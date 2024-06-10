Cats are wonderful; they’re cute and smart and silly and snuggly. They’re also the absolute worst gift-givers. Terrible. Tragic. I mean, how many dead mice/birds/lizards do they really think we need? I know it’s the thought that counts, but come on, it’s time for another train of thought. And indoor cats are even worse — taking things off the floor or out of the garbage and presenting them to us like prizes worthy of a display case and an armed guard. It’s cute, but you know what is cuter?
Some chic gift choices — a cowboy cat puzzle by Le Puzz, a sculptural cat cave from Meyou Paris, a gorgeous coffee table book by photographer and cat dad Paul Barbera, and a neon cat-butt sign for the goofy dads — can be found below. You’ll also find these and more truly thoughtful gifts in our gift guide for cat dads this Father’s Day.
Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)
There are so many cat beds out there, but few are as lovely or as architectural as this one from Meyou Paris. It looks like a piece of minimalist art. The spherical basket is made out of coated yarn and is surrounded by a black metal cube. For kitty’s comfort, the inside holds an ochre cotton-blend canvas cushion, but the outside is just this cool, sculptural… thing. Perfect for design-conscious cat dads and the cats they live to spoil.
Full disclosure, these Katie Kimmelopens in a new tab vases are made-to-order and take about eight to 10 weeks for delivery, so you won’t be able to get one in time for Father’s Day, but at least you can let your cat dad know that a one-of-a-kind custom-designedopens in a new tab and handmade vase featuring the likeness of his perfect kitty is on the way.
Would it be nice to have it earlier? Sure. But this way, you’re giving him a super cool gift that he can look forward to and that his friends will be jealous of — because a Kate Kimmel is definitely a pet-parent status piece.
Does the cat dad in your life have the sense of humor as a six-year-old on a sugar high? Well, so do I, which is why I know he will absolutely love this neon sign of a cat’s butthole. It’s just so stupid. In a good way! And did you know that a cat showing you their butthole is actually a sign of trust and affection? It’s true! Gross (and possibly a little matted) but true, which makes this gift sort of like a metaphor for love. Isn’t that sweet?
This charming match box is available in a handful of cat-themed designs, but this is our personal favorite. The matches are sturdy, long, and easy to light. Plus, you’ll never have to go searching for the box when you need it because it’s so lovely, you’ll never put it away in the first place.
Look at him. He’s so cute with his little hat. He’s a cat and a cowboy and just plain perfect all over. The puzzle is 500 pieces and measures 25 x 18 inches when fully assembled — and the pieces are random-cut, so each one is different, which makes putting it together a lot more fun. It also comes with a poster of Scotty (that’s the cowboy-kitty’s name), so you can still look at his gorgeous visage even after the puzzle is disassembled and put away.
Pardon my French, but this candle is f*cking cool! As it melts, it reveals a metal skeleton hiding inside. Finally, a special-shaped candle you’ll actually want to light! The candle is unscented, burns for about 20 hours, comes in five colors (black, burgundy, white, mustard-yellow, and light pink), and is a solid 6.7 inches tall.
This book. It’s just so gorgeous. Half cat book and half interior-design book, it is the perfect gift for any and all cat-loving aesthetes. Photographer and filmmaker Paul Barbera spent years photographing cats at the various homes and artists’ studios he visited on assignments for clients like Elle Decor, Vogue Living, and The New York Times. It wasn’t until the pandemic hit and he found himself stuck at his mom’s house in Australia that he decided to turn his love of cats and design into a book.
Where They Purr is a look at some of Australia’s most fabulous homes (many of which have never been photographed for publication before) and the cats who rule them. It is adorable and inspiring all at once. Really, just so, so good.
“Iconic” is a word that is so overused it has almost lost all meaning at this point, but this classic wall clock is truly... iconic. Designed by Earl Arnault at the height of the Great Depression, this cheeky timepiece became a fixture of the American kitchen in the 1950s and has since been elevated to the level of high-kitsch. This dazzling piece of Americana comes in two sizes, is perfectly silent, and made in the U.S.
The product description reads: “In his first life, he was a high school dropout who clawed his way through Brooklyn’s underground punk scene of the early ’00s.” Berkley Illustration has a few cat-tat designs available on Tattly, but this one definitely feels the most badass (in an inimitably adorable sort of way).
Who said cat food/water bowls have to be ugly? Upgrade that kitty’s dinnerware with this adorable, sturdy, and elegantly designed little table from Pets So Good. The ceramic bowl liner is included and the whole thing is a definite upgrade from whatever situation your cat dad is currently employing.
Turn any bottle or vase into an art object with this fabulous ceramic cat bottle stopper. Why would you ever want a boring bottle stopper, anyway? If you catch your kitty staring back at this little guy, attempting to make the same face, you’ll have the photo op of the century.
Everyone loves a cactus — they are the heartiest of plants that thrive on neglectful under-watering. This isn’t a real cactus, obviously. It’s a cat scratching post that looks like a cactus, which is pretty cool. It needs literally zero watering and will actually look niceopens in a new tab in a cat dad’s apartment in a kitschy-cool, design-y sort of way. Unlike every other plain beige cat scratching post you’ve ever seen.
Immortalize their cat in the form of a super-charming drawing from Russian artist collective Lingvistov. They can even compile a family portrait of cat and dad together in the setting of your choice. Just upload your reference photos and let them get to work. You might have to wait a little while for the final product, but it will be well worth it. Follow them on IG to see more examples of custom work @lingvistov
This litter box has major MCM vibes, right? Like, to the point where you actually won’t mind looking at it every day. Not all cats like enclosed litter boxesopens in a new tab, and this one is really only appropriate for smaller cats, but it’s easy to clean and damn nice looking. It features a grated interior step to trap litter, an integrated air filter, and a cute matching scoop.
Does your cat like going for walksopens in a new tab? Probably not, but give it a try! At least this way you can take them outside once in a while. And look, while the vast majority of cat collars and harnesses are truly hideous, this one actually looks good. The print is cool, the colors are nice, and it’s pretty minimal — so your cat won’t hate wearing it.
This lovely little book features photographs and stories from 45 famous authors — from Stephen King and Neil Gaiman to Mark Twain and Ursula K. Le Guin — that capture the special bond between authors and their feline companions. It’s the perfect gift for lovers of words and kitty cats alike.
Cats are wonderful, blessed gifts to the world, but the hair they leave behindopens in a new tab on your clothes, furniture, and rugs? Not so much. This nifty little tool will help a cad dad de-fur their stuff, and unlike most tools intended for this purpose, this one actually looks nice and is 100 percent plastic-free.
It wouldn’t be a true holiday celebration unless we took the time to give back. It’s also kitten seasonopens in a new tab, which means there are more adoptable cats in shelters than any other time of year. Make a donation in your cat’s name this Father’s Day, and help a rescue cat find their own parents this month. The Stray Cat Allianceopens in a new tab is a great place to start, but there’s no shortage of shelters to donate your time, unused items, and money to.