-borne disease to nasty parasites, these areas have seen the most dog and cat illnesses.
How Long Can Cats Be Left Alone?
Believe it or not, they miss you when you’re gone.
Are Tulips Toxic to My Cat?
This Mother’s Day, keep these flowers far away from your cat.