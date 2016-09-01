How to Glamp With Dogs in California

Glamping is for those who prefer to take their outdoor experiences with a side of luxury. Like the name—a mash-up of glamour and camping— suggests, it’s a world of tricked-out cabins, yurts, trailers and treehouses that offer appealing creature comforts, including hot water, an indoor bathroom and protection from the elements. Prices range from $138 per night for a pet-friendly yurt in upstate New York to just under $1,700 per night for four tented cabins on a Montana ranch. It’s a new way to experience the call of the wild with your pup. Here are some of the best dog-friendly glamping sites in California.

Dog-Friendly Glamping in California

A Creekside Tent With Mountain Views

This beautiful private tent opens in a new tab , located in Cobb, California, offers a rustic experience with awe-inspiring trees and views of Cobb Mountain. The canvas safari tent accommodates up to four guests and their pups and is furnished with a queen size bed, twin bed, and several cozy chairs. $181/night.

A Tranquil Off-Grid Desert Retreat

Sitting atop a hill on the hillside east of Temecula, this cute tiny home opens in a new tab offers amazing valley views. This peaceful, pet-friendly spot is highly recommended and features a zen garden, Wi-Fi, and a small outdoor kitchen. Furnished with soft linens, a queen bed, and a desk, this cozy home also includes much-appreciated air-conditioning for warmer days. $181/night.

A Safari-Style Tent in Big Sur

Tucked away in the forest along the coast of one of the most popular destinations, these luxury resort-style safari tents opens in a new tab put a stylish twist on camping. There are 15 pet-friendly glamping spots on 20 acres, each with luxury linens, electricity, and a fire pit. While there’s an area to cook, this beautiful campground also includes an on-site eatery. The bathrooms here take it to the next level with teak-enclosed showers, heated floors, and marble vanities. $240/night.

Glamorous Campsite Retreat