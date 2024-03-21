Whether you moved to Seattle recently for its truly stunning nature or have been here since the glory days of Soundgarden, Pearl Jam, and Nirvana, one thing has always been true about this town: It loves dogs. And while the original home of Starbucks has gone through some major changes in recent years, a May 2023 survey opens in a new tab by CoworkingCafe confirms what we all already suspected: Seattle is literally the best city for pets. Case closed.

Die-hard Seattleites will do basically anything for coffee, beer, and Brandi Carlile, and the same goes for their dogs. More than mere pets, they’re simply an essential fact of life in the Pacific Northwest. That said, keep reading below for a non-exhaustive list of the best bars, cafes, breweries, parks, and hotels that are probably just as obsessed with your dog as you are.

Cafes and Eateries

Seattle has a long-standing reputation as a town for excellent coffee, beer, and grunge music, but in recent years it’s also become a verifiable foodie’s paradise. But it’s not just about the arrival of some James Beard award-winning chefs — it’s also just as much about the tried and true local favorites (Seattle dog, anyone?) — and the always important factor of whether or not you can bring the dog.

Proper Fish

112 Madison Ave. N, Bainbridge Island

@proper.fish opens in a new tab

Lauded as the best fish and chips in Seattle by the likes of Forbes Magazine and the Seattle Times, Proper Fish is located just across Elliot Bay on scenic Bainbridge Island. A newly renovated dog-friendly patio makes it extra worth the trip.

Volunteer Park Cafe & Pantry

1501 17th Ave. E, Seattle

@cafeandpantry opens in a new tab

Volunteer Park’s namesake is a cozy neighborhood haunt serving up what is probably the best egg and cheese sandwich you can find in Seattle. Oh, and your dog will be happy to hear that it’s also surrounded by three excellent parks. Win-win.

The Whale Wins

3506 Stone Way N, Seattle

@thewhalewins opens in a new tab

Renee Erickson’s empire of sea-themed restaurants are all over Seattle, but The Whale Wins — a cozy, open-air cafe in Fremont with a dog-friendly patio — is perhaps the most chill. Besides an excellent menu, they also sell those General Porpoise doughnuts that everyone is obsessed with — while supplies last.

Red Arrow Coffee

425 NW Market St., Seattle

@redarrowcoffee opens in a new tab

Tucked away on the back patio of gastropub Brimmer & Heeltap opens in a new tab , Red Arrow Coffee is the kind of place you only hear about through word of mouth — locals only, if you will. A cozy fireplace and partially covered seating — all of which is dog-friendly — are simply the cherries on top.

Oddfellows

1525 10th Ave., Seattle

@oddfellowscafe opens in a new tab

Oddfellows is a total departure from classic Seattle grunge culture. If you squint, you might mistake the inside of this cafe for a restaurant in SoHo, complete with ever so slightly overpriced avocado toast. That said, all outdoor seating is dog-friendly, and the aesthetics are on point.

Molly Moon’s

1622.5 N 45th St., Seattle (Flagship)

@mollymoonicecream opens in a new tab

Molly Moon’s has been a Seattle favorite since 2008, and it should come as no surprise that all 10 locations are dog-friendly, given that founder Molly Moon Neitzel put her very own pup, Parker Posey, on the company logo.

Dick’s Drive-In

111 NE 45th St., Seattle (Flagship)

@dicksdrivein opens in a new tab

This Seattle institution has been slinging burgers since 1954, and the menu has hardly changed since. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. All outdoor seating means it’s all dog-friendly, too.

The Barking Dog Alehouse

705 NW 70th St., Seattle

@barkingdogale opens in a new tab

Rowdy trivia nights and a large dog-friendly patio have kept The Barking Dog Alehouse an easy favorite amongst Seattleites since 1933. The Dog is also sometimes home to Paws for a Pint, a fundraiser for Dogs for Better Lives opens in a new tab .

Bark Espresso

11335 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle

@barkespresso opens in a new tab

It’s all in the name: This coffee shop loves dogs, and will give ample treats to yours upon arrival. Bonus points: all the coffee is sourced from beloved Seattle institution Caffe Vita opens in a new tab .

Kiss Cafe

2817 Market St., Seattle

@ballardkisscafe opens in a new tab

It’s a cafe that specializes in beer — need we say more? Most importantly, the outdoor patio is pooch-friendly.

Preserve and Gather

358 NW 85th St., Seattle

@preserveandgather opens in a new tab

Any pastry with preserved fruit is the obvious choice here, but don’t let that stop you from also trying the rest of the menu items too (though, to be clear, a trip to Preserve and Gather is hardly complete with a ham and jam sandwich).

