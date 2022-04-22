All 363 miles of the state’s coastline are publicly accessible, and almost beaches all are pet-friendly.

If dog heaven were a place on earth, it would look a lot like the Oregon coast. All 363 miles of the Oregon coastline are publicly accessible, and almost all beaches are pet-friendly. Endless trails through lush forests offer a respite from the wind and sea. Hotels vie for the privilege of treating you and your dog with complimentary chew toys, cozy beds, and fireplaces. Here are some of Oregon’s best dog beaches and pet-friendly accommodations.

1. Cannon Beach

At Cannon Beach opens in a new tab , there is always a perfect stick within reach, and the whole town is bunny-scented because of an influx of rabbits in the city. The beach’s iconic Haystack rock was featured in The Goonies, solidifying it as the perfect place to go on a treasure hunt. Pet parents and dogs alike love visiting because the city follows Ocean Shore rules, which state that while leashes are not explicitly required on dogs, physical control must be maintained.

Surfsand Resort opens in a new tab , The Ocean Lodge opens in a new tab , and the Inn opens in a new tab are noteworthy family-friendly places in Cannon Beach that celebrate your pet’s arrival with a welcome basket filled with doggie treats, bowls, and more. Warm pet washes with towels are available throughout the properties for sandy dogs. Jacuzzis and fireplaces are provided for humans.

2. Manzanita Beach

Along the northern Oregon Coast, you’ll find dog-friendly Manzanita Beach opens in a new tab . With fewer beachgoers than Cannon Beach, Manzanita is a good option for pet parents looking for a quiet place to enjoy the beach. Dogs are welcome to roam the beach off-leash so long as they are under close watch. Nearby, Nehalem Bay State Park has some terrific dog-friendly walking trails. Manzanita’s annual dog festival, Muttzanita, raises money for local animal rescues with a Chuckit toss, a fashion show, and a pet parade.

Experience the ultimate in modern design at the Coast Cabins opens in a new tab in Manzanita. The founders left the city and moved to Manzanita with their Weimaraner and brought a bit of city comfort, artistic style, and hospitality to their exclusive rentals.

3. Pacific City Beach

Dogs love climbing and sliding down the sand dunes on this idyllic beach located in Tillamook County. Pacific City Beach opens in a new tab is a quiet spot that has many dog-friendly restaurants like Pelican Brewing Brewpub opens in a new tab , stunning ocean views, and easy access to state parks like Cape Lookout State Park.

For glampers, Oregon State Park has over 25 pet-friendly cabins and yurts. More comfortable and secure than a tent, these cabins accommodate two cats or dogs and three to five people. Visit the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department opens in a new tab website for a list of pet-friendly yurts and cabins and to make reservations.

4. Gold Beach

Gold Beach opens in a new tab is the perfect coastal destination in southern Oregon with its year-round mild temperatures and uncrowded dog-friendly beaches. Located at the mouth of the Rogue River, pet parents and their pups can enjoy paddle-boarding on the river, scenic views of the Siskiyou Mountains, and a good leash-free romp on the sandy shoreline of the ocean.

Scoop up a dog-friendly beach rental like the Sand Crab opens in a new tab or Sunset Beach House opens in a new tab for ocean views and a comfortable spot to relax at the end of the day. There are also plenty of options for dog-friendly hotels and rentals along the mouth of the Rogue River.

5. Seaside Beach

This popular surfing beach is located just a short drive from the historic Astoria opens in a new tab . Though leashes are not required at the beach, leashes are recommended on the busy Seaside Promenade known as “The Prom,” a paved boardwalk often filled with strolling beachgoers, joggers, and bicyclists.

For a splurge with gorgeous views of the water, check in at the elegant Cannery Pier Hotel opens in a new tab in Astoria. Dog beds are provided for canine guests as well as baskets overflowing with healthy dog treats, bowls, and other thoughtful extras. Pets love taking in the sights, sounds and smells of birds, sea lions, fish and boats on the Columbia River from balconies jutting out from each room while pet parents enjoy a good Pinot Noir by the fire.



