Noah Hais’ Road Trip Essentials For Dogs

Tiktok’s favorite dog dad shares his travel must-haves, from portable bento bowls to dog goggles to a hands-free leash.

by Sean Zucker
May 16, 2022
Noah Hais understands that traveling is only as fun as who you do it with. That’s why wherever he ventures, he’s likely to be accompanied by his dogs Milo, Moose, and Mowgli. With over 600k followers between Instagram and TikTok, Hais and his pups are always on the move and documenting their adventures. Their videos tend to highlight the humor and goofiness of daily dog dadding, while also touching on more serious topics such as mental health and social justice. But to anyone who’s ever driven, flown, or hiked with a pet, what jumps out most about his Reels is the ease with which Hais journeys with his dogs. So, we asked how he does it. Below, he shares a few of his favorite on-the-go products, from portable bento bowls to a hands-free dog leash to UV-protection dog goggles.

Travel Dog Bowls by Healthy Human
Healthy Human Go Pet Bento Bowls
$30

“You’re gonna have your hands full when traveling with pups — this is a must-have! You’ll save space, time, and will be able to keep your pup well-fueled on your adventures. It also helps a ton if you’re staying in a hotel or Airbnb so you don’t have to bring in all of the food.”

$30 at Amazon
buddy system hands free leash
The Buddy System Hands-Free Dog Leash
$25

“This is a no-brainer for me. Having multiple dogs, I need to be able to keep my hands free for multiple reasons. It also gives me peace of mind that my dogs won’t run off. I prefer this type over the bungees — my dogs pull more on the bungee!”

$25 at Amazon
Cooyoo Dog Seat Belt Set
$11

“If you wear a seat belt, why would you not have your dog wear one?”

$11 at Amazon
URPOWER Upgraded Seat Covers
UrPower Waterproof Seat Covers
$37

“Buying one of these was one of the best things I ever did for my dogs. They’re so much more comfortable in the car now, and I feel safer with them better secured and comfortable.”

$37 at Amazon
NAMSAN Dog Goggles
Namsam Dog Goggles
$26

“Besides being extremely cute and stylish, they’re protective if your dog is in the sun or sticking their face out the car window (while being strapped in of course). They also help if you’re visiting sandy places.”

$26 at Amazon
Drchop Portable Fan
Drchop Portable Fan
$36

“You can get hot hiking. These fans are great for you and your pups — I’ll pull over to a shady spot or sit in a park and put these under my chair or table so the pups can get shade and some air.”

$36 at Amazon
OneTigris Dog Travel Backpack
$36

“Why do all the work yourself, right? Working dogs (and strong dogs) will love this. Moose is my powerhorse pup, and he gets excited to help his dad out. Keep the bag light with things like treats, doggie bags, a portable charger, etc.”

$36 at Amazon
Earth Rated Dog Wipes
Earth Rated Dog Wipes
$10

“These have saved the interior of my car so many times.”

$10 at Amazon
TropiClean Deodorizing Pet Spray
$12

“And this has saved my nose so many times.”

$12 at Amazon
MalsiPree Portable Water Bottle
$15

“This water bottle is great for quick hikes or exploring a town.”

$15 at Amazon
Musher’s Secret Paw Wax
Musher’s Secret Paw Wax
$16

“My pups aren’t fans of boots, so this balm is a great alternative to help protect their paws.”


$16 at Amazon

Sean Zucker is a writer whose work has been featured in Points In Case, The Daily Drunk, Posty, and WellWell. He has an adopted Pit Bull named Banshee whose work has been featured on the kitchen floor and whose behavioral issues rival his own.

