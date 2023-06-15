Catch a Cable Car and Hang at These Pup-Friendly San Francisco Spots
The home of the very fun, very queer Castro District, the Golden Gate Bridge, and...your happy pup.
San Francisco: The foggy city by the Bay is known for its beautiful views, hilly streets, and a counterculture history that has been massively reshaped by tech in recent years. It is also a hub for dog people, with countless parks and year-round sunshine making it a great place for pups to thrive.
Bay Area dog lovers have a growing number of spots where their pets are welcome — so much so that one recent study named San Franciscoopens in a new tab the most dog-friendly city in the U.S. Whether you want to take your pup to a gourmet dinner, to the park to meet their own friends, or simply on a good hike, here are some of the top spots in town.
Cafes, Bars, and Eateries
Situated in sunny California, where produce is often cheap and in season, San Francisco is a great food city. Luckily, many of its restaurants also allow dogs, so bring your pup and head out for a beer or a meal. More often than not, your pet’s own dog-friendly snacks will be provided.
Duboce Park Cafe
2 Sanchez St., San Francisco
@parkcafelife opens in a new tab
This cafe serves delicious egg scrambles, sandwiches, and coffee. Situated adjacent to the popular dog park Duboce Park, it caters to its dog clientele by allowing pups inside and offering water bowls. This is a great spot to bring your pup after a raucous morning at the dog park.
Dogue SF
988 Valencia St., San Francisco
@dogue.sfopens in a new tab
This much-buzzed-aboutopens in a new tab fine-dining eatery for dogs functions as an all-natural food shop throughout the week but on Sundays turns into Bone Appétit Cafe — a restaurant with a tasting menu for pups. Reservations are preferred for the Dogue (rhymes with “vogue”) food experience, which includes a number of courses developed by co-owner Rahmi Massarweh, a classically trained chef who began cooking for dogs exclusively after he burned out working in fine-dining kitchens. Situated in the Mission neighborhood.
Zazie
941 Cole St., San Francisco
@zazie_sfopens in a new tab
This dog-friendly restaurant in Cole Valley allows you to bring your pup to eat outdoors any night of the week, but on Mondays dog dining is encouraged. At its weekly “Zazie Has Gone to the Dogs”opens in a new tab event, the restaurant offers $10 off a bottle of wine for pup parents bringing a dog, plus unlimited dog treats for your pup.
El Rio
3158 Mission St., San Francisco
@elriosfopens in a new tab
This beloved gay bar in the Mission hosts happy hours, concerts, and dance parties on its back patio — where all are welcome, including your pup. While it does not encourageopens in a new tab pets at some of its wilder parties (things can get pretty crowded), a weeknight is a safe bet to bring your dog companion. Check out its online calendaropens in a new tab for events in advance.
Bender’s
806 S. Van Ness Ave., San Francisco
@bendersbarandgrillopens in a new tab
Another fun bar in the Mission, Bender’s has a dive-y vibe and a back patio that welcomes dogs. Order some greasy bar tacos for yourself and ask for their house-made dog treats for your pup.
Molotov’s
582 Haight St., San Francisco
@sfmolotovsopens in a new tab
Bring your canine pals to this Lower Haight dive bar. Known for its cheap drinks, low-key vibe, and punk energy, this is a fun place to post up with your pup and a beer.
Rose’s Cafe SF
2298 Union St., San Francisco
@rosescafesfopens in a new tab
Head to the Marina for a fancy little cafe experience, complete with gourmet treatsopens in a new tab for your pup. Who could resist an afternoon snacking on delicious entrees and small plates in an adorable French brasserie style environs? Baked goods can also be taken to go at any time.
Devil’s Teeth Cafe
3876 Noriega St., San Francisco
@devilsteethopens in a new tab
This delicious cafe has yummy house-made treatsopens in a new tab for dogs and their humans. Although Fido may have to wait outside (they don’t let pups indoors) it’s worth a stop for a delicious snack. Locations in the Outer Sunset and Richmond.
Park Chalet Coastal Beer Garden
1000 Great Hwy, San Francisco, CA
@parkchalet_sfopens in a new tab
Located conveniently between Golden Gate Park and dog-friendly Ocean Beach, Park Chalet is a great place to stop by for an outdoor meal or drink with your pup.
Kona’s Street Market
32 3rd St., San Francisco
@konas_sfopens in a new tab
This craft cocktail bar is located near Union Square and features a menu inspired by worldwide markets. Kona is named after the owner’s Pit Bull, the bar’s ambassador who can often be seen hanging out inside. Your dog is more than welcome, too, of course.
