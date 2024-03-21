The Dog-Friendly Guide to Seattle · Kinship

Get Your Pup’s Grunge on at These Dog-Friendly Seattle Spots

In the words of Owl City, “Hello, Seattle”—your pup’s favorite rainy playground.

by Emma Banks
March 21, 2024
Whether you moved to Seattle recently for its truly stunning nature or have been here since the glory days of Soundgarden, Pearl Jam, and Nirvana, one thing has always been true about this town: It loves dogs. And while the original home of Starbucks has gone through some major changes in recent years, a May 2023 survey by CoworkingCafe confirms what we all already suspected: Seattle is literally the best city for pets. Case closed. 

Die-hard Seattleites will do basically anything for coffee, beer, and Brandi Carlile, and the same goes for their dogs. More than mere pets, they’re simply an essential fact of life in the Pacific Northwest. That said, keep reading below for a non-exhaustive list of the best bars, cafes, breweries, parks, and hotels that are probably just as obsessed with your dog as you are.

Cafes and Eateries 

Seattle has a long-standing reputation as a town for excellent coffee, beer, and grunge music, but in recent years it’s also become a verifiable foodie’s paradise. But it’s not just about the arrival of some James Beard award-winning chefs — it’s also just as much about the tried and true local favorites (Seattle dog, anyone?) — and the always important factor of whether or not you can bring the dog. 

two dogs at Proper Fish
Proper Fish

112 Madison Ave. N, Bainbridge Island
@proper.fish 

Lauded as the best fish and chips in Seattle by the likes of Forbes Magazine and the Seattle Times, Proper Fish is located just across Elliot Bay on scenic Bainbridge Island. A newly renovated dog-friendly patio makes it extra worth the trip. 

a person with a dog at Volunteer Park Cafe
Volunteer Park Cafe & Pantry

1501 17th Ave. E, Seattle
@cafeandpantry

Volunteer Park’s namesake is a cozy neighborhood haunt serving up what is probably the best egg and cheese sandwich you can find in Seattle. Oh, and your dog will be happy to hear that it’s also surrounded by three excellent parks. Win-win. 

a white dog at Whale Wins
The Whale Wins

3506 Stone Way N, Seattle
@thewhalewins

Renee Erickson’s empire of sea-themed restaurants are all over Seattle, but The Whale Wins — a cozy, open-air cafe in Fremont with a dog-friendly patio — is perhaps the most chill. Besides an excellent menu, they also sell those General Porpoise doughnuts that everyone is obsessed with — while supplies last. 

a dog at Red Arrow coffee
Red Arrow Coffee

425 NW Market St., Seattle
@redarrowcoffee

Tucked away on the back patio of gastropub Brimmer & Heeltap, Red Arrow Coffee is the kind of place you only hear about through word of mouth — locals only, if you will. A cozy fireplace and partially covered seating — all of which is dog-friendly — are simply the cherries on top.

a brown dog outdoors at Oddfellows cafe
Oddfellows

1525 10th Ave., Seattle
@oddfellowscafe

Oddfellows is a total departure from classic Seattle grunge culture. If you squint, you might mistake the inside of this cafe for a restaurant in SoHo, complete with ever so slightly overpriced avocado toast. That said, all outdoor seating is dog-friendly, and the aesthetics are on point. 

a dog eating icecream at Molly Moon
Molly Moon’s

1622.5 N 45th St., Seattle (Flagship)
@mollymoonicecream

Molly Moon’s has been a Seattle favorite since 2008, and it should come as no surprise that all 10 locations are dog-friendly, given that founder Molly Moon Neitzel put her very own pup, Parker Posey, on the company logo. 

two dogs outside of Dick's
Dick’s Drive-In 

111 NE 45th St., Seattle (Flagship)
@dicksdrivein

This Seattle institution has been slinging burgers since 1954, and the menu has hardly changed since. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. All outdoor seating means it’s all dog-friendly, too. 

a dog at a table at Barking Dog
The Barking Dog Alehouse

705 NW 70th St., Seattle
@barkingdogale

Rowdy trivia nights and a large dog-friendly patio have kept The Barking Dog Alehouse an easy favorite amongst Seattleites since 1933. The Dog is also sometimes home to Paws for a Pint, a fundraiser for Dogs for Better Lives.

a dog at a table at Bark coffee
Bark Espresso

11335 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle
@barkespresso

It’s all in the name: This coffee shop loves dogs, and will give ample treats to yours upon arrival. Bonus points: all the coffee is sourced from beloved Seattle institution Caffe Vita

2 dogs outside Kiss Cafe
Kiss Cafe 

2817 Market St., Seattle
@ballardkisscafe

It’s a cafe that specializes in beer — need we say more? Most importantly, the outdoor patio is pooch-friendly.

