Articles by Charles Manning
Charles Manning
Charles Manning is an actor, writer, and fashion/media consultant living in New York City with his two cats, Pumpkin and Bear. Follow him on Instagram @charlesemanningopens in a new tab.
- behavior
Do Cats Grieve When Other Cats Die?
And you can best comfort your sad kitty.
- behavior
The Cat “Loaf” Position Is Super Cute—But Why Do They Do It?
Besides looking like the perfect little sourdough baby.
- lifestyle
Turbulence Is Getting Worse—Help Your Pet Weather the Ride
Pre-flight cuddles are OK, but the carrier is safest for your pal the rest of the trip. Here’s why.
- behavior
Do Dogs and Cats Care What They Look Like?
They do seem to act different after a trip to the groomer, right?
- behavior
You Can Use AirTags to Track Everything Now—Does That Include Your Pets?
The real question is: Should you?
- behavior
Are Dogs Actually Stubborn?
“Labeling a dog as stubborn is often an easy way to shift the blame from a problem with the relationship to a problem with the dog.”
- health
How to Find a Vet Who Loves Your Cat Like You Do
I had to kiss a lot of frogs to find the perfect vet. Luckily, veterinarian Dr. Annette Louviere has some tips so you don’t have to, too.
- behavior
How to Deal With All the Drama at the Dog Park
In the end, some jerks are just better to avoid. But it’s worth trying to resolve things first.
- lifestyle
Cat Retirement Homes Are a Sweet New Option for Senior Kitties
When cats’ people can’t care for them anymore, the loving staff at these facilities step in.
- behavior
Does Your Cat Think You’re Their Mom?
You love them like a child, but is the feeling mutual?
- lifestyle
Want to Help a Rescue Pet Get to Their New Home? Become a Transport Volunteer
Domestic and international transport volunteers are in high demand—here’s how you can become one.
- behavior | Why, Cat?!
Why Do Cats Knock Stuff Over?
Your brand new iPhone, antique figurine, full glass of water—they will swat it off the table. A cat behaviorist explains why.
- behavior
What’s Your Cat’s Love Language?
Five surprising ways cats show affection (and how you can show it back), according to a cat behaviorist.
- health
Is My Cat Going Bald?
If your Persian is looking more like a Sphynx, underlying health conditions could be to blame for your cat’s hair loss.
- behavior
Do Cats Like to Be Touched? These Are the Places They Prefer to Be Pet
And the surprising way to get your kitty to be more affectionate.
- behavior
Are There Certain Sounds That Cats Hate?
The internet says kitties despise “s” sounds, but it’s a little more complex than that.
- lifestyle
Support Groups for Grieving Pet Parents Are on the Rise
The best medicine when you’re experiencing loss? Finding others who get it.
- lifestyle | Heavy Petting
Help! I Think My Dog Is Trying to Sabotage My Relationship
One reader’s dog won't stop barking at her partner—what do you do with a jealous pup?
- shopping
27 Best Father’s Day Gifts for Dog Dads
From matching Barbour jackets to rugged hiking packs to denim bandanas that announce he’s ready to mingle, there’s something special for every dog dad this year.
- shopping
20 Father’s Day Gifts to Please Your Favorite Cat Dad
He does a lot of work to keep them purring happily. Here’s what you can do for him.
- health
“Wobbly Cat Syndrome” Is All Over the Internet—But What Are These Cats Really Like?
The pet parents of Phineas, a beloved social media star, tell us all about living with a cat with cerebellar hypoplasia.
- lifestyle
Why You Should Get Your Cat Microchipped—Even If They Live Indoors
And how to make sure your kitty’s is up to date if they already have one.
- behavior
Pets Are the Best Medicine for PTSD—Here’s Why
Trauma can take many forms. Along with traditional therapy, animals are a great help.
- lifestyle
Fashion Photographer Mike Ruiz Uses His Photo Magic to Get Shelter Pups Adopted
Shelters are in desperate need of photographers, so he's calling on his colleagues to do the same.
- lifestyle
Sleeping With Your Cat Is Good for You, Study Says—Your Dog? Not So Much
Co-sleeping with your pet has both positive and negative effects.
- lifestyle | Heavy Petting
Does Your Pet Like One Person in Your Relationship More?
Pet jealousy can become a thing if one partner feels like the cat or dog is just not that into them.
- behavior
Your Dog Takes Forever to Find a Place to Poop Because of This Scientific Phenomenon
Your pup is a compass, but only when they are doing their business.
- shopping
27 Mother’s Day Ideas For All the Cat Moms Who Secretly Want a Gift
Custom ceramics, whimsical puzzles, feline-themed kicks, clutches, candles, and more.
- behavior
Is Cat Paw Reading Real? The Internet Thinks Your Kitty's “Toe Beans” Can Reveal Their Personality
Could the secret to understanding your cat be right under their paws?
- shopping
Selena Gomez Thinks Your Pup Is Rare, Too—Check Out Her Beauty Brand’s New Dog Toys
Rare Beauty mascara-shaped plushie, anyone?
- behavior
Yes, It’s True: Study Says Cats Love People Who Don’t Like Cats
It’s not all in your head.
- shopping
The Maxbone x “Bridgerton” Dog Collection Is the Talk of the Ton
With your pup in the sartorial mix, there will be no contest at the next Queen’s Ball.
- shopping
These 4 Toys Act Like Prey to Satisfy All Your Cat’s Hunter Instincts
Your kitty will thank you.
- lifestyle | Heavy Petting
Should You Kick Your Pet Out of the Room When You Have Sex?
And what to do if you and your partner can’t agree on whether you should have an audience.
- shopping
9 Litter Box Enclosures That Aren’t Total Eyesores
Keep your cat’s litter box out of sight — but easy to scoop.
- behavior
The Internet Thinks Cats Are Liquid—Here’s Why They Really Can Squeeze Into That Vase
“A cat can generally fit into anything their head can fit into.”
- lifestyle
Cat Cocktails Have Gone Viral—And They May Actually Be Good for Your Kitty
The glamorous way to keep your cat hydrated—without the hangover.
- shopping
11 High-Tech Toys Your Cat Will Go Wild For
Stoke your little lion’s hunting instinct with these electronic cat toys.
- lifestyle
What to Do When You and Your Partner Want Different Kinds of Dogs
Five couples share how they’ve reached a compromise to find the perfect pup for them.
- behavior
Is “Orange Cat Behavior” Real?
Your TikTok algorithm would like you to think so, but the experts weigh in.
- shopping
Litter Robot: Will My Cat Use an Automatic Litter Box?
I introduced my cat to an automatic litter box, and let’s just say it went off with multiple hitches.
I introduced my cat to an automatic litter box, and let’s just say it went off with multiple hitches.