San Francisco: The foggy city by the Bay is known for its beautiful views, hilly streets, and a counterculture history that has been massively reshaped by tech in recent years. It is also a hub for dog people, with countless parks and year-round sunshine making it a great place for pups to thrive.

Bay Area dog lovers have a growing number of spots where their pets are welcome — so much so that one recent study named San Francisco opens in a new tab the most dog-friendly city in the U.S. Whether you want to take your pup to a gourmet dinner, to the park to meet their own friends, or simply on a good hike, here are some of the top spots in town.

Cafes, Bars, and Eateries

Situated in sunny California, where produce is often cheap and in season, San Francisco is a great food city. Luckily, many of its restaurants also allow dogs, so bring your pup and head out for a beer or a meal. More often than not, your pet’s own dog-friendly snacks will be provided.

Courtesy of @isimmons

Duboce Park Cafe

2 Sanchez St., San Francisco

@parkcafelife opens in a new tab

This cafe serves delicious egg scrambles, sandwiches, and coffee. Situated adjacent to the popular dog park Duboce Park, it caters to its dog clientele by allowing pups inside and offering water bowls. This is a great spot to bring your pup after a raucous morning at the dog park.

Dogue SF

988 Valencia St., San Francisco

@dogue.sf opens in a new tab

This much-buzzed-about opens in a new tab fine-dining eatery for dogs functions as an all-natural food shop throughout the week but on Sundays turns into Bone Appétit Cafe — a restaurant with a tasting menu for pups. Reservations are preferred for the Dogue (rhymes with “vogue”) food experience, which includes a number of courses developed by co-owner Rahmi Massarweh, a classically trained chef who began cooking for dogs exclusively after he burned out working in fine-dining kitchens. Situated in the Mission neighborhood.

Courtesy of @arcticfox__booboo

Zazie

941 Cole St., San Francisco

@zazie_sf opens in a new tab

This dog-friendly restaurant in Cole Valley allows you to bring your pup to eat outdoors any night of the week, but on Mondays dog dining is encouraged. At its weekly “Zazie Has Gone to the Dogs” opens in a new tab event, the restaurant offers $10 off a bottle of wine for pup parents bringing a dog, plus unlimited dog treats for your pup.

Courtesy of @elriosf

El Rio

3158 Mission St., San Francisco

@elriosf opens in a new tab

This beloved gay bar in the Mission hosts happy hours, concerts, and dance parties on its back patio — where all are welcome, including your pup. While it does not encourage opens in a new tab pets at some of its wilder parties (things can get pretty crowded), a weeknight is a safe bet to bring your dog companion. Check out its online calendar opens in a new tab for events in advance.

Courtesy of @bendersbarandgrill

Bender’s

806 S. Van Ness Ave., San Francisco

@bendersbarandgrill opens in a new tab

Another fun bar in the Mission, Bender’s has a dive-y vibe and a back patio that welcomes dogs. Order some greasy bar tacos for yourself and ask for their house-made dog treats for your pup.

Courtesy of @sfmolotovs

Molotov’s

582 Haight St., San Francisco

@sfmolotovs opens in a new tab

Bring your canine pals to this Lower Haight dive bar. Known for its cheap drinks, low-key vibe, and punk energy, this is a fun place to post up with your pup and a beer.

Courtesy of @theperchingpoodle

Rose’s Cafe SF

2298 Union St., San Francisco

@rosescafesf opens in a new tab

Head to the Marina for a fancy little cafe experience, complete with gourmet treats opens in a new tab for your pup. Who could resist an afternoon snacking on delicious entrees and small plates in an adorable French brasserie style environs? Baked goods can also be taken to go at any time.

Courtesy of @nami.the.yorkie

Devil’s Teeth Cafe

3876 Noriega St., San Francisco

@devilsteeth opens in a new tab

This delicious cafe has yummy house-made treats opens in a new tab for dogs and their humans. Although Fido may have to wait outside (they don’t let pups indoors) it’s worth a stop for a delicious snack. Locations in the Outer Sunset and Richmond.

Courtesy of @kamatis.the.dachshund

Park Chalet Coastal Beer Garden

1000 Great Hwy, San Francisco, CA

@parkchalet_sf opens in a new tab

Located conveniently between Golden Gate Park and dog-friendly Ocean Beach, Park Chalet is a great place to stop by for an outdoor meal or drink with your pup.

Courtesy of @k0na808

Kona’s Street Market

32 3rd St., San Francisco

@konas_sf opens in a new tab

This craft cocktail bar is located near Union Square and features a menu inspired by worldwide markets. Kona is named after the owner’s Pit Bull, the bar’s ambassador who can often be seen hanging out inside. Your dog is more than welcome, too, of course.

Courtesy of @guaposf

Tacolicious

741 Valencia St., San Francisco (and others)

@tacolicious opens in a new tab

This SF-founded local taco chain has four locations around the city, most of which offer dog-friendly outdoor seating.

