Hikes & Hops: 8 Great Dog-Friendly Spots in the Midwest
A hike and a craft beer? Done.
Now that summer is winding down, it’s time to start planning those crunchy granola moments for the fall. If hikingopens in a new tab isn’t at the top of your list, that’s OK. But if you’re going for the whole outdoors-y thing, you might want to add it. There’s also something to be said for hitting the trails in the middle of the country, which makes up for beautiful views and hiking spaces where it lacks in sandy beaches with saltwater. It’s also a great place to down a refreshing locally made beer after a long, sweaty hike.
From endless hiking trails to a unique topiary park and endless options for craft beer, read our list of dog-friendly summer fun in the Midwest.
1. Duluth, Minnesota
Just over two hours north of the Twin Cities is the Lake Superior Hiking Trailopens in a new tab, which runs from Duluth, Minnesota, to the Canadian border. This popular hike follows Lake Superior and is over 300 miles long, with easy access to parking and amenities along the way. Stop by Blacklist Brewing Coopens in a new tab. for some craft beers and a bite of pizza on their dog-friendly patio. For a lighter taste, Blacklist produces amazing small-batch hard seltzers with water from Lake Superior.
2. Tofte, Minnesota
Near Tofte is another dog-friendly trip in Minnesota, the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wildernessopens in a new tab. This huge one-million-acre area is located within the Superior National Forest. The Wilderness contains 12 hiking trails, 2,000 campsites, and 1,200 miles of canoe routes perfect for paddlers and their pups. It’s a certified paradise for outdoors enthusiasts and their dogs. Along the coast of Lake Superior, Voyageur Brewing Companyopens in a new tab is a great dog-friendly pub to pick up a drink.
3. Minneapolis, Minnesota
A must-visit dog park, taproom, and eatery in Minneapolis is Unleashed Hounds and Hopsopens in a new tab. Pet parents and pet gawkers alike can enjoy fantastic food and drinks with dogs zooming about. The environmentally controlled indoor park is a great spot for people and pups regardless of the midwestern weather. Pre-registration and vaccination records are required for dogs. Winchell Trail, Midtown Greenway, and Lake Nokomis Loop are good options for outdoor hikes, weather permitting.
4. Madison, Wisconsin
The Wisconsin Riveropens in a new tab offers visitors miles of beautiful dog-friendly waters to swim in and sandbars to explore. It’s the perfect location to find a spot to grill, swim, and hang out with friends. Back in Madison, stop by The Boneyardopens in a new tab for a drink from the dog-friendly bar while dogs enjoy the large, attached dog park.
5. Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin
In Door County, Wisconsinopens in a new tab, the five State Parks are dog-friendly and offer plenty of open spaces for hiking, kayaking, boating, and exploring with dogs. Near Sturgeon Bay at the Whitefish Dunes is a wonderful dog-friendly beach for water-loving pups. After fun on the beach, visit Door County Brewing Coopens in a new tab. for a good selection of microbrews on tap, great vibes, and live music in the afternoon. Madison is also home to the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Get your pup some Wisconsin mascot badger gearopens in a new tab, then take a stroll with your pup along the Wingra Creek Bike Path nearby campus.
6. Columbus, Ohio
It might be hard to believe, but Columbus does have lots to offer. At the Topiary Parkopens in a new tab on the grounds of the former Ohio School for the Deaf, dogs are welcome to visit the work of sculptor James T. Mason. Trees here are trimmed into a living representation of Georges Seurat’s famous post-Impressionist painting, A Sunday on La Grande Jatte. Columbus is also home to a fantastic dog-friendly brewery, Brewdog DogTapopens in a new tab, and the first-ever craft beer hotel, The DogHouse.
7. Bloomington, Indiana
There are tons of dog-friendly activities in Bloomington, Indiana. With multiple State and Nationalopens in a new tab parks within a short drive, you’ll find plenty of hiking trails, kayaking, and swimming spots. If you’re in the mood for sweets, head over to dog-friendly Bruster’s Ice Cream, and afterward, you can visit Upland Brewingopens in a new tab.
8. Chicago, Illinois
Chicago is a dog paradise. Home of the dog days of summer, there are several dog-friendly beaches in Chicago, including Montrose Beachopens in a new tab in the Uptown area, where dogs can romp around and dig in the sand. For drinks, Ravinia Brewery, Eris Brewery, and Pilot Project Brewing are great dog-friendly spots in Chicago. Empirical Breweryopens in a new tab is a must-visit dog-friendly spot known for its two cats, Raymond and Venkman.