Tacolicious
741 Valencia St., San Francisco (and others)
@tacoliciousopens in a new tab
This SF-founded local taco chain has four locations around the city, most of which offer dog-friendly outdoor seating.
Palm House SF
2032 Union St., San Francisco
@palmhousesfopens in a new tab
Grab yourself a punch bowl at this adorable and tropical Pacific Heights bar — doggies will be given their own flower lei to fit the theme, plus unlimited treats. This spot has frequently been voted one of the most dog-friendly restaurants in the Bay — what are you waiting for?
Toronado
547 Haight St., San Francisco
@toronadosfopens in a new tab
This SF dive bar in the Lower Haight offers a large range of brews on tap and loves dogs. No food served here, but bring your pet inside for a drink.
Xochi the Dog, Cafe
1038 E 21st St., Oakland
@xochithedogcafeopens in a new tab
If you think dogs in SF have all the fun, you should check out this sweet dog-friendly cafe in the Bella Vista neighborhood of Oakland. They use fresh, locally sourced ingredients for their human foods and welcome all kinds of dogs on their back patio. Check their websiteopens in a new tab for fun music and community events.
Telegraph Beer Garden (aka Beeryland Oakland)
2318 Telegraph Ave., Oakland
@beeryland_oaklandopens in a new tab
Another dog-friendly beer garden in the East Bay, Telegraph (aka Beeryland) is located near Oakland’s Uptown neighborhood and has a variety of local beers on tap. Bring your pup to its outdoor patio and enjoy some of the human food, which includes sandwiches and locally made sausage.
Parks and Trails
San Franciscans aren’t paying those exorbitant rent prices for nothing — the Bay Area is a veritable outdoor playground, surrounded at all turns by the beauty of the ocean and mountainous hills. Check out these dog parks and hiking trails for pups of every level of adventurousness.
Duboce Dog Park
At the intersections of Duboce Street and Scott Street, San Francisco
Duboce is a sunny San Francisco dog park that attractsopens in a new tab pets from surrounding neighborhoods, including Noe Valley and the Castro. With both off-leash and on-leash areas, Duboce is a popular spot with local dog parents and professional dog walkers alike.
Corona Heights
263 Roosevelt Way, San Francisco
Not too far from Duboce sits Corona Heights, a park with a dog-play area and stellar views of the city. The hike can be a bit steep, but is worth it for the gorgeous vistas and relaxed dog environment.
Fort Funston
Fort Funston Rd., San Francisco
Most dog-lovers of the Bay will be familiar with Fort Funston, a delightful nature area that is always crowded with pups! Off-leash dogs (who are trained with voice cues) are welcome, and there are plenty of trails for dogs to walk about. As is the case for all SF-area parks, keep an eye out for coyote alerts during the Spring season before allowing your dogs off-leash.
Ocean Beach
704 Great Hwy, San Francisco
This park is one of the most popular in San Francisco for humans and dogs. Pups are allowed off-leash throughout the beach, except for the areas from Sloat Boulevard to Stairwell 21 (keep an eye out for signs).
Chrissy Field
1199 E. Beach, San Francisco
A beautiful park with stunning views of the Golden Gate Bridge, Chrissy Field is a great place to bring your pup to run and romp. Most areas of the shoreline are leash-optional (check signs to be sure) and a popular place to play.
Buena Vista Park
838 Buena Vista Ave W., San Francisco
This dog park located in the Haight-Ashbury neighborhood of San Francisco has a large off-leash run that is popular with dog parents and dog walkers in the city. Let your pup romp around with friends in the fun play area, which has hilly spots fun to run around.
Point Isabel
2701 Isabel St., Richmond
On the other side of the bridge in Richmond is this gorgeous park with beautiful, sweeping views of the Bay. With more than 23 square acres of off-leash trails, it is considered the largest dog park in the United States. Point Isabel even hasopens in a new tab its own dog groomer and dog cafe to bring your pup for a little spritz-up after playing.
Lake Merritt
568 Bellevue Ave., Oakland
Although there are not many off-leash spots around this lake, it’s a popular spot for dogs to walk. The lake has paved paths around its entire circumference, which is around three miles to walk in full. Bring your pup for a fun walk through the heart of Oakland.
Reinhardt Redwood Regional Park
7867 Redwood Rd., Oakland
Part of the East Bay Regional Parks District, this expansive park contains the largest remaining natural stand of coast redwood trees found in the area and has many off-leash dog trails to enjoy. Dogs are allowed off-leash on Golden Spike and Bridle Trail but should be leashed on the Stream Trail and Serpentine Prairie Trail. Keep an eye out for leash signs and enjoy.
