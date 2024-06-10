27 Best Father’s Day Gifts for Dog Dads

From matching Barbour jackets to rugged hiking packs to denim bandanas that announce he’s ready to mingle, there’s something special for every dog dad this year.

To a dog dad, the love and companionship of his BFF (that would be his dog) is the gift that keeps on giving, year after year, snuggle after snuggle. opens in a new tab But sometimes actual gifts are nice, too. You know, like matching dog-and-dad waxed cotton Barbour coats, a backpack that doubles as a dog carrier for adventures off the beaten path, or a dog pool float because it’s the time of year to throw a dog pool party opens in a new tab . Check out all the amazing gear we’ve rounded up for this year’s Father’s Day gift guide.

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)

opens in a new tab Wolf Republic Ranger Pack opens in a new tab $ 96 A quality dog pack can be surprisingly hard to find. It certainly was for Wolf Republic opens in a new tab ’s founders, who started their company after their rescue dog managed to decimate two in the span of just a few weeks. “We really don’t like waste,” says co-founder Brittney Richards. “I don’t want you to have to buy something new every year. We’re non-seasonal, non-collection. So we really want these items to be timeless and to stand up to wear and everyday activities. That’s really our top priority.” Wolf Republic’s best-selling Ranger Pack has a ton of cool features, including a padded handle for lift assist on the trail, a customizable fit with four points of harness adjustment, and four zipper pockets perfect for storing food, water, and other trail essentials. —CM $96 at Wolf Republic opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Funboy x Bark Yacht Float opens in a new tab $ 60 $ 50 $ 50 FunBoy — makers of the world’s best, most Instagrammable inflatable pool toys — has created the perfect little float just for your four-legged little friend. The blow-up boat can accommodate dogs up to 70 pounds and features thick, puncture-resistant material and a reinforced compartment for treats or toys. It’s also just really freaking cute! —CM $50 at BarkShop opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Animalist Pet Poster opens in a new tab $ 71 Turn your beautiful pup into a work of abstract art worthy of a gallery wall. Animalist allows you to choose from three different styles and over 200 breeds, then customize it with colors to suit your personal taste. It’s an elegant way to celebrate your perfect pet. —CM $71 at Animalist opens in a new tab