a dog at Preserve and Gather
Preserve and Gather

358 NW 85th St., Seattle
@preserveandgather

Any pastry with preserved fruit is the obvious choice here, but don’t let that stop you from also trying the rest of the menu items too (though, to be clear, a trip to Preserve and Gather is hardly complete with a ham and jam sandwich). 

a dog outside of Katy's coffee
Katy’s Corner Cafe 

2000 E Union St., Seattle
@katyscafesea

Given that the Katy’s Corner Cafe Instagram is purportedly run by a very cute pooch named Peaches, it will come as no surprise that dogs are very much welcome at this Central District mainstay. Seating is available both inside and out.

a dog at Portage Bay
Portage Bay Cafe 

4130 Roosevelt Way NE, (Flagship)
@portagebaycafe

Portage Bay Cafe has been Seattle’s go-to brunch spot since 1997. And because outdoor seating is available at all five locations, you know what that means: You and your doggo have five whole opportunities to eat at one of the most iconic cafes in Seattle.

Bars

When it rains for nine months in a row and you hardly leave your house, sometimes there’s only one solution: Go meet your friends at the nearest bar. That said, a beer outing should include all of your friends, and this is rather easy to do given the amount of bars in Seattle that are not only pet-friendly, but actually pet-obsessed. 

a dog at Wildrose bar
Wildrose

1021 E Pike St., Seattle
@thewildrosebar

As one of the oldest lesbian bars on the west coast (and one of a handful left in the entire country), Wildrose is something of a national treasure. It also happens to be dog-friendly, both indoors and out on the seasonal patio, so the next time you go to drag bingo or taco Tuesday, bring the pup. 

linda's tavern
Linda’s Tavern

707 E. Pine St., Seattle
@lindastavern

Linda’s Tavern has all the trappings of a Western (cowboys, taxidermy, ranch-like decor), plus all the best aspects of a dive (tater tots, cheap beer). Bring your dog for indoor or outdoor seating — it’s all fair game. 

a dog at Cloudburst
Cloudburst Brewing

2116 Western Ave., 5456 Shilshole Ave
@cloudburstbrew

Seattle is a town absolutely swimming in good breweries, so consider this merely a starting point on your bar crawl. Leashed dogs are welcome and FYI, the Shilshole location is the one with the dumplings (aka the Dump Truck).

a dog outdoors at Dog Yard bar
Dog Yard Bar

1546 Leary Wy NW, Seattle
@dogyardbar

More of a dog park than a human bar, Dog Yard Bar is like your local off-leash area if it were slightly more bougie and came equipped with booze. To enter, you can either join as a member or purchase a day pass (both require some vaccine info for the pooch).

a dog at Fast Penny brewery
Fast Penny Spirits

1138 W Ewing St. Suite B, Seattle
@fastpennyspirits

This woman-owned distillery is shaking things up in the spirits world with their own, American-made take on amaro (an Italian digestif), called Amaricano. Highly drinkable booze and a very cool HQ on the Lake Washington canal make for one of the best ways to while away an afternoon with your pup.

a dog at The Velvet Elk
The Velvet Elk 

3605 S McClellan St., Seattle
@the.velvet.elk

This lesbian-owned cocktail bar loves dogs almost as much as it loves craft beverages. Go for the drinks, stay for the good vibes, expertly curated by owner Kim Beecroft. 

a dog at Growlerz
Growlerz 

5269 Rainier Ave. S, Seattle
@growlerzseattle

This doggie daycare takes care of its humans, too — namely with beer and patio seating (and also sometimes with drag bingo, trivia night, flight night, and the occasional live music performance). 

a dog at Fremont Brewing Company
Fremont Brewing Company

1050 N 34th St., Seattle
@fremontbrewing

The center of the universe wouldn’t be complete with a craft brewery. Family-owned and operated since 2008, Fremont Brewing Company loves dogs and has a giant urban beer garden to host the whole fam.

Bottlehouse

1416 34th Ave., Seattle
@bottlehouse

For a dog-friendly date night, try Bottlehouse — the impossibly chic wine-bar-slash-bottle-shop with a large back garden, fancy cheese plates, and frequent musical guests.

a dog at Hillside brewing
Highside Distilling

8895 Three Tree Ln. NE, Units 10-11, Bainbridge Island
@highsidedistilling

Winslow Way is by the far the busiest street on Bainbridge, but venturing further into the island is a really good idea if you’re a fan of excellent, one-of-a-kind booze. Case in point? Highside Distilling, the family-owned distillery making some of the best gin, amaro, fernet, and whiskey in the PNW. 

three dogs at a table at Holy Mountain brewing
Holy Mountain Brewing Company

1421 Elliott Ave. W, Seattle, 7011 Greenwood Ave N, Seattle

Whether you visit the actual brewery in Interbay or the taproom in Phinney Ridge, Holy Mountain is a must-visit destination for beer enthusiasts in Seattle. Both locations are pet-friendly.

