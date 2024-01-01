dog safety
- health
Why Does My Dog Foam at the Mouth?
When to see a vet and when you shouldn’t panic.
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Honeydew?
Some parts of the fruit salad are a no-go (ahem, grapes). What about this melon?
- lifestyle
How to Protect Your Dog From Coyote Attacks
Social media influencer Ashley Yi’s dog was killed by a coyote. Here are some tips for keeping your pup safe.
- health
Can Dogs Get Lyme Disease? Canine Lyme Disease Symptoms, Treatment, and Prognosis
It is peak tick season, so we asked a veterinarian for tips on how to prevent this dreaded disease.
- health
Are Hibiscus Plants Toxic to Your Dog?
They’re bright and pretty—just like your pup. But are they safe?
- lifestyle
The ASPCA Rescued Over 100 Dogs From a Dogfighting Operation
Now, they’re providing medical aid to the injured pups and assisting with the police investigation.
- lifestyle
Turbulence Is Getting Worse—Help Your Pet Weather the Ride
Pre-flight cuddles are OK, but the carrier is safest for your pal the rest of the trip. Here’s why.
- health
A Rabies-Infected Bat Was Found In Pasadena—Here’s What Pet Parents Should Know
August and September are the most active months for rabid bats. Here’s how to keep your pet safe.
- health
It’s Wildfire Season—Here’s How You Can Keep Your Dog (Literally) Breathing Easy
If you wouldn’t exercise outside with all that smoke, then your dog shouldn’t, either.
- lifestyle
This Irresponsible Article in The Cut Makes Light of Abhorrent Animal Neglect
If your mental health is causing you to neglect your pet, find them immediate care while you get help.
- lifestyle
7 End-of-Summer Activities for You and Your Dog
Stay cool (and safe) out there.
- health
Can Dogs Have Heart Attacks?
What you need to know.
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Tomatoes?
Bite-size pieces of ripe, red tomatoes are safe—but you should skip the marinara sauce.
- behavior
You Can Use AirTags to Track Everything Now—Does That Include Your Pets?
The real question is: Should you?
- health
5 Development Stages You Should Know When You Get a Puppy
It’s like What to Expect When You’re Expecting, except add “four little paws to run around your house” to the title.
- behavior
Can Dogs See in the Dark?
Hopefully, they at least fare better than we do when the lights go out.
- health
How to Shop Brands That Don’t Test on Animals
Find out how to buy truly cruelty-free products.
- lifestyle
Wildfires Are More Common Now. Here’s How You Can Protect Your Pets
Wildfire season is here. Take these steps to protect your pets.
- lifestyle
How to Prepare Your Pet for a Natural Disaster
The East Coast just had a rare earthquake. A vet breaks down what to include in an emergency go-bag for your pet in times like this.
- behavior
Understanding Reactivity and Aggression in Dogs: Two Very Different Things
Turns out, even experts have a hard time defining these terms.
- lifestyle
No One Needs a $150,000 Svalinn Luxury-Bodyguard Dog
There are plenty of trainable dogs at shelters.
- health
Why You Should Stay Far, Far Away From Blue-Green Algae This Summer
Consider getting a water-testing kit to keep your pup safe.
- health
Second-Hand Smoke Is Causing Bladder Cancer in Dogs, New Study Finds
This just in: second-hand smoke, still bad.
- lifestyle
Your Guide to the Perfect Camping Trip With Your Dog
Everyone is welcome in the tent, but you’ll need these items on your packing list if your pup is tagging along.
- health
2 Dogs Reportedly Died From Blue-Green Algae Last Week
Everything you need to know to keep your pup safe.
- lifestyle
How to Hike Safely With Your Dog This Summer
Time to get your gear—and your pup—ready to go.
- lifestyle
What Are the “Dog Days of Summer?”
It does have something to do with dogs, believe it or not.
- lifestyle
The Macro Benefits of Microchipping Your Dog
Sure, microchips can feel a little 1984. But if your pup has a chip, they’re four times more likely to make it home if they get lost.
- behavior
Does Your Dog’s Growl Mean Aggression?
Remember, dogs have more than one emotion.
- lifestyle
Happy Fourth of July Weekend. Here’s How to Stay Safe, Party Animals
This holiday should be for fireworks and grill-outs—not trips to the ER.
- health
How to Keep Your Pet Safe During a Hurricane and Other Natural Disasters
A VCA Animal Hospital expert explains everything you need to know about preparing for a natural disaster.
- lifestyle
Summer Is Heating Up. Here Are 6 Ways to Keep Your Dog From Doing the Same
Pro tips to keep your pup safe, happy, and exercised during the warmer months.
- lifestyle
Water Hazard Tips to Keep Your Swimming Dog Safe
Keep your pup safe in the pool, a pond, or the ocean.
- health
What to Do If Your Dog Gets Stung By a Bee
From how to get the stinger out at home to when it’s time to go to the ER.
- health
Toys Containing BPA May Cause Obesity in Dogs, New Study Finds
The chemical has been linked to a variety of health problems in animals.
- shopping
The Best Dog Harnesses of 2024
Experts pick the best harnesses for every kind of dog—from flat-faced breeds to tiny teacups to escape artists.
- health
Nicola Peltz’s Dog Dies After Grooming Visit—Here’s How to Keep Your Pup Safe at the Groomers
Celebrity dog groomer Jess Rona shares some tips all pet parents should know.
- health
How to Keep Your Pets Safe During Extreme Heat Waves
As scorching summer temperatures become the new normal, here’s how to help keep your pets cool and healthy.
- behavior
How to Help Thunder-Phobic Dogs
Tips for comforting your pup when the storm is too loud for your pup’s comfort.
- lifestyle
Follow These 4 Pet-Safe Pest Control Tips for Your Summer Garden
You need to be extra careful if your dog or cat is your gardening assistant.
- health
It’s Illegal to Leave Your Pet in a Hot Car In These States
As the temps rise, it becomes extremely risky for your pet’s health.
- health
5 Myths About Ticks That Every Dog Parent Should Know
Found a tick on your dog? A veterinarian breaks down everything you need to know.
- shopping
You Need This Customizable, Vet-Designed First Aid Kit for Dogs
Just in case.