Courtesy of @palmhousesf

Palm House SF

2032 Union St., San Francisco

@palmhousesf opens in a new tab

Grab yourself a punch bowl at this adorable and tropical Pacific Heights bar — doggies will be given their own flower lei to fit the theme, plus unlimited treats. This spot has frequently been voted one of the most dog-friendly restaurants in the Bay — what are you waiting for?

Courtesy of @toronadosf

Toronado

547 Haight St., San Francisco

@toronadosf opens in a new tab

This SF dive bar in the Lower Haight offers a large range of brews on tap and loves dogs. No food served here, but bring your pet inside for a drink.

Courtesy of @theworldaccordingtolou

Xochi the Dog, Cafe

1038 E 21st St., Oakland

@xochithedogcafe opens in a new tab

If you think dogs in SF have all the fun, you should check out this sweet dog-friendly cafe in the Bella Vista neighborhood of Oakland. They use fresh, locally sourced ingredients for their human foods and welcome all kinds of dogs on their back patio. Check their website opens in a new tab for fun music and community events.

Courtesy of @brewski_and_allie

Telegraph Beer Garden (aka Beeryland Oakland)

2318 Telegraph Ave., Oakland

@beeryland_oakland opens in a new tab

Another dog-friendly beer garden in the East Bay, Telegraph (aka Beeryland) is located near Oakland’s Uptown neighborhood and has a variety of local beers on tap. Bring your pup to its outdoor patio and enjoy some of the human food, which includes sandwiches and locally made sausage.

Parks and Trails

San Franciscans aren’t paying those exorbitant rent prices for nothing — the Bay Area is a veritable outdoor playground, surrounded at all turns by the beauty of the ocean and mountainous hills. Check out these dog parks and hiking trails for pups of every level of adventurousness.

Courtesy of @sterling.sausage

Duboce Dog Park

At the intersections of Duboce Street and Scott Street, San Francisco

Duboce is a sunny San Francisco dog park that attracts opens in a new tab pets from surrounding neighborhoods, including Noe Valley and the Castro. With both off-leash and on-leash areas, Duboce is a popular spot with local dog parents and professional dog walkers alike.

Courtesy of @ultimuttadventures_sf

Corona Heights

263 Roosevelt Way, San Francisco

Not too far from Duboce sits Corona Heights, a park with a dog-play area and stellar views of the city. The hike can be a bit steep, but is worth it for the gorgeous vistas and relaxed dog environment.

Courtesy of @millieinsf

Fort Funston

Fort Funston Rd., San Francisco

Most dog-lovers of the Bay will be familiar with Fort Funston, a delightful nature area that is always crowded with pups! Off-leash dogs (who are trained with voice cues) are welcome, and there are plenty of trails for dogs to walk about. As is the case for all SF-area parks, keep an eye out for coyote alerts during the Spring season before allowing your dogs off-leash.

Courtesy of @blue_the_belgian_malinois

Ocean Beach

704 Great Hwy, San Francisco

This park is one of the most popular in San Francisco for humans and dogs. Pups are allowed off-leash throughout the beach, except for the areas from Sloat Boulevard to Stairwell 21 (keep an eye out for signs).

Courtesy of @diesel_by_the_bay

Chrissy Field

1199 E. Beach, San Francisco

A beautiful park with stunning views of the Golden Gate Bridge, Chrissy Field is a great place to bring your pup to run and romp. Most areas of the shoreline are leash-optional (check signs to be sure) and a popular place to play.

Courtesy of @_sebinthecity

Buena Vista Park

838 Buena Vista Ave W., San Francisco

This dog park located in the Haight-Ashbury neighborhood of San Francisco has a large off-leash run that is popular with dog parents and dog walkers in the city. Let your pup romp around with friends in the fun play area, which has hilly spots fun to run around.

Courtesy of @mini.onyx

Point Isabel

2701 Isabel St., Richmond

On the other side of the bridge in Richmond is this gorgeous park with beautiful, sweeping views of the Bay. With more than 23 square acres of off-leash trails, it is considered the largest dog park in the United States. Point Isabel even has opens in a new tab its own dog groomer and dog cafe to bring your pup for a little spritz-up after playing.

Courtesy of @boutonthebernie

Lake Merritt

568 Bellevue Ave., Oakland

Although there are not many off-leash spots around this lake, it’s a popular spot for dogs to walk. The lake has paved paths around its entire circumference, which is around three miles to walk in full. Bring your pup for a fun walk through the heart of Oakland.

Courtesy of @walter_of_temescal

Reinhardt Redwood Regional Park

7867 Redwood Rd., Oakland

Part of the East Bay Regional Parks District, this expansive park contains the largest remaining natural stand of coast redwood trees found in the area and has many off-leash dog trails to enjoy. Dogs are allowed off-leash on Golden Spike and Bridle Trail but should be leashed on the Stream Trail and Serpentine Prairie Trail. Keep an eye out for leash signs and enjoy.

