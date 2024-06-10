He does a lot of work to keep them purring happily. Here’s what you can do for him.

Cats are wonderful; they’re cute and smart and silly and snuggly. They’re also the absolute worst gift-givers. Terrible. Tragic. I mean, how many dead mice/birds/lizards do they really think we need? I know it’s the thought that counts, but come on, it’s time for another train of thought. And indoor cats are even worse — taking things off the floor or out of the garbage and presenting them to us like prizes worthy of a display case and an armed guard. It’s cute, but you know what is cuter?

Some chic gift choices — a cowboy cat puzzle by Le Puzz, a sculptural cat cave from Meyou Paris, a gorgeous coffee table book by photographer and cat dad Paul Barbera, and a neon cat-butt sign for the goofy dads — can be found below. You’ll also find these and more truly thoughtful gifts in our gift guide for cat dads this Father’s Day.

opens in a new tab Neon Cat Butt LED Sign opens in a new tab $ 276 $ 193 $ 193 Does the cat dad in your life have the sense of humor as a six-year-old on a sugar high? Well, so do I, which is why I know he will absolutely love this neon sign of a cat’s butthole. It’s just so stupid. In a good way! And did you know that a cat showing you their butthole is actually a sign of trust and affection? It’s true! Gross (and possibly a little matted) but true, which makes this gift sort of like a metaphor for love. Isn’t that sweet? $193 at Neon MFG opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Where They Purr: Inspirational Interiors and the Cats Who Call Them Home Book opens in a new tab $ 50 This book. It’s just so gorgeous. Half cat book and half interior-design book, it is the perfect gift for any and all cat-loving aesthetes. Photographer and filmmaker Paul Barbera spent years photographing cats at the various homes and artists’ studios he visited on assignments for clients like Elle Decor, Vogue Living, and The New York Times. It wasn’t until the pandemic hit and he found himself stuck at his mom’s house in Australia that he decided to turn his love of cats and design into a book.



Where They Purr is a look at some of Australia’s most fabulous homes (many of which have never been photographed for publication before) and the cats who rule them. It is adorable and inspiring all at once. Really, just so, so good. $50 at Amazon opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Moma Design Store Kit-Cat Clock opens in a new tab $ 50 “Iconic” is a word that is so overused it has almost lost all meaning at this point, but this classic wall clock is truly... iconic. Designed by Earl Arnault at the height of the Great Depression, this cheeky timepiece became a fixture of the American kitchen in the 1950s and has since been elevated to the level of high-kitsch. This dazzling piece of Americana comes in two sizes, is perfectly silent, and made in the U.S. $50 at Moma Design Store opens in a new tab