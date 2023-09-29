West Coast Dog-Friendly Travel Ideas

From the most dog-friendly town in California to one of the country’s best off-leash parks in Redmond, Washington, these are our favorite dog-oriented destinations for adventuring in the West.

California

On the North end of Stinson Beach, California opens in a new tab , you’ll find a haven for any dog who simply likes to be near the ocean. Dogs are free to roam off-leash on the beach and in the waves. It’s a beautiful place for both people and pets, with two miles of pure, luscious sand and lovely views.

It’s anything but a secret here in Northern California, but Carmel-by-the-Sea opens in a new tab is the most dog-friendly town. At the beach for off-leash dogs, you’ll discover canines of all sizes and shapes romping on the shoreline. Afterward, take a walk into town, and you’ll find many places that welcome dogs, including quite a few outdoor restaurants.

A little farther East, you’ll want to stay at Outbound Hotel opens in a new tab Mammoth, the coziest spot for you and your pup. The resort is located in Mammoth Lakes, an idyllic town in the Sierra Nevada mountains just a short drive from Yosemite National Park. Dense with gorgeous lakes, mountains, and forests, Mammoth Lakes is full of countless wonders for outdoorsy pets to explore — from limestone towers to ancient sequoias. After a day of taking in the sights, Outbound Mammoth opens in a new tab is the perfect place to unwind with in-room spa service, a luxurious bar, and toasty fire pits. And to support your and your pup’s adventuring, Outbound Hotels offers ten percent off gear with Black Tie Adventure Rentals and a complimentary shuttle to the mountain. Right now, Outbound Mammoth is offering a Best In Show package opens in a new tab , complete with puppy treats, a toy, and more.

At the Mount Whitney Trail, 13 miles west of Lone Pine, California, you’ll find the highest peak in the contiguous United States. Avid hikers can take this dog-friendly picturesque trail through three pristine lakes and two campgrounds for an endless adventure in the mountains. Note: Dogs are not allowed on the summit or the final 3 miles of trail.

Only 100 miles north of San Francisco lies Mendocino County, and there you can head to Lake Mendocino for a dog-friendly relaxing walk along the lake. At the Mendocino Coast Botanical Gardens, people with leashed dogs can stroll through 47 acres of garden, and opposite the gardens, you’ll find a thriving ocean scene with many other dog-friendly inns.

Idaho

In beautiful North Idaho opens in a new tab , you’ll be surrounded by pristine lakes, including Lake Pend Oreille, Lake Coeur d’Alene, Spirit Lake, Hayden Lake, Priest Lake, and more. It’s the perfect place to go kayaking opens in a new tab with your pup — be sure to bring a life vest.

Hike a mountain, catch some sun, sink your teeth into a “spicy pig” sandwich…all with your dog at your side. At the end of the day, both of you are welcome at the Hotel Ketchum opens in a new tab , which not only provides the pup with a dog bed, leash, and backpack but also donates a percentage of the pet fee to a local animal shelter. Plus, the hotel does its bit for the environment by sponsoring a PUP (Pick Up for the Planet) waste collection bin at the Adams Gulch.

Washington

Over in the pacific northwest, Washington state offers many great dog-friendly vacations. In Lake Chelan, there are over six pet-friendly wineries. The Balsamroot, Lake Chelan Winery, Tildio, and Tunnel Hill all welcome dogs on their patios. Each serves excellent wine, and some offer pairs of foods. Afterward, enjoy the pacific northwest weather with an evening stroll along the Chelan River.

For travel near Bellingham in Washington state, the Fairhaven Historic District is a wonderful area to enjoy with dogs. Visit the boardwalk along Taylor Avenue to take in the sights of Bellingham Bay. You’ll also find the great leash-free Lake Padden Dog Park.

Over in Redmond, Washington, you’ll find a fantastic 40-acre off-leash dog park in Marymoor Park opens in a new tab , and as a bonus, The Seattle Barkery opens in a new tab ’s treat truck is stationed there. If you visit on a Saturday, be sure to check out the dog-friendly Redmond Saturday Market, which is open from May through October.

Oregon

For dog-friendly travel near Portland, try Sandy Delta Park opens in a new tab . Beyond the park, you’ll find lots of trails and access to the Sandy River.