Arts and Culture
Take a Cable Car
What is more San Francisco than riding a cable car? But what many may not know is that the world-famous vehicles allow dogs during certain hours. Leave your pup at home during peak hours (5 to 9 a.m. and 3 to 7 p.m. on weekdays). Otherwise, you are allowed one pet per vehicle if the dog is leashed and on the lap of a rider.
Take a Dog-Friendly Cruise Around the Bay
Take your pup to the high seas with this 60-minute cruise tour of the Bay with Blue & Gold Fleet, a cruise service that allows dogs on board. Sail under the Golden Gate Bridge, around Alcatraz Island, and past the Pier 39 sea lions — all while listening to an audio history tour of what you see. $39 tickets for adults.
Wander the Palace of Fine Arts
3601 Lyon St, San Francisco
@thepalaceoffineartsopens in a new tab
While non-service dogs aren’t allowed in most SF museums, you can still get your pup a little bit of culture by exploring the Palace of Fine Artsopens in a new tab in San Francisco, a beautiful Greco-Roman rotunda with a calm lagoon and plenty of birds to observe. Dogs must be leashed for this stroll.
Baseball Goes to the Dogs: a Game at Oracle Park
24 Willie Mays Plaza, San Francisco
@oracleparkopens in a new tab
Take your pup out to the ballgame (that’s our preferred version of that song, anyway). Every summer, the San Francisco Giants have one day on which dogs are allowed at their stadium, so keep an eye on their calendaropens in a new tab. Come early for a Dog Days parade around the stadium, with a pup costume contest, too. Ticket sales partially benefit the local SPCA.
Coit Tower Hike
1 Telegraph Hill Blvd., San Francisco
Explore one of San Francisco’s most iconic landmarks with your pal by hiking up to Coit Tower, which has been a staple in the city’s skyline since its construction in the 1930s. Journey up the long stairs of Telegraph Hill with your dog (on leash, please!) and enjoy a potential fly-over from the resident parrots there.
Shopping
Mishka Gourmet Dog Treats
2124 Union St., San Francisco
@mishka_dog_cakesopens in a new tab
Celebrate your pup’s birthday with a fancy cake from Mishka, which uses all-natural ingredients for healthy dog goodies. The store, which has a location in Pacific Heights as well as a treat stand at the San Francisco Ferry Building, sells birthday cakes, treats, and candies.
Le Marcel Dog Bakery
@le_marcel_dog_bakeryopens in a new tab
2066 Union St., San Francisco
This doggie bakery and pet store in Pacific Heights has homemade goodies and a patio where you and your pooch can hang out. In addition to treats, it also sells dog beds, clothes, and other supplies.
Little Ark SF
748 14th St., San Francisco
@littlearksfopens in a new tab
Give your pup the spa treatment at Little Ark grooming in the Castro. Full baths and grooming costs depend on the size and type of dog you have, but individual services like nail trims start at $25. The shop does not use kennels for pups between grooms but instead allows them to mingle together in a more friendly environment, while also offering quieter spaces for dogs who need some alone time.
Pawtrero
199 Mississippi St., San Francisco
@pawtreroopens in a new tab
A pet store in Potrero Hill that offers a range of healthy dog food, pet supplies, and self-service baths to get your pooch looking their best.
Bow Wow Meow
2150 Polk St., San Francisco
@bow_wow_meow_sfopens in a new tab
A pet store supported by Bay Area royalty Steph Curryopens in a new tab? Sign us up. Bow Wow Meow has locations in Menlo Park, San Carlos, and San Francisco in Russian Hill — with tons of pet supplies, including cute hats and outfits for your dog, as well as healthy foods and treats. The stores also have pet services like grooming, nail trimming, and even a vet clinic.
Bernal Beast
509 Cortland Ave., San Francisco
@bernalbeastopens in a new tab
This Bernal Heights store offers a range of natural, raw, and organic pet foods as well as supplies like leashes and other accessories for your pup.
Top Dog Boutique & Grooming
5050 Geary Blvd., San Francisco
@topdog_sanfranciscoopens in a new tab
Top Dog is a grooming boutique located in the Richmond District that specializes in Asian-style fusion grooming — giving your pup the fanciest of ‘dos. To reduce stress on your dog, they only allow one pet in at a time, giving the groomer a chance to focus all their attention on your pampered pup.