Articles by Sean Zucker
Sean Zucker
Sean Zucker is a writer whose work has been featured in Points In Case, The Daily Drunk, Posty, and WellWell. He has an adopted Pit Bull named Banshee whose work has been featured on the kitchen floor and whose behavioral issues rival his own.
- lifestyle
Can AI Raise a Cat?
New research attempted to answer that question with surprisingly positive results.
- lifestyle
How Will Getting a Dog Affect My Social Life?
Your real friends will understand, and your new ones will also be obsessed with their pups.
- behavior
Can Cats Really Predict Death?
Seventeen years ago, one unique kitty inspired the question, and experts remain curious to this day.
- health
How Many Times Should You Really Be Feeding Your Dog a Day?
Experts weigh in on whether eating once or twice is better for health and longevity.
- behavior
6 Scents Your Dog Probably Can’t Stand
A dog’s sense of smell can be 100,000 times stronger than a human—so when it’s bad, it’s bad.
- behavior
Do Dogs Get Grumpy? Yes, So Here’s How to Cheer Them Up
Canine grumpiness is very real and the summer heat doesn't help.
- behavior
Breed Does Not Equal Behavior—Here’s Why
A new study found that a dog’s breed accounts for less than 10 percent of their behavior.
- health
Cancer is More Common in Purebred Dogs, Study Says
Nationwide’s veterinary analytics team looked at the cancer claims of 1.61 million dogs and found that purebred dogs are nearly twice as likely to get cancer as mixed breeds.
- lifestyle
No One Needs a $150,000 Svalinn Luxury-Bodyguard Dog
There are plenty of trainable dogs at shelters.
- behavior
How to Help Your Dog Be Just a Little Less Needy
You love that your dog is your shadow, but maybe not when you’re on a Zoom call.
- shopping
13 Products Your Senior Dog Needs
From doggie diapers to toe grips, this gear will help your pet thrive through their golden years.
- health
Second-Hand Smoke Is Causing Bladder Cancer in Dogs, New Study Finds
This just in: second-hand smoke, still bad.
- behavior
5 Surprising Things That Dogs Are Afraid Of
And what to do when they go careening away from the Roomba.
- behavior
Dogs Stay Up Worrying at Night Too, Study Says
It may happen more when there stressful events like fireworks.
- lifestyle
The Macro Benefits of Microchipping Your Dog
Sure, microchips can feel a little 1984. But if your pup has a chip, they’re four times more likely to make it home if they get lost.
- lifestyle | To the Rescue
This Rescue Organization Has Made a Puerto Rican Island a Safe Haven for Pets
Vieques is now an island where “you don’t see roaming, starving dogs and cats.”
- behavior
10 Products That Will Relieve Your Dog’s Fireworks Anxiety
This summer, your pup deserves a little support.
- health
Nicola Peltz’s Dog Dies After Grooming Visit—Here’s How to Keep Your Pup Safe at the Groomers
Celebrity dog groomer Jess Rona shares some tips all pet parents should know.
- health
Is Your Pet Better Off With You In The Exam Room at the Vet or Not?
Veterinarians weigh in on whether you should accompany your pet in the exam room—or let them fly solo.
- shopping
27 Best Father’s Day Gifts for Dog Dads
From matching Barbour jackets to rugged hiking packs to denim bandanas that announce he’s ready to mingle, there’s something special for every dog dad this year.
- lifestyle
The “Pet Effect”: How Becoming a Pet Parent Could Seriously Improve Your Health and Life
The psychological theory that a cat or dog is the answer to true happiness is one we can’t argue with.
- lifestyle
Introducing the Stanley Pup: The NHL’s Answer to the Puppy Bowl for Dog-Loving Hockey Fans
This showdown between rescue dogs puts the need for adoption at center ice.
- shopping
Have a Reactive Dog? These 5 Pet Stores Offer Shopping Experiences Made Just for Them
Every pup can benefit from a little retail therapy—and you deserve to feel at ease, too.
- lifestyle
Want Your Dog to be the Witness at Your Wedding? It’s Possible in These 23 States
One lucky pup gives us a first-person account of their experience in this official role.
- lifestyle
French Bulldogs Are Flooding Shelters—What to Know Before Adopting One
One Florida rescue reports a recent intake of over 150 Frenchies thanks, in large part, due to irresponsible breeders.
- lifestyle
How to Turn Your Vacation Into an Opportunity to Help Local Rescue Animals
Split your time sipping cocktails by the beach and being a “voluntourist” for puppies and kittens in need.
- behavior
Anthropomorphizing Your Pets Can Actually Benefit Them—and You
If your friends make fun of you for treating your dog like a human being, send them this.
- shopping
21 Mother’s Day Gifts That Dog Moms More Than Deserve
Custom pet portraits, adorable sweaters, self-care essentials for both mom and pup, and more.
- shopping
We *Highly* Recommend BarkBox’s 4/20-Inspired Toys
The first box is only $4.20 for a limited time!
- lifestyle
Downsize It: How to Live in Small Spaces With Pets
Whether you’re stuck in a tiny apartment or living on the road, @KeepingFinn’s Henry Friedman offers tips to not only endure—but thrive.
- lifestyle
10 Times Animals Interrupted Sports Games and Delighted All the Fans
A highlight reel proving once again that animals are the worldwide leaders in sports delays.
- lifestyle
5 of the Most Beautiful Places in the US to Lay Your Pet to Rest
These pet cemeteries are giving animals the memorials they deserve.
- lifestyle
These Major League Teams Give Their All for Animal Advocacy
To kick off the 2024 baseball season, we honor some big players in the animal-rescue game.
- behavior
Your Dog Actually Knows the Words for Familiar Objects, Study Finds
Time for a “Proud Parent of a Canine Honors Student” bumper sticker.
- shopping
5 Human Dog Beds for the Coziest Among Us
Finally, there’s a product for anyone who’s ever wondered how their dog can do nothing but sleep all day.
- health
Why Do My Dog’s Paws Smell Like Fritos?
That familiar corn chip aroma may simply seem quirky, but don’t ignore it.
- lifestyle
5 Ways You Can Write Off Your Pet This Tax Season
Because in our world, nothing is certain except pets and taxes.
- lifestyle
How to Protect Your Pet During LA’s Canine Crime Wave
Dognappers are targeting designer breeds like French Bulldogs. We asked a pet detective for tips on how to keep your pup safe.
- lifestyle
This Organization Helps Veteran Dogs Find Loving Homes After Serving Our Country
“Our job is to let them relax. Let them just learn how to be a dog.”
- shopping
Say Goodbye to Hair of the Dog With This Fur-Resistant Bedding
Slashop has created fur-resistant bedding for cleaner sheets and sounder nights.