Katy’s Corner Cafe

2000 E Union St., Seattle

@katyscafesea opens in a new tab

Given that the Katy’s Corner Cafe Instagram is purportedly run by a very cute pooch named Peaches opens in a new tab , it will come as no surprise that dogs are very much welcome at this Central District mainstay. Seating is available both inside and out.

Portage Bay Cafe

4130 Roosevelt Way NE, (Flagship)

@portagebaycafe opens in a new tab

Portage Bay Cafe has been Seattle’s go-to brunch spot since 1997. And because outdoor seating is available at all five locations, you know what that means: You and your doggo have five whole opportunities to eat at one of the most iconic cafes in Seattle.

Bars

When it rains for nine months in a row and you hardly leave your house, sometimes there’s only one solution: Go meet your friends at the nearest bar. That said, a beer outing should include all of your friends, and this is rather easy to do given the amount of bars in Seattle that are not only pet-friendly, but actually pet-obsessed.

Wildrose

1021 E Pike St., Seattle

@thewildrosebar opens in a new tab

As one of the oldest lesbian bars on the west coast (and one of a handful left opens in a new tab in the entire country), Wildrose is something of a national treasure. It also happens to be dog-friendly, both indoors and out on the seasonal patio, so the next time you go to drag bingo or taco Tuesday, bring the pup.

Linda’s Tavern

707 E. Pine St., Seattle

@lindastavern opens in a new tab

Linda’s Tavern has all the trappings of a Western (cowboys, taxidermy, ranch-like decor), plus all the best aspects of a dive (tater tots, cheap beer). Bring your dog for indoor or outdoor seating — it’s all fair game.

Cloudburst Brewing

2116 Western Ave., 5456 Shilshole Ave

@cloudburstbrew opens in a new tab

Seattle is a town absolutely swimming in good breweries, so consider this merely a starting point on your bar crawl. Leashed dogs are welcome and FYI, the Shilshole location is the one with the dumplings (aka the Dump Truck opens in a new tab ).

Dog Yard Bar

1546 Leary Wy NW, Seattle

@dogyardbar opens in a new tab

More of a dog park than a human bar, Dog Yard Bar is like your local off-leash area if it were slightly more bougie and came equipped with booze. To enter, you can either join as a member or purchase a day pass (both require some vaccine info for the pooch).

Fast Penny Spirits

1138 W Ewing St. Suite B, Seattle

@fastpennyspirits opens in a new tab

This woman-owned distillery is shaking things up in the spirits world with their own, American-made take on amaro (an Italian digestif), called Amaricano. Highly drinkable booze and a very cool HQ on the Lake Washington canal make for one of the best ways to while away an afternoon with your pup.

The Velvet Elk

3605 S McClellan St., Seattle

@the.velvet.elk opens in a new tab

This lesbian-owned cocktail bar loves dogs almost as much as it loves craft beverages. Go for the drinks, stay for the good vibes, expertly curated by owner Kim Beecroft.

Growlerz

5269 Rainier Ave. S, Seattle

@growlerzseattle opens in a new tab

This doggie daycare takes care of its humans, too — namely with beer and patio seating (and also sometimes with drag bingo, trivia night, flight night, and the occasional live music performance).

Fremont Brewing Company

1050 N 34th St., Seattle

@fremontbrewing opens in a new tab

The center of the universe wouldn’t be complete with a craft brewery. Family-owned and operated since 2008, Fremont Brewing Company loves dogs and has a giant urban beer garden to host the whole fam.

Bottlehouse

1416 34th Ave., Seattle

@bottlehouse opens in a new tab

For a dog-friendly date night, try Bottlehouse — the impossibly chic wine-bar-slash-bottle-shop with a large back garden, fancy cheese plates, and frequent musical guests.

Highside Distilling

8895 Three Tree Ln. NE, Units 10-11, Bainbridge Island

@highsidedistilling opens in a new tab

Winslow Way is by the far the busiest street on Bainbridge, but venturing further into the island is a really good idea if you’re a fan of excellent, one-of-a-kind booze. Case in point? Highside Distilling, the family-owned distillery making some of the best gin, amaro, fernet, and whiskey in the PNW.

Courtesy of @holymtnbrewing

Holy Mountain Brewing Company

1421 Elliott Ave. W, Seattle, 7011 Greenwood Ave N, Seattle

Whether you visit the actual brewery in Interbay or the taproom in Phinney Ridge, Holy Mountain is a must-visit destination for beer enthusiasts in Seattle. Both locations are pet-friendly.

