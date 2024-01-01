exercise
- lifestyle
How to Hike Safely With Your Dog This Summer
Time to get your gear—and your pup—ready to go.
- shopping
The Best Dog Harnesses of 2024
Experts pick the best harnesses for every kind of dog—from flat-faced breeds to tiny teacups to escape artists.
- shopping
6 Natural Paw Balms That Will Keep Your Pup Safe From Summer Heat
The best paw balms, based on veterinarian recommendations.
- lifestyle
The Healthiest Thing You Can Do Is Get a Dog, Harvard Report Says
Scientists confirm the myriad physical and psychological benefits of pet parenthood.
- lifestyle
8 Dog Hiking Services That’ll Take Your Pup on a Nature Adventure For You
Most dogs can benefit from taking a walk on the wild side.
- lifestyle
Downsize It: How to Live in Small Spaces With Pets
Whether you’re stuck in a tiny apartment or living on the road, @KeepingFinn’s Henry Friedman offers tips to not only endure—but thrive.
- lifestyle
Soft Hiking Is Hardcore Good For You and Your Dog
Sorry, Miley. It’s not always about the climb.
- lifestyle
How to Keep You and Your Dog Out of the Snow
Tips to avoid boredom when cooped up during all this winter weather.
- lifestyle
How to Ski With Your Dog
Dogs don’t have to be pro athletes to enjoy some quality time in the snow.
- health
10 Longevity Tips From People Whose Pets Have Lived Incredibly Long Lives
Follow these vet-backed tips to help your best bud live a healthy and full life.
- health
Help Your Chonky Pet Lose Weight
This National Pet Obesity Awareness Day, here are pro tips to help make sure your pet isn’t packing on too many pounds.
- shopping
This Pack Is More Into the Wild Than Back to School
The backpack from Charlie’s Backyard is perfect for dogs who love to hike and hold their own valuables.
- behavior
An Active Dog Is a Well-Behaved Dog
Why regular exercise can mean a less destructive dog and a happier you.
- lifestyle
How to Safely Kayak with Your Dog
Bring your pup with you on your next adventure.
- shopping
On the Fence About Crates? Opt for a Puppy Pen
6 puppy pens recommended by positive-reinforcement dog trainer Aislynn Ross, because we all need boundaries.
- lifestyle
How to Safely Make Your Dog Your First Mate
You’re on a boat, but does your dog want to be there, too?
- lifestyle
Making a Splash: How to Throw an Epic Dog Pool Party for Dogs
Here’s some advice on what you can do to make yours the best in the neighborhood.
- shopping
This Ripple Rug Is the Perfect Activity For Your Easily Bored Kitty
The best toy to keep your cat focused, entertained, and deterred from scratching the furniture.
- lifestyle
The Annual World Dog Surfing Championships Come Ashore Saturday
Hang ten toe beans, brah.
- lifestyle
Dog Walking 101: How Often You Should Walk Your Dog
Your dog may need more exercise than you think, according to two vets and a behaviorist.
- lifestyle
Catch a Cable Car and Hang at These Pup-Friendly San Francisco Spots
The home of the very fun, very queer Castro District, the Golden Gate Bridge, and...your happy pup.
- behavior
How to Train a Cat
Move over, pups. This is a cat’s game, too.
- nutrition
8 Protein Bars That Will Have Your Dog in Better Shape Than Jason Momoa
The meal supplements are no longer reserved for gym rats — active canines can also indulge in the quick treats.
- lifestyle
5 Science-Backed Ways to De-Stress Outdoors (Your Pet Is Invited)
The author of Return to Nature on the mental health benefits of getting out into various natural landscapes with your pup.
- health
Can You Overexercise Your Dog?
There’s such a thing as too much of a good thing.
- behavior
7 Games That Can Actually Teach Your Dog Something
Cue the Schoolhouse Rock! because learning can be fun.
- shopping
16 Perfectly Preppy Tennis-Themed Dog Toys and Accessories
These toys will make your dog the next Serena Williams — and look Wimbledon ready.
- shopping
How to Get Your Paws on Wild One’s Orchid Colorway
They’re already sold out but restocking now, so get on that waitlist!
- behavior
How to Teach a Dog to Fetch
For some dogs, it’s not as simple as just throwing a ball.
- shopping
Boba&Vespa Is On a Zero-Waste Journey That Revolves Around Your Pet
Inspired by two very happy cats, this brand aims to turn your pet into an eco-conscious consumer.
- shopping
Gene and Shay’s 6 Must-Have Cat Accessories For Your Adventurous Kitty
The van-life cat accessories influencers Gene and Shay cannot live without.
- shopping
Welp, Amazon’s Having Another Prime Day Sale
Pet parents, it’s time to race to Amazon for this bonus discount moment.
- shopping
Tug-Of-War: How To Find the Right Tug Toy For Your Dog
It doesn’t have to be a battle.
- lifestyle
How to Take Silly Little Mental Health Hikes With Your Dog
It’s good for you both — promise.
- lifestyle
Running With Your Dog Is Possible — It Doesn’t Just Happen in Photoshoots
You — yes you! — can be one of those fun people who runs with your dog. Just be smart about it.
- shopping
8 Hands-Free Dog Leashes for Running (or Texting)
Remember to stay alert!
- behavior
One Is the Loneliest Number: What to Know About Single Kitten Syndrome
Why adopting two kittens may be easier (and better for them) than adopting one.
- lifestyle
“Urban Herding” Can Burn Your Dog’s Energy
If your dog needs a job, trainers recommend Treibball.
- behavior
“How Can I Curb My Dog’s Squirrel Obsession?”
Dog trainer Robert Haussmann’s pro tips for walking a pup that wants to chase everything that moves.
- shopping
Wild One’s Tennis Tumble Toy is Aces
The cult favorite brand’s first-ever enrichment toy is the ticket to a productive day for remote working pup parents.
- lifestyle
How to Take Your Dog on a Bike Ride
How to take your dog for a spin — safely.
- shopping
Sudoku Is the Newest Brain Game for Dogs
Let your dog win.
- behavior
The 3 Types of Dogs on Walks
Which one is yours?
- behavior
Are Dog Parks Good for Socialization?
Help! Should I take my young dog to the dog park for “socialization”?
- shopping
12 Leashes That Check Every Box on the Experts’ List
The dog leashes recommended by experts based on their very specific criteria.