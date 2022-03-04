Introducing Little Chonk’s Subway Series

In 2016, the Metro Transit Authority (MTA) in New York City introduced new regulations banning commuters from being accompanied by their dogs on the subway unless pets were, “enclosed in a container and carried in a manner which would not annoy other passengers.” If you’ve ever enjoyed the unique commotion of New York City’s transit system, you know there are far worse things you can encounter on the train at any given moment than a cute pup, and “annoying” doesn’t even begin to cover it. Personally, I have more than once witnessed someone clipping their toenails on the L, but I digress.

Of course, New Yorkers don’t go down that easy. Pet parents quickly found loopholes around the ban with creative means of enclosing their dogs in containers — cutting holes in garbage bags to wrap around them the way you’d fit a sweater became a popular option. So, it’s unsurprising a new Brooklyn-based company has created a solution that doesn’t involve trash bags or uncomfortably stuffing your dog in a tote.

Inspired by Maxine the Fluffy Corgi opens in a new tab and her parents’ hectic schedule, Little Chonk opens in a new tab created The Maxine One as a direct response to these traveling concerns. It’s a backpack-style carrier constructed specifically with your pet’s comfort in mind, designed with high-density fabrics for a more rigid layout that’ll keep you and your dog’s backs straighter. For those who fear fastening your dog to your back is destined to result in them hopping off and springing down the block, do not fret. The carrier features a reinforced wrap-around padded neck collar and grab handles on all four sides to ensure your pup’s safety and security. Little Chonk’s bag achieves this all without constricting furry passengers or making them feel squished.

It’s easily collapsible to guarantee a seamless onboarding process when loading your pet inside. Once fully strapped in, the four sets of heft handles make for quick loading onto a bus, train, car, plane, bike, unicycle — however you travel, it’s ready. Beyond that, The Maxine One is nearly weather-proof. Granted, New York City’s slush-filled winters opens in a new tab and sewer rain springs are truly the stuff of nightmares, so it’s not surprising Little Chonk would come prepared. The bag’s exterior is entirely waterproof and accompanied by a strong interior to prevent rips.