Hill City Tap House & Bottle Shop

5303 Rainier Ave. S, Seattle

@hillcitytaphouse opens in a new tab

Just next door to Growlerz, Hill City Tap & Bottle boasts a huge dog-friendly outdoor seating area, copious amounts of beer, and lots of sports on the TV. What’s not to love?

Beverage Place Pub

6413 California Ave. SW, Seattle

@bppub opens in a new tab

This longtime West Seattle watering hole has a stunning 36 beers on tap, plus 100 bottles on offer, which is to say you’ll always be spoiled for choice.

The Dray

708 NW 65th St., Seattle

@thedraycafe opens in a new tab

The Dray is a soccer fan’s bar, first and foremost, but it also has a number of hard-to-find craft beers on tap, plus cheesy snacks (flatbread, grilled cheese). Dogs are welcome inside and out.

Captain Blacks

129 Belmont Ave. E, Seattle

A legendary dive with legendary views, Captain Blacks has not one, but two dog-friendly back patios, coupled with Southern food staples, like fried chicken, catfish, and chicken and waffles.

Parks and trails

For all the talk of good music and great beer, Seattle’s reputation actually hinges on one thing that’s completely unrelated to drinking or ticket sales: the great outdoors. This is a town that does not merely tolerate nature, but actively worships it. Thus, there are no tiny urban “parks” here, but instead, huge, sprawling, areas of wilderness, which is excellent news for the dogs. One last thing: if you’re taking the ferry anywhere (which you absolutely should do), you’ll need a pet carrier for your pup.

Discovery Park

3801 Discovery Park Blvd., Seattle

@friendsofdiscoverypark opens in a new tab

Seattle’s largest public park is genuinely large — as in 534 acres, including 11.81 miles of walking trails all of which are dog-friendly. There’s also a beach, which is extra nice for the pups considering the fact that other public beaches in the city generally go by a no-dogs-allowed rule.

Whidbey Island

@gowhidbeycamano opens in a new tab

Whidbey might be the most popular day trip destination given that it’s only a little over an hour’s drive from Seattle. That said, you should coordinate your departure with the ferry times opens in a new tab , and maybe buy your ticket in advance if it’s a busy summer day. Once there, head to Double Bluff opens in a new tab for an excellent off-leash dog beach, complete with a “doggie shower.”

Gas Works Park

2101 N Northlake Way, Seattle

Formerly a coal gasification plant, Gas Works Park had a true glow-up in 1975 from toxic industrial site to award-winning feat of urban landscaping. While there aren’t any official dog parks here, there is about 20 acres of green space to traverse, and really nice views of Lake Union to take in while you explore what has been called opens in a new tab “the strangest park in Seattle.”

Seward Park

5900 Lake Washington Blvd. S, Seattle

This 300-acre forest on the southwest edge of Lake Union is a must-visit for pups given that it’s home to the annual Furry 5K opens in a new tab , a walk-slash-run benefiting the Seattle Animal Shelter opens in a new tab . There’s also a number of dog-friendly trails here, a fishing pier, a beach, and an amphitheater – which is to say, this park has it all.

Green Lake

7201 East Green Lake Dr. N., Seattle

While Green Lake is rather infamously plagued by toxic algae contamination, the fact remains that this is a beautiful, centrally located park for North Seattleites. Given the algae, you should probably keep your dog away from the water (they’re not really supposed to swim here anyways) — instead, try the 2.8 mile loop around the lake, or any of the surrounding lawn space. There’s also a fenced dog park just south of the lake called Lower Woodland Off Leash Area.

Magnuson Park

7400 Sand Point Way NE, Seattle

Magnuson Park is home to yet another excellent dog park, with the added perk of being the only one in the city with water access (the water, in this case, being Lake Washington). This is dog heaven: 8.6 acres of off-leash lawn, separate areas for small and “shy” dogs, and all of it fenced (you’re welcome, parents).

Volunteer Park

1247 15th Ave. E, Seattle

@volunteer_park opens in a new tab

Looming large in the heart of Capitol Hill, Volunteer Park is home to a number of cultural institutions and recreation areas. Unfortunately the Seattle Asian Art Museum and the Conservatory do not allow dogs — but don’t let that stop you and your pup from exploring the rest of this 48-acre park.

Burke-Gilman Trail

The Burke-Gilman Trail has grown over the years thanks to a number of expansions, and now spans a total of 27 miles, from Golden Gardens all the way to nearby Bothell. Hop on and off with your pup anywhere along the route, but watch out for the gap in the trail, or “missing link,” near Salmon Bay.