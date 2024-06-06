Peloton Is Offering New Pet Apparel and Pet-Friendly Fitness Classes · Kinship

Peloton Is Now Offering Pet-Friendly Fitness Classes and Pet Apparel

by Sio Hornbuckle
June 6, 2024
Peloton x Canada Pooch Waterproof Leash
Courtesy of Peloton

Everything’s easier with our pets by our side — including sticking to our workout routine. Plus, our pets need to get their steps in, too; dogs and cats who are under-exercised are at risk of mental health consequences like depression and physical consequences like obesity. Luckily, just in time for summer, Peloton’s making it easier than ever to incorporate our besties into our workouts — and keep them cool while we're breaking a sweat.

The fitness company partnered with Canada Pooch to create a line of pet fitness products that will keep your dog (or adventure cat) stylish and comfortable in the sun. One offering is a cooling bandana in blue or purple, which you can wet to initiate a cooling effect. The other is a waterproof leash, which you can grab in simple black or a vibrant blue and green. 

And starting today, you can find a new set of exercises, the Pet-Friendly Fitness Collection, on the Peloton app. Your pet can join in on a meditation, an outdoor run, or a body strength training class hosted by Peloton instructors (and pet parents) Nico Sarani, Andy Speer, and Jess Sims.

“My puppies, Sienna and Shiloh, have brought me so much joy, and I love that both pups are always excited for whatever we have planned — whether it’s heading outside for a walk or snuggling on the couch,” Sims said in a statement. “And now, I’m so excited to help all the pet lovers in the Peloton community celebrate and move with their favorite furry friend.” 

So, suit your pet up in their new gear, grab a travel water bottle, log onto the Peloton app, and get moving with your BFF. The Pet-Friendly Fitness Collection classes are available now, and the Canada Pooch and Peloton Pet-Friendly Fitness Collection products are available while supplies last.

Peloton x Canada Pooch cooling bandana
Peloton x Canada Pooch Wet Cooling Bandana
$22
Peloton x Canada Pooch Waterproof Leash
Peloton x Canada Pooch Waterproof Leash
$45

Sio Hornbuckle

Sio Hornbuckle is a writer living in New York City with their cat, Toni Collette.

Related articles