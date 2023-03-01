On February 28, Wild One — the Brooklyn-based pet accessory brand known for sleek, functional designs in Instagram-worthy colors — launched the latest and, dare we say, greatest iteration of their bestselling walk kit to date: Orchid opens in a new tab — a bold, saturated, positively regal shade of purple worthy of canine royalty. Seriously stunning. Like, if French artist Yves Klein decided to paint his canvases purple, instead of blue, this is the shade he would use. Almost neon in its vibrancy, it’s so vivid and alive that it screams “spring!” in a way pastels never could.

On day one, the kits (harness opens in a new tab and collar opens in a new tab ) and corresponding treat pouches opens in a new tab were all sold out, snatched up by the brand’s legion of hardcore fans who await new drops with the enthusiasm of sneakerheads queuing up for the latest Nikes.

Fortunately, Wild One already has another shipment on the way, so if you give them your email address, they will add you to the waitlist and let you know as soon as they arrive. It may take a little time for the kits to travel all the way from the brand’s manufacturer in China, but if you sign up now, you should have your pet’s perfect purple fix in your hands before the flowers bloom.

The Collar Walk Kit opens in a new tab includes a durable, dirt-and odor-resistant leash and collar and matching poop-bag carrier. Wild One uses a flex-poly coated nylon webbing for the leash and collar strap, zinc alloy snap hooks and buckles, and carbon steel D-rings coated to match the webbing’s vibrant hue. The adjustable collars come in five sizes, for necks measuring 7 to 23 inches, and the leashes are available in two lengths: standard (4.25 feet) and small (3 feet). The Kit sells for $88 and is available in over a dozen colors, should you decide that waiting for Orchid to arrive is simply not an option.

For just $10 more, you can get the Harness Walk Kit opens in a new tab , which is available in four sizes to accommodate dogs with necks between 10 and 22 inches and chests as large as 38 inches.

There’s also a fabulous Treat Pouch opens in a new tab , which features a 100 percent recycled knit body (made from 10 water bottles), a built-in poop-bag dispenser, and adjustable carrying straps so it can be worn as a fanny pack or crossbody bag. It retails for $44, has plenty of pockets and dividers to keep your treats, keys, wallet, and phone separate but easily accessible and is the perfect accompaniment to either Walk Kit.

Given the runaway popularity of this new colorway, it’s just a matter of time before Wild One starts releasing other products in this stunning hue — chew toys, tennis balls, and bowls, oh my! We hope so, anyway. And we’ll certainly let you know as soon as they do.