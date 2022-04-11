As adorable as our pups are, they often require a bevy of unsightly accessories (looking at you, disgusting mat under my dog’s water dish that refuses to respond to soap and/or reason). However, chief among these uggos are the gargantuan car seats that we use to travel with our dogs on road trips. Understandably, these seats are often designed with safety as the number one priority, but why does that mean they all have to be that weird greige color? Thankfully, OWOW California opens in a new tab has picked up the slack with their new, very gorgeous No. 415 Car Seat Bag.

This car seat/carrier combo is the perfect accessory for road trips with smaller dogs — the No. 415 can hold up to 33 pounds of pup — allowing you to easily pop in and out of your car without wrangling your dog out of their seat and into a separate carrier. And, while it’s perfect for car travel, the No. 415 Car Seat Bag also comes in handy whilst going in between cars and public transport with your pup in tow.

Still, the real luxury of this specific pet accessory is, well, the luxury. OWOW’s No. 415 is certainly not on the cheaper side, coming in at a cool 380 human dollars. However, this carrier/ car seat boasts several well-thought-out details besides its impressive dual utility. To start, OWOW California offers the No. 415 in four stunning neutrals — beige, gray, pink, and mocha — each in a thoughtfully quilted, water-repellent cotton microfiber. The seat also comes lined with an antimicrobial fabric formulated to be gentle on your pet’s skin during long trips. And, perhaps most importantly, the bag features strong leather handles and loops that hook into your car seat to keep your pup safe and secure whether riding or carrying.

There are however two things to look out for when it comes to OWOW’s No. 415. First is the maintenance of the bag. OWOW California’s website states that the entire bag should be dry cleaned, while the leather straps should be treated with a “dedicated cleaner.” This is no different than most luxury textiles, however, keep in mind that pet items tend to need more frequent clean-ups than other luxury goods, so you’ll be at the dry cleaners quite frequently with this item. In addition, OWOW California also has a strict return policy, with returns needing to be made within 21 days of purchase.

Even with these two watch-outs, this California-based company really delivers with its No. 415 Car Seat Bag. Rarely does a luxury pet product also fulfill a genuine need for pups and their owners, but OWOW California has truly pulled it off with this dual-use car seat. Now, with the No. 415, pet parents are free to pursue their best lives, with one less ugly dog accessory attached.