a dog at Hill city tap house
Hill City Tap House & Bottle Shop

5303 Rainier Ave. S, Seattle
@hillcitytaphouse

Just next door to Growlerz, Hill City Tap & Bottle boasts a huge dog-friendly outdoor seating area, copious amounts of beer, and lots of sports on the TV. What’s not to love?

a dog at a table at Beverage Place
Beverage Place Pub

6413 California Ave. SW, Seattle
@bppub

This longtime West Seattle watering hole has a stunning 36 beers on tap, plus 100 bottles on offer, which is to say you’ll always be spoiled for choice. 

a dog sniffing a cup at The Dray
The Dray

708 NW 65th St., Seattle
@thedraycafe

The Dray is a soccer fan’s bar, first and foremost, but it also has a number of hard-to-find craft beers on tap, plus cheesy snacks (flatbread, grilled cheese). Dogs are welcome inside and out. 

dog sitting at Captain Black
Captain Blacks

129 Belmont Ave. E, Seattle

A legendary dive with legendary views, Captain Blacks has not one, but two dog-friendly back patios, coupled with Southern food staples, like fried chicken, catfish, and chicken and waffles. 

Parks and trails

For all the talk of good music and great beer, Seattle’s reputation actually hinges on one thing that’s completely unrelated to drinking or ticket sales: the great outdoors. This is a town that does not merely tolerate nature, but actively worships it. Thus, there are no tiny urban “parks” here, but instead, huge, sprawling, areas of wilderness, which is excellent news for the dogs. One last thing: if you’re taking the ferry anywhere (which you absolutely should do), you’ll need a pet carrier for your pup.

a dog on the beach at Discovery Park
Discovery Park

3801 Discovery Park Blvd., Seattle
@friendsofdiscoverypark

Seattle’s largest public park is genuinely large — as in 534 acres, including 11.81 miles of walking trails all of which are dog-friendly. There’s also a beach, which is extra nice for the pups considering the fact that other public beaches in the city generally go by a no-dogs-allowed rule. 

a brown dog on a trail at Whidbey Island
Whidbey Island

@gowhidbeycamano

Whidbey might be the most popular day trip destination given that it’s only a little over an hour’s drive from Seattle. That said, you should coordinate your departure with the ferry times, and maybe buy your ticket in advance if it’s a busy summer day. Once there, head to Double Bluff for an excellent off-leash dog beach, complete with a “doggie shower.”

a dog overlooking Gasworks Park
Gas Works Park

2101 N Northlake Way, Seattle

Formerly a coal gasification plant, Gas Works Park had a true glow-up in 1975 from toxic industrial site to award-winning feat of urban landscaping. While there aren’t any official dog parks here, there is about 20 acres of green space to traverse, and really nice views of Lake Union to take in while you explore what has been called “the strangest park in Seattle.”

a white dog by a tree in Seward Park
Seward Park

5900 Lake Washington Blvd. S, Seattle

This 300-acre forest on the southwest edge of Lake Union is a must-visit for pups given that it’s home to the annual Furry 5K, a walk-slash-run benefiting the Seattle Animal Shelter. There’s also a number of dog-friendly trails here, a fishing pier, a beach, and an amphitheater – which is to say, this park has it all. 

a dog outside at Greenlake Park
Green Lake

7201 East Green Lake Dr. N., Seattle

While Green Lake is rather infamously plagued by toxic algae contamination, the fact remains that this is a beautiful, centrally located park for North Seattleites. Given the algae, you should probably keep your dog away from the water (they’re not really supposed to swim here anyways) — instead, try the 2.8 mile loop around the lake, or any of the surrounding lawn space. There’s also a fenced dog park just south of the lake called Lower Woodland Off Leash Area. 

a dog in the water at Magnuson Park
Magnuson Park

7400 Sand Point Way NE, Seattle

Magnuson Park is home to yet another excellent dog park, with the added perk of being the only one in the city with water access (the water, in this case, being Lake Washington). This is dog heaven: 8.6 acres of off-leash lawn, separate areas for small and “shy” dogs, and all of it fenced (you’re welcome, parents). 

a white dog at Volunteer Park
Volunteer Park

1247 15th Ave. E, Seattle
@volunteer_park

Looming large in the heart of Capitol Hill, Volunteer Park is home to a number of cultural institutions and recreation areas. Unfortunately the Seattle Asian Art Museum and the Conservatory do not allow dogs — but don’t let that stop you and your pup from exploring the rest of this 48-acre park. 

two dogs outside at Burke Gilman park
Burke-Gilman Trail

The Burke-Gilman Trail has grown over the years thanks to a number of expansions, and now spans a total of 27 miles, from Golden Gardens all the way to nearby Bothell. Hop on and off with your pup anywhere along the route, but watch out for the gap in the trail, or “missing link,” near Salmon Bay.