dog travel
The 10 Most Dog-Friendly Cities In The United States
In honor of National Dog Day, a new survey found the best American towns for pups.
Find Some Doggie Cowboy Boots — Here’s Your Pup-Friendly Guide to Austin
Keep Austin weird—and full of dogs.
Turbulence Is Getting Worse—Help Your Pet Weather the Ride
Pre-flight cuddles are OK, but the carrier is safest for your pal the rest of the trip. Here’s why.
7 End-of-Summer Activities for You and Your Dog
Stay cool (and safe) out there.
The Dog-Friendly Chicago Guide For Windy City Pooches
From lounging at pup-friendly breweries to chowing down at pet bakeries, there are countless ways to enjoy this Midwest playground with your dog.
The CDC Has Relaxed Their Rules for Bringing Dogs Into the US—But Not Entirely
The restrictions create financial and logistical challenges for animal welfare organizations.
These Are the 10 US Cities With the Best Dog Parks, New Report Finds
For social pups, these are the places to be.
Four Things to Do If You Want to Adopt a Dog From Another Country
Fall in love abroad? Follow these simple steps to bring your new family member home.
How to Prepare Your Pet for a Natural Disaster
The East Coast just had a rare earthquake. A vet breaks down what to include in an emergency go-bag for your pet in times like this.
10 Drive-In Movie Theaters Where You and Your Pup Can Do Movie Night
Give your pup a taste of the good old days and take in a flick at one of these dog-friendly drive-ins.
How to Hike Safely With Your Dog This Summer
Time to get your gear—and your pup—ready to go.
Road Trip Tips for Wanderlusting Pet Parents
Bring your pet along for the ride with these pro tips from a dog trainer.
How to Plan a Dreamy Summer Road Trip With Your Dog
They are your favorite person anyway—why not plan the perfect vacation with them?
Luxury Dog Airline BARK Air Adds 5 New Routes
Does this mean they will lower those hefty ticket prices?
This California Beach Is Home to a Gorgeous, Hidden Dog-Memorial Garden
Inspired by one local man’s love for his late dog, Gwen’s Garden has grown into a valued community space.
Luxury Dog Airline BARK Air Is Being Sued After Just One Flight
Don’t worry: No dogs were harmed.
51 Dog-Friendly US Spots to Visit With Your Pup This Summer
Where to go and what to do—from Alabama to Wyoming.
8 Popular Airlines’ Pet Policies—So You Can Jet-Set Together
We broke down the details so you don’t have to.
The 10 Most Dog-Friendly US Cities to Visit With Your Pup This Summer
Complete with beaches, trails, and dog-friendly accommodations galore.
Dog-Friendly Los Angeles Guide: It’s Lights, Camera, Action for Your Pup
From breweries with dog menus to pup-friendly music venues and beaches where your travel companion can run off-leash.
BARK Air Is a New Dog-Friendly Airline—But the Prices Are Sky High
Your dog will get their own puppy concierge to make sure all their in-flight needs are met.
8 Dog Hiking Services That’ll Take Your Pup on a Nature Adventure For You
Most dogs can benefit from taking a walk on the wild side.
Downsize It: How to Live in Small Spaces With Pets
Whether you’re stuck in a tiny apartment or living on the road, @KeepingFinn’s Henry Friedman offers tips to not only endure—but thrive.
Soft Hiking Is Hardcore Good For You and Your Dog
Sorry, Miley. It’s not always about the climb.
American Airlines Just Made It Easier for You to Travel With Your Pet
It just got simpler—and cheaper—for you to bring your bestie along on your journey.
Get Your Pup’s Grunge on at These Dog-Friendly Seattle Spots
In the words of Owl City, “Hello, Seattle”—your pup’s favorite rainy playground.
19 of the Best Car Travel Gear for Dogs
All the essentials you need to hit the road with your co-pilot, from dog seatbelts to crash-tested carriers.
Here Are the Biggest Pet Trends For 2024
From sustainability to training, here’s what the new year promises to bring.
23 Winter Trappings for the Dog With Outdoorsy Parents
Ski-club balaclavas, waterproof wellies, all-natural nose balm, and more gear to help outdoorsy pet parents get the most out of the season.
How to Keep Your Dog Safe in the Car
Hitting the road with your dog? Make sure they're safe with this helpful advice.
40 Cyber Monday Deals Your Pet Is Begging You Not to Miss
All the best savings for you and your pet to cash in on Cyber Monday.
Flying With Your Dog? Don’t Just Wing It
Here’s a step-by-step guide, plus all the essentials, from airline-compliant carriers to calming chews.
How We Chose the Winners For Best in Show 2023
Here’s how we selected everything you’re shopping in our Best in Show guide this year.
18 Places to Crunch the Leaves With Your Dog This Fall
Gorgeous destinations across the US that’ll inspire you and your bestie to get your fall on.
When it Comes to Dog Crates, Think Outside the Literal Box
How to treat and prevent confinement anxiety.
This Pack Is More Into the Wild Than Back to School
The backpack from Charlie’s Backyard is perfect for dogs who love to hike and hold their own valuables.
8 Dog-Friendly Travel Destinations in the Southeast
Find the perfect weekend getaway for you and your pup.
West Coast Dog-Friendly Travel Ideas
The best destinations for you and your co-pilot.
10 Best Dog-Friendly Cars Perfect For Your Next Road Trip
Find the right choice for your whole family.
Henry Friedman’s Favorite Products For Small Dogs
The best sling carrier, cave bed, and petite puffer for smol boys and girls, according to a dog dad in the know.
The Modern Dog Company’s Travel Backpack Is the Hack For Busy Pet Parents
Let’s just say it: This is the doggie diaper bag we’ve been waiting for.
9 of the Best Food Trucks For Dogs in the US
From Tails Wagon in Charleston to Denver’s Bone Apétreat, there’s no shortage of pet-friendly options — or relevant puns.
How to Safely Make Your Dog Your First Mate
You’re on a boat, but does your dog want to be there, too?
Dog Training: How to Crate Train a Puppy
If you follow these tips, the whole process can go smoothly.
MoMA Has the Pop-Up Store of Your Artsy Pet Parent Dreams
A watermelon-shaped litter box, crocheted toys, and harnesses and leashes that come in colors your favorite TikTok influencer would envy.