Arts and Culture

Pekic / Getty Images

Take a Cable Car

What is more San Francisco than riding a cable car? But what many may not know is that the world-famous vehicles allow dogs during certain hours. Leave your pup at home during peak hours (5 to 9 a.m. and 3 to 7 p.m. on weekdays). Otherwise, you are allowed one pet per vehicle if the dog is leashed and on the lap of a rider.

Courtesy of @pikadventure

Take a Dog-Friendly Cruise Around the Bay

Take your pup to the high seas with this 60-minute cruise tour of the Bay with Blue & Gold Fleet, a cruise service that allows dogs on board. Sail under the Golden Gate Bridge, around Alcatraz Island, and past the Pier 39 sea lions — all while listening to an audio history tour of what you see. $39 tickets for adults.

Courtesy of @jellybearthedog

Wander the Palace of Fine Arts

3601 Lyon St, San Francisco

@thepalaceoffinearts opens in a new tab

While non-service dogs aren’t allowed in most SF museums, you can still get your pup a little bit of culture by exploring the Palace of Fine Arts opens in a new tab in San Francisco, a beautiful Greco-Roman rotunda with a calm lagoon and plenty of birds to observe. Dogs must be leashed for this stroll.

Courtesy of @sfgiants

Baseball Goes to the Dogs: a Game at Oracle Park

24 Willie Mays Plaza, San Francisco

@oraclepark opens in a new tab

Take your pup out to the ballgame (that’s our preferred version of that song, anyway). Every summer, the San Francisco Giants have one day on which dogs are allowed at their stadium, so keep an eye on their calendar opens in a new tab . Come early for a Dog Days parade around the stadium, with a pup costume contest, too. Ticket sales partially benefit the local SPCA.

Courtesy of @ramonaterrier

Coit Tower Hike

1 Telegraph Hill Blvd., San Francisco

Explore one of San Francisco’s most iconic landmarks with your pal by hiking up to Coit Tower, which has been a staple in the city’s skyline since its construction in the 1930s. Journey up the long stairs of Telegraph Hill with your dog (on leash, please!) and enjoy a potential fly-over from the resident parrots there.

Shopping

Courtesy of @mishka_dog_cakes

Mishka Gourmet Dog Treats

2124 Union St., San Francisco

@mishka_dog_cakes opens in a new tab

Celebrate your pup’s birthday with a fancy cake from Mishka, which uses all-natural ingredients for healthy dog goodies. The store, which has a location in Pacific Heights as well as a treat stand at the San Francisco Ferry Building, sells birthday cakes, treats, and candies.

Courtesy of @ruff.its.rufio

Le Marcel Dog Bakery

@le_marcel_dog_bakery opens in a new tab

2066 Union St., San Francisco

This doggie bakery and pet store in Pacific Heights has homemade goodies and a patio where you and your pooch can hang out. In addition to treats, it also sells dog beds, clothes, and other supplies.

Courtesy of Little Ark

Little Ark SF

748 14th St., San Francisco

@littlearksf opens in a new tab

Give your pup the spa treatment at Little Ark grooming in the Castro. Full baths and grooming costs depend on the size and type of dog you have, but individual services like nail trims start at $25. The shop does not use kennels for pups between grooms but instead allows them to mingle together in a more friendly environment, while also offering quieter spaces for dogs who need some alone time.

Courtesy of @jabbajaw

Pawtrero

199 Mississippi St., San Francisco

@pawtrero opens in a new tab

A pet store in Potrero Hill that offers a range of healthy dog food, pet supplies, and self-service baths to get your pooch looking their best.

Courtesy of @bow_wow_meow_sf

Bow Wow Meow

2150 Polk St., San Francisco

@bow_wow_meow_sf opens in a new tab

A pet store supported by Bay Area royalty Steph Curry opens in a new tab ? Sign us up. Bow Wow Meow has locations in Menlo Park, San Carlos, and San Francisco in Russian Hill — with tons of pet supplies, including cute hats and outfits for your dog, as well as healthy foods and treats. The stores also have pet services like grooming, nail trimming, and even a vet clinic.

Courtesy of @bernalbeast

Bernal Beast

509 Cortland Ave., San Francisco

@bernalbeast opens in a new tab

This Bernal Heights store offers a range of natural, raw, and organic pet foods as well as supplies like leashes and other accessories for your pup.

Courtesy of @topdog_sanfrancisco

Top Dog Boutique & Grooming

5050 Geary Blvd., San Francisco

@topdog_sanfrancisco opens in a new tab

Top Dog is a grooming boutique located in the Richmond District that specializes in Asian-style fusion grooming — giving your pup the fanciest of ‘dos. To reduce stress on your dog, they only allow one pet in at a time, giving the groomer a chance to focus all their attention on your pampered pup